How To Play The Big Trend Change In Bond Yields

A stack of indicators coupled with extreme sentiment leads Hedge Fund Telemetry founder Tom Thornton to believe that 10-year bond yields could retrace 50% of what they've gone down.

Hedge Fund Telemetry founder Tom Thornton appeared on Real Vision’s Trade Ideas Friday to warn viewers that the aggressive bond rally could be coming to an end, and share his ideas on how investors can profit from it.

Here’s Thornton’s contrarian thesis: Very high, extreme sentiment is boiling in the bond market. And right now, the Demark indicators he uses to evaluate bond futures, yields and ETFs are flashing that the current trend is exhausted and change is on the way, specifically in longer-duration bonds.

“We're starting to see confirmations of [a reversal] happening right now,” Thornton told Real Vision’s Justine Underhill. “We have several very well-known ETFs, like IEF and TLT, that are showing exhaustion signals. We have the 10-year treasuries, as well the 10-year yield all doing it together. We're going to see yields perhaps retrace about half of what they've gone down.”

The Trade

Thornton’s trade idea is to buy a put spread on the iShares 20+ year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) – by buying the August 3 delta puts and selling the 10 delta puts.

As you can see below, TLT is currently around $132:

Thornton says the ETF will probably see some support down at around $125, meaning there is decent downside potential there.

“I’m not saying this is the end of the bull market for bonds. Obviously we could go further,” he added. “But the signals give me conviction that we're going to see a trend change in yields. I think that’s a reasonable bet.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

