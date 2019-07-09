Microsoft: Betting On Cloud And SaaS Model To Lift Stock Further

Exactly one year ago this month, I ditched my skepticism over Microsoft (MSFT) and embraced this pricey tech stock. As the company's fiscal 4Q19 earnings day approaches (July 18 after the closing bell), I have been happy to witness that the stock - the second-largest holding in my All-Equities SRG portfolio - has handily outperformed the broad equities market (SPY) during the past 12 months: 34% vs. 7%, without too much extra risk or volatility.

As soon as the earnings release hits the wires next week, I will be looking for confirmation of a couple of key trends in Microsoft's quarterly results. In the cases discussed below, any observed strength would likely indicate that the company's cloud- and SaaS-based business model remains robust - the foundation of my bullish stance towards this stock (see chart below with my sub-segment breakdown between mostly recurring and mostly non-recurring revenues).

Productivity and business processes

Under the watch of CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has done an outstanding job at turning its legacy productivity and processes solutions, including MS Office and Dynamics, into a high-performing portfolio of cloud-based products. In fiscal 3Q19, I was impressed to see revenues for every major product category within this division increase at a double-digit pace, in constant currency terms.

For the most recent quarter, I do not expect to see momentum wane. In my view, Microsoft 365 and Teams are highly aligned with secular trends in productivity software usage. In addition, the company's growing customer base should provide support to increasingly "sticky" sub-segment revenues.

Intelligent cloud

When it comes to Microsoft's cloud, Azure takes center stage. Under scrutiny by the sell side for margin expectations that might be too optimistic, the fact is that the infrastructure platform continues to grow revenues at a dizzying pace of over 70%, even years after Azure's initial ramp-up (see graph below).

Not unlike Amazon's (AMZN) own business model, I believe Microsoft's cloud will continue to be a scale play, challenged in the short term by fierce competition and pricing pressures, but serving as an enabler of data warehousing, AI applications and connected device management in the longer term. For as long as Azure refuses to cool off much, I believe the venture will remain a bullish story for the company and stock.

On the stock

Heading into earnings, MSFT has done little to offer a more enticing entry point to those who prefer a value-based approach to investing. The stock trades at a current-year earnings multiple of 26.8x, about as rich as the valuation metric has been in the past 12 months (see graph below). And on a long-term PEG basis (i.e., P/E divided by five-year forward EPS growth expectations), MSFT is now currently as pricey as it has been in a while.

Having looked at MSFT from a value perspective at one point, I understand why some might be reluctant to invest in a stock that has gained 35% this year alone - more than any other FAAMG name, other than a recovering Facebook (FB). But provided that the company continues to successfully execute on its gradual transformation into a cloud- and subscription-based tech leader that relies less on the lumpy software licensing and device businesses to derive its revenue growth, I believe shares will continue to outperform.

