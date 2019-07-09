Gold Majors: Leaders And Laggards

Finally, I gave my take on the investability of these leaders at this point in time.

With gold price finally breaking out and leaving six years of bottom building behind, a great number of investors' interest in gold stocks is piqued. What does the competitive landscape of gold mining look like? How should one pick from the numerous explorers, developers, and producers? Why does a particular stock perform so much better than the dozens operating in neighboring concessions? Where should one start anyway?

In this article, I intend to combine a number of posts to first give readers a bird's-eye view of some of the gold majors before delving into a few leading gold producers.

Gold majors

A select group of large-cap gold producers is picked for this study (Table 1), which include the following: Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Kinross Gold (KGC), Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY), Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY), Gold Fields (GFI), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL).

Table 1. A compilation of basic data for the select group of gold miners. Data as of July 5, 2019. The listed PJSC Polyus Gold is the Russian subsidiary of Polyus Gold International. Source: Laurentian Research.

The average dividend yield of 1.11% featured by these companies as a group is probably not going to turn any income investor's head; however, there is one notable exception, i.e., the respectable 4.52% dividend yield offered by Polyus.

From 2017 to 2018, production for the group as a whole dropped by 5%; the gold bear market operative on since 2013 has clearly taken its toll on the industry. Nonetheless, Kirkland Lake Gold, Polyus, and Newcrest Mining as the shining stars bucked the trend, posting year-over-year growth of 21%, 13%, and 6%, respectively.

Screening criteria

Based on the realization that, in the long run, the intrinsic value of a gold producer is determined largely by the following equation:

[EBIT] = {[Gold price] - [AISC]} X [Gold production] X {1 + [Production growth rate]},

I chose five parameters as the screening criteria, which are:

the All-In Sustaining Costs (or AISC),

the life of mine (aka, LOM),

the production growth rate,

the net profitability, and

the valuation metrics of enterprise value to the Reserves (i.e., EV/Reserves) and EV/Production. EV/Reserves and EV/Production are related to each other by LOM. But given the wide range of LOM (Table 1), I decided to take the average of these two metrics.

The result

Ranking the five chosen parameters for the select group of gold miners, we arrive at Table 2.

Table 2. The ranking result of the select group of gold producers in terms of the five chosen parameters, with 1 being relatively the weakest and 5 the relatively strongest. Source: Laurentian Research.

The laggards. The laggards in the select group of gold producers are Kinross, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Agnico Eagle, and Barrick Gold.

The former three may seem cheap but they have relatively high AISC and worrisome production decline; the latter two ranks from average to mediocre in nearly all measures (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The laggards in the select group of gold producers. Source: Laurentian Research.

The leaders. Polyus, Kirkland Lake, Newcrest, and Newmont emerge as the leaders in the group. However, looking closer, these leaders can be subdivided into what can be called the fast growers and the stalwarts (Fig. 2). As will be discussed further below, between the two fast growers, Polyus beats Kirkland Lake hands down; between the two well-rounded stalwarts, Newcrest seems to edge out over Newmont.

Fig. 2. The group leaders Polyus, Kirkland Lake, Newcrest, and Newmont. Source: Laurentian Research.

Kirkland Lake

Kirkland Lake shows obvious weaknesses; its LOM is only 8 years, the shortest in the group. Even if it finds a way (e.g., by acquisition) to double the reserves to 11.2 Moz so as to be on par with the group average, most likely, its superior AISC ($685/oz) may be diluted.

I particularly do not like Kirkland Lake's stratospheric valuation. For reasons beyond me, investors would rather pay $1,497/oz for Kirkland Lake's in-the-ground gold reserves than buy gold bars on the spot market for nearly $100/oz less. The market values Kirkland Lake's production approximately twice as much as the group average (Table 1).

Such an incredulous level of valuation may have something to do with the market's boundless love of the company's historic production growth profile (102%, 90%, 21% in 2016, 2017, 2018, respectively; Fig. 3) and the stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions (Canada and Australia) it operates in. But an ounce of gold in the ground for $1,497?

Fig. 3. The production profile of Kirkland Lake, actual and projected. Source.

Kirkland Lake may still report a 30% production growth in 2019. Its growth-worshipping fans, however, may wake up sometime in 2020 hearing the screeching noise of brake plates as the company decelerates its growth. According to a source none other than the company itself, a production plateau is expected in 2020 (Fig. 3).

The rich valuation currently accorded to Kirkland Lake indicates the impending production peak has not been priced in. It is perhaps prudent for incumbent investors to consider taking advantage of the strong gold price as of late and removing at least part of the chips off the table.

Newcrest and Newmont

Newcrest Mining, hailing from Down Under, is the largest gold producer there. The gold miner was started up in 1966 as the Australian subsidiary of Newmont. That subsidiary became Newmont Holdings Pty Ltd. in 1980. It was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange as Newmont Australia Limited seven years later. It assumed its current name when it acquired Australmin Holdings Ltd and BHP Gold Mines Ltd in 1990. The pairing resultant from the screening proves one additional thing: Corporate cultural legacy has a long half-life (Fig. 2).

If my ranking holds water, Newcrest appears to be a better target than Newmont. My previous research results, which is being updated for publication, support the proposition that Newcrest is arguably the best major gold producer outside of Russia (see here and here).

Full disclosure: I used to own Newcrest as a component of the Live TNRH Model Portfolio featured at The Natural Resources Hub. However, I took the profit recently as I considered the stock to be fair to overvalued (see here). Interested investors, I think, may have to wait for an advantageous entry point down the road.

Polyus

Except for the perceived geopolitical risk and corporate governance issues pertaining to Russia, Polyus - a spin-off of Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY) in 2006 - checks a lot of boxes (Fig. 2).

Assets. For the Siberian consolidator, the flagship mine is Olimpiada, which together with adjacent Blagodatnoye account for 71% of the company's production. The other mines, particularly Verninskoye in the Irkutsk Cluster and Natalka in the Magadan Cluster, contribute to the consolidated production significantly as well (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The mines and deposits of Polyus. Source.

Production. From these Siberian mines, Polyus was able to consistently grow gold production since 2007, averaging a CAGR of 6.5% per year (Table 3).

Table 3. The operating data of Polyus, 2007-2018. Source.

Costs. Behind the expanding production is what really impresses me, i.e., the consistent improvement of efficiency, which speaks volumes regarding the ability of the management.

The company managed to drive recovery rate increase and lift hourly throughput in its mines year in and year out, including the flagship Olimpiada (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Improving recovery rate and hourly throughput at Polyus' mines. Source.

The management appears to be following a strict investment criteria in capital allocation, as evidenced by its portfolio of brownfield projects (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The portfolio of brownfield expansion projects, completed and ongoing. Source.

Given the production expansion and efficiency improvement, it is no wonder that, from 2014 to 2018, the total cash cost has dropped by 41%, adjusted EBITDA margin has improved by 19%, and free cash flow has increased at 24.2% per year (Table 4). The trend of declining total cash cost achieved by the company is something the ranking (Table 2) was not able to capture. Literally, as the entire industry moves up the cost curve due to decreasing grades, Polyus is moving down the cost curve (Fig. 7).

Table 4. Financial performance of Polyus, 2014-2018. Source.

Fig. 7. The global total cash cost and AISC curve, with Polyus shown. Source.

Medium-term outlook. In the medium term, the recent production growth trajectory looks highly probable to continue into the future. The company has just completed production ramp-up at Natalka and is working on a slew of low-risk, capital-efficient brownfield projects (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Project timeline. Source.

Long-term prospect. However, the company's long-term future depends on the Sukhoi Log (discovery in 1961) in the Irkutsk Cluster and Natalka (discovery in 1942) in the Magadan Cluster (Fig. 4). Sukhoi Log is estimated to hold 63.3 Moz of measured, indicated and inferred (MI&I) resource, while Natalka 33.2 Moz (Table 5). What is to like about Sukhoi Log is that it will probably be a low-cost project given its open-pit development scheme and close proximity to the company's existing producing assets.

In 2019, the company has an ongoing drilling program totaling 83,000m at Sukhoi Log and 100,000m at Natalka, hoping to deliver a major resource and reserve upgrade by 2020, which can be a major catalyst for the share price.

Table 5. Reserves and resources. Source.

The management. Russian oligarch Said Kerimov through PGIL controls Polyus with a 78.60% stake, after having recently sold some 3.84%.

In April 2018, the Kerimov family landed on the U.S. Treasury sanction list along with 6 other Russian oligarchs and a dozen companies, which caused an overnight share price crash of 20% (Fig. 9). This dramatic event highlights the potentially high geopolitical risk hidden in Russian companies, Polyus included.

Corporate governance has been another perennial concern for Russian companies. Polyus had kept a clean balance sheet until 2015 since when the Net debt/EBITDA ratio rose considerably (Table 4). The worsening creditworthiness was caused by its borrowing $2.5 billion from Sberbank to delist from the London Stock Exchange, which happened on December 3, 2015. In early 2016, Fitch Ratings promptly downgraded the company, saying "that the future corporate governance profile of the group will be weaker and that future credit metrics will be materially weaker than those historically recorded by the company." Perhaps heeding the rating agency's admonition, Polyus re-listed its shares on the LSE in June 2017. In the meantime, it has been working on lowering the debt burden by repurchasing notes and convertibles. Currently, its credit ratings are Ba1, BB, and BB all with a stable outlook, by Moody's, S&P Global, and Fitch Ratings, respectively. As of June 2019, for it is worth, Polyus has four independent directors out of nine board members.

Fig. 9. Stock chart of Polyus. Source.

Entry point. Going forward, Polyus will probably continue to be perceived as a geopolitically risky investment. As a result, its lower-cost and expanding gold reserves may remain to be priced at a discount to those of Newmont or Barrick.

However, the company's unequivocal sustainable competitive advantage can be better appreciated by substituting its idiosyncratic parameters into the equation we gave above:

declining AISC secured by a series of capital-efficient brownfield projects, and

positive outlook in production growth which is secured, in the medium term, by mine ramp-up and plant optimization and, in the long run, by the giant Sukhoi Log and Natalka.

Its rock-solid fundamentals and amazing production growth provide more-than-adequate backing for the distribution of dividends, which currently yields a mouth-watering 4.52%. The company has a dividend policy in place to pay out 30% of EBITDA semi-annually if Net debt/EBITDA is less than 2.5X and for the board of directors to exercise discretion on dividends if Net debt/EBITDA creeps above 2.5X. So for daring investors who do not mind the possibility of short-term flash crashes in the magnitude of 20%, Polyus can be an attractive investment vehicle.

On the other hand, entry opportunities into this wide-moat gold miner for meaningful capital appreciation only arise in greater crises, such as the global financial crisis, gold price crash, and/or Crimea annexation.

Investor takeaways

Using five parameters designed to represent the asset quality, production growth, profitability, and valuation, I screened a select group of major gold miners.

Polyus and Newcrest emerge as the favored group leaders, the former for its superior assets, wide-moat economics, and overall best value, and the latter for its well-rounded ranking. Both are not without risk, however, for the interested investors:

In the case of Newcrest, I believe it is currently overvalued and an advantageous entry point is perhaps down the road.

As for Polyus, the well-covered, 4.52%-yielding dividends may be attractive to some income investors; but it is prudent for investors seeking capital appreciation to patiently wait for the occurrence of an extreme event - so extreme that it stokes panic - to make an entry.

