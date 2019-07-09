Unilever: Beauty/Personal Care And Emerging Markets Are Key Growth Drivers

Business overview

Unilever NV (UN) is a consumer staple company that operates through three main divisions Beauty & Personal Care (BPC), Foods & Refreshment and Home Care. As shown in the graphic above, overall group revenues have grown from EUR40 billion in 2009 to just over EUR50 billion in 2018. The obvious driver is the BPC business growing from 28% of total turnover in 2009 to 42% in 2018. This shift in revenue mix is a product of both organic trends and a deliberate M&A strategy where on balance Unilever has been a net acquirer of BPC businesses and a net seller of internal Food & Refreshment brands. Since 2015, Unilever has made 32 acquisitions spending EUR11 billion and raising EUR8 billion from disposals. Its acquisition strategy focuses on high growth areas and filling product gaps in its portfolio.

Per the graphic above, sales and volume growth have averaged around 2% to 4% over the last 10 years. Developing countries have driven that growth with Asia, AMET (Africa, Middle East, Turkey) and RUB (Russia, Ukraine and Belarus) growing from 35% of turnover in 2009 to 45% in 2018. The more developed regions represent either a constant portion of revenues (i.e. The Americans) or, as is the case for Europe, have shrunk as a % of turnover from 33% in 2009 to 24% in 2018.

Unilever’s Beauty & Personal Care business

As mentioned above, Unilever’s PBC division now accounts for 42% of its turnover generating EUR21 billion in revenues with over 60% of those revenues coming from emerging markets. About two thirds of this growth is organic, steady compound expansion of its core brands in its core markets (what Unilever terms “More from the core”), with another third coming from acquisitions. Of the brands shown in the slide above, Dove, Rexona, Axe, Lux and Sunsilk are part of what Unilever calls the billion EURO club.

Unilever has a strong portfolio of BPC brands that split into the following categories to the nearest EUR billion: EUR6 billion global daily hair care business; EUR5 billion skin cleansing business which is three times as big as the next biggest player; EUR4 billion deodorant business that is four times larger than the next biggest player with the world’s number 1, 2 and 3 global deodorant brands; and a EUR3 billion skin care business where Unilever is global number 3. Skin care is the largest global beauty and personal care category and Unilever has made it a priority to build scale in this area. For oral care, Unilever is close to a EUR2 billion business and is either the market leader or number 2 in geographies it has chosen to focus on.

The global beauty and personal care market is dominated by three large players followed by a number of smaller operators. Unilever quotes Euromonitor estimates showing that L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) is the biggest player with a 10% market share. Unilever is now nearly on par with Procter & Gamble (PG) for joint second place with just below 8% market share each. This is followed by Colgate Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder, Coty (COTY) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) who have less than 4% market share each.

Unilever’s Indian Beauty & Personal Care business

Given the importance of the Beauty & Personal Care segment and emerging markets to its business, it is worth taking a closer look at one of Unilever’s key operations in this segment, its Indian BPC business. The Indian business is the largest of what Unilever considers to be its four growth powerhouses which are India, China, Brazil and Indonesia. In terms of % of 2018 turnover they represent 9%, 5%, 6% and 5% respectively. Unilever’s Indian business is called Hindustan Unilever Limited. Its BPC business represents about 50% of its turnover and 60% of its profit and is four times larger than its next competitor in Beauty & Personal Care in India. As shown in the slide above, it is the number 1 player in skin cleansing (Lifebuoy soap is the largest brand), skin care (Vaseline is the largest brand) and hair care (Dove shampoo is the largest brand) with greater than 40% market share. It is also number 2 in oral care, number 3 in deodorants and surprisingly Number 1 in makeup/cosmetics.

What Unilever does well is to leverage its global brands but localize their relevance. For example in the skin cleansing category, Lifebuoy is the largest brand and this promotional video teaches that hand washing with soap is a way to protect children against life threatening diseases like diarrhea that kills a child every two minutes in India. This gives Lifebuoy a value added purpose by promoting child health. Another example of educational/marketing campaigns for Lifebuoy includes using data to predict disease outbreaks in different Indian districts. Unilever then reaches out to the district residents including those it terms “media dark.” This is the segments of the population who have no access to television or even radio but now they are starting to get mobile phones. So Unilever can send messages to mobile phones through an infection alert system.

Many of Unilever’s main product categories still have very low penetration rates and this provides an opportunity to grow through market development. For example in India, facial cleansing penetration is only 14%, hand and body lotion 7% and deodorants 1%. Again educating the public is an effective way to expand the market. For example with hand and body lotion the domestic proxy is often coconut oil. So Unilever ran a campaign highlighting that its hand and body lotion products were 6x more effective than coconut oil to generate demand. Riding on strong trends also helps Unilever develop new brands or localise global brands. When developing their TRESemmé brand in India, Unilever derived its inspiration from one of the highest trending ingredient Internet searches among the younger generation for olive oil and ginseng. From this Unilever developed the Indian TRESemmé Botanique range (local review here). A large part of TRESemmé’s growth in India comes through the e-commerce channel.

Key takeaways

In addition to being Unilever’s largest segment, Beauty & Personal Care is also its most profitable business with an underlying operating margin of 21.9% in 2018 compared with 17.5% for Food & Refreshment and 13.0% for Home Care. Unilever has demonstrated a clear ability to leverage is global brands to provide products that addresses local needs. Emerging markets have been a key growth market over the last 10 years with Unilever’s largest emerging markets being India, China, Brazil and Indonesia. It is also actively targeting Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh with populations near or way above 100 million. With a dominant position in India, Unilever is using a variety of methods to grow market share and develop market penetration. Its long term prospects look promising.

