AT&T: The Best Buy On Its Ex-Dividend Date

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should, in theory, give you a better entry price point, as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

One of these stocks is high-yielding AT&T (T). Many love it, many hate it, but no matter what's your opinion, the fact that it is paying a sky-high 6.0% dividend yield is "real". Also "real" is the fact that this dividend is currently safely covered, and this stream of regular and massive income can help investors weather volatility-induced markets. Investors can park their money in AT&T, a stock which does not seem to move in any direction, and then redeploy income into beaten-down stocks in case the trade war continues.

AT&T has rallied strongly during the last quarter and just managed to hit a 52-week high. That has pushed the yield down from the 6.5% investors got accustomed to down to "just" 6% as of Friday's close. This week, precisely on July 9, AT&T is going ex-dividend, and following the strong YTD performance of the stock, an opportunity that allows to buy the stock cheaper by forfeiting the dividend may be looming around the corner.

Let's now turn to the analysis. With such a reliable dividend payer and regarded by many as a pure income play, are we observing investors buying the stock in the run-up to the ex-dividend date? Are we observing people buying the stock after the ex-dividend date drop? Let's find out!

Now, let's get straight into the analysis itself!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in AT&T has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 12 years (50 observations in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 50 ex-dividend dates are completely one-sided. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e., the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock one day before the ex-dividend date: 5 cases; 10.0%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 12 cases; 24.0%

Buying the stock one day after the ex-dividend date: 33 cases; 60.0%

An unprecedented record 90% of outcomes favor not buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that AT&T stock behaves in practice virtually identically to what we would expect per market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more of how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

In every single year, apart from 2015, investors have fared better not buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. Both the "ex_div_+1" and "ex_div" strategies show pretty similar patterns over the last fifteen years. This implies that forfeiting the next dividend payment is by far the better strategy, while the decision whether to buy right on the ex-dividend date or to wait one more day appears to be unaffected by that behavior. The pattern of AT&T is among the most one-sided I have discovered so far.

I have conducted a similar analysis on a variety of stocks, and below you can find the aggregated results for your own studies and conclusions.

Figure II: Share of most beneficial outcomes by strategy (ex_div-1, ex_div, ex_div_+1) by stock

Advancing the analysis

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates (you can interact with the dashboard) as follows:

Change Day 1. (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

(Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 . (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

(Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change . Day 1 + Day 2

Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium. Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment, which serves as a proxy for by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if it were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on January 9, 2019, reads as follows:

Around the 1/9/2019 ex-dividend date investors could pocket in a total discount of $0.72 over the two days around the ex-dividend date. Expressed in terms of dividends this amounts around 1.4 dividends gained. Or put differently, the drop over the two days has been higher than the actual dividend. In this case, having bought the stock on the ex-dividend date + 1 would have led to a gain of more than one additional dividend per share!

In fact, considering the last 14 ex-dividend dates, 11 times the strategy to forfeit the dividend allowed investors to benefit from that pattern in AT&T stock price behavior.

To better understand this behavior, let's create a tree map, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends by waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here.

The stock changed by -$0.40 from the day before the ex-dividend date to the opening on the ex-dividend date. On the post-ex dividend date, the stock dropped further by -$0.83, which results in a total change over the two days of -$1.23.

As the stock dropped more than its theoretical ex-dividend amount, this amounts to an overall discount of -$0.72 (paid dividend: $0.51) and translates into 1.41 dividends gained for the investor, assuming he forfeited the dividend and bought the stock after the ex-dividend date.

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released and improved Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions). This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar:

Investor takeaway

For me, as a dividend investor, my primary focus is on collecting as many dividends as early as possible, while preserving capital at the same time. In the past, one of the decisions for timing my purchases was the upcoming ex-dividend date, as buying right before this promised the most immediate capital returns.

In theory, investing one day after the ex-dividend date should lead to the best long-term performance, as you get more shares for your invested capital by just waiting an additional 1-2 days. The "missed" dividend payment should then be more than compensated by the higher number of shares you received.

In reality, it becomes very obvious that for AT&T the theory seems to hold in most cases in reality as well.

AT&T goes ex-dividend on July 9, and as historical analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors.

Although, as is the case so often, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income. Also, there is not just one price during any day of trading, and stocks can swing wildly during a recession, which naturally means that opening and closing prices around ex-dividend types are in reality certainly impacted by other market factors as well. Simplifying reality for analysis is the main assumption of any model.

