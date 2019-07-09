In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple

It's at odds with my rating as well, but in the event I'm wrong, I present ways cautious Apple bulls can stay long while limiting their risk.

Rosenblatt's rating is at odds with that of the average Seeking Alpha contributor, the average sell-side analyst, and Seeking Alpha's quant rating for the stock.

Rosenblatt downgraded Apple to "Sell" on Monday, anticipating deteriorating fundamentals over the next six to twelve months.

Bloomberg anchor Taylor Riggs, CFA, reports on Apple's downgrade on Monday's episode of "What'd You Miss?" (Screen capture via Bloomberg).

Rosenblatt Downgrades Apple

On Monday, as Seeking Alpha news editor Jason Aycock reported, Rosenblatt cut Apple (AAPL) to "sell" anticipating "fundamental deterioration" over the next six to twelve months:

Specifically, new iPhone sales will be disappointing and iPad sales growth will slow in the second half, and sales from other products (HomePod, AirPod, Watch) may not be meaningful to total revenue growth, analyst Jun Zhang writes. Services sales growth won't be any help there either, Zhang says.

Rosenblatt's take on Apple is at odds with that of the average sell-side analyst, the average Seeking Alpha contributor, and Seeking Alpha's quant rating on the company, as you can see below.

Nevertheless, if you're bullish on Apple and want to stay long, but want to limit your risk in the event Rosenblatt's bearishness is proved right, here are ways you can do that.

Adding Downside Protection To Apple

Up until recently, when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each AAPL hedge below, two of which expire in October and two of which expire in June 2021. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 19% in his AAPL shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In October

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts - as of Monday's close - to hedge 500 shares of AAPL against a >19% decline by mid-October of this year.

The cost here was $795, or 0.79% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 2.87% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In June 2021

This hedge uses the same parameters, except it expires in about two years.

The annualized cost here was higher, at 5.27% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expiring In October

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar - as of Monday's close - to hedge against a >19% decline by mid-October if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 19% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, you would have had a net cost of $445 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That works out to a cost of 0.44% of position value, or 1.61% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside, Expiring In June 2021

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in June 2021.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $150 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -0.15% of position value, or -0.08% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I have given Apple a "Very Bullish" rating here, I have done so because Portfolio Armor currently ranks it #53 among the 2,122 securities that passed its two preliminary screens on Monday.

In the event that Rosenblatt is right, though, or we suffer a market correction, one of the hedges above may come in handy.

