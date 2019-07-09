Is Shipping Investable? Marine Money Review

Investors are burnt out. They are running away even as rates are surging and IMO 2020 provides a major investment angle.

In the past 6 months, there have been six major banks and research outfits who have cut their shipping research - including stalwart Morgan Stanley.

Marine Money hosted nearly 1,000 delegates and over 50 firms, but there was a key difference versus last year: investors were sparse and the mood was dour.

I recently spent a week in New York City to attend Marine Money Week, present at the Benzinga Trading Summit, meet with 27 companies, and discuss shipping with institutional investors.

Marine Money Week 2019

Image Credit: Marine Money Website

Marine Money is the world's largest ship finance forum, which this year attracted nearly 50 companies and 1,000 delegates from across the globe. I've attached the full agenda for those who would like to see all of the events, and there are also audio recordings available on their webpage. This was my second year participating in the conference, and I spoke on two panels: an equity investor roundtable and a discussion of shipping investor perspectives.

I also met privately with nearly 30 firms, the coverage of which is hosted exclusively on Value Investor's Edge, but some of which will be incorporated into upcoming public updates. The firms I met with and will discuss in this update and future related coverage include:

Ardmore Shipping (ASC), DHT Holdings (DHT), Diamond S (DSSI), Dorian LPG (LPG), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), EuroDry (EDRY), Euronav (EURN), Euroseas (ESEA), GasLog (GLOG), GasLog Partners (GLOP), Genco Shipping (GNK), Global Ship Lease (GSL), Grindrod Shipping (GRIN), Golden Ocean (GOGL), International Seaways (INSW), Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF), American Shipping (OTCQX:ASCJF), MPC Containers, Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), Scorpio Tankers (STNG), Ship Finance (SFL), Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), Teekay Corporation (TK), Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP).

Equity Investor Roundtable

On Monday (17 June), I participated on a panel moderated by William Haft of Orrick. Other participants included David Marcus (Evermore Global, $1B+ AUM), Richard Diamond (Castlewood Capital Partners), and Robert Brinberg (Rose & Co, investor relations). Our 35-minute discussion (link to audio here) covered the current challenges of the industry and where we find attractive angles for investment around IMO 2020.

Image Credit: Marine Money / John Galayda

I encourage readers to review the audio to see the varying views from 3 different types of investors. Also note that the only question we received (admittedly only time for one question) was why we shouldn't be shorting shipping ahead of IMO 2020. The three of us on stage made up a large portion of the active investors in attendance, further underscoring the weak sentiment for the shipping sectors.

Image Credit: Marine Money / John Galayda

Shipping Perspectives Discussion

On Wednesday (19 June), I spoke on a panel moderated by Robert Bugbee of Scorpio Group (STNG) (SALT) alongside Amit Mehrotra of Deutsche Bank and Erik Helberg of Clarksons. Our 25-minute discussion (link to audio here) included diverse views of the market including more skeptical angles from Amit. We discussed dividend/payout cycles and whether or not shipping was indeed a value sector or priced fairly appropriately for risks.

Image Credit: Marine Money/John Galayda

Review Podcasts

Value Investor's Edge was on scene to provide live news coverage of most of the conference. Additionally, I worked with Seeking Alpha to produce a 3-part podcast to provide a preview, 'check-in,' and review of the conference with clear takeaways for investors. I encourage readers to peruse the audio clips below (approx. 30 minutes apiece) for additional coverage.

Key Themes

The key theme of Marine Money Week was "Adapt." This surrounded the debate over the investability (or not?) of shipping, upcoming IMO 2020 regulations, and the need for improving technology and financing structures.

The two panels referenced above covered a large portion of the 'investability' discussion.

IMO 2020 Regulation & Bullish Impact

We also addressed IMO 2020 in our equity investor panel; however, Clarksons Platou provided the most comprehensive review in their presentation on Monday afternoon. Clarksons expects fuel costs to rise, which at first blush might seem like a big negative for shipping, but the net impact will be a striking differentiation between modern tonnage and scrubber-equipped tonnage against remaining older vessels.

Source: Clarksons Platou, Marine Money Presentation, Slide 5

The red line represents the spread between low-sulfur fuel and current bunker fuels. The chart on the right shows the future spreads, which sit around $250/ton for most of 2020 and eventually come back towards $200/ton. If a company chooses to comply with the new regulations by installing scrubbers, they could save a significant amount in daily expenditures versus peers. One of our favorite investments for IMO 2020 is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), which I recently highlighted in a public report (published 3 July).

With a $200-$300/ton fuel spread, SBLK saves $7.7-$11.5k/day in fuel costs and can repay their investment into scrubbers in 5-8 months.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, June 2019 Presentation, Slide 8

The economics seem too good to be true? Generally, this dislocation is available only for a short duration and is made possible due to peers with weaker balance sheets who cannot afford the capital expenditures along with skepticism about the general fuel spreads. The less update of scrubbers we see, the larger the fuel spreads will be (since the potential customers for 'old' bunker fuel will plummet starting in January). According to Eagle Bulk, they are projecting that only about 13% of total dry bulk vessels will order scrubbers by the end of 2020, with the largest concentration (38%) in the Capesize segment. This makes sense as the Capes have the fastest payback economics, but as Star Bulk shows in their slide above, the Panamax and Supramax spreads are also fairly attractive.

Source: Eagle Bulk, May 2019 Presentation, Slide 24

The Clarksons presentation focused on the tanker markets, but very similar general impacts are likely to be witnessed in the dry bulk space. They expect that rising fuel costs will lead to an increase in "slow steaming" (i.e. vessels will slow down to become more efficient). This slowing down will create a natural decline in the available supply of ships, helping to further improve rates for shipowners.

Source: Clarksons Platou, Marine Money Presentation, Slide 8

Altogether, IMO 2020 is set to be a major positive for the firms with modern fleets, good balance sheets, and a high percentage of scrubber adoption. I have positioned my portfolio accordingly and this is reflected in our research and model portfolios at Value Investor's Edge.

New Financing Structures?

Equity has fled the scene in shipping. There hasn't been a traditional IPO since Gener8 Maritime in June 2015. Even follow-on offerings have been very limited - Torm (TRMD) raised $100M in January 2018, Genco (GNK) raised $115M in June 2018, GasLog Partners (GLOP) raised about $170M between their ATM and a private placement during 2018, and Scorpio Tankers raised $300M in October 2018.

The preferred equity market was decent in early to mid-18, but there hasn't been an offering since the Seaspan (SSW) Series-I placement in September 2018. Furthermore, the unsecured bond market is very difficult with Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) thus far failing to roll their October 2019 bonds, Teekay Corporation (TK) forced to move to secured bonds at 9.25%, and Scorpio Bulkers, Scorpio Tankers, Diana Shipping (DSX), and Seaspan (SSW) all opting to simply repay their bonds and move on to different sources.

Sale-leasebacks have emerged as a funding source, but between the dearth of equity and unsecured debt deals and banks generally turning more conservative, the shipping markets have been 'choked off' from easy capital. This is generally excellent news for shipping investors as it will likely help to prevent aggressive over-ordering in the near-future, even as rates start to improve. We are also seeing the emergence of larger ship leasing firms such as Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF) and Ship Finance (SFL). Ole Hjertaker, CEO of SFL, (shown on the right below) was named the "Dealmaker of the Year" in part for their expansion into containership financing.

Image Credit: Marine Money/John Galayda

The common theme of all of these new financing structures? More complexity and a higher net cost to shipowners. How is this a positive? It forces weak players to limit their operations and it actively discourages speculative newbuilding programs.

Conclusion: Sentiment is Poor, Opportunity Abounds

This was admittedly just my second year at Marine Money, but I've been covering the sector for nearly a decade and I've never seen a worse general sentiment from investors. Yes, the companies themselves are mostly upbeat, but they are almost always optimistic on the markets. Investors are generally defeated and most of them didn't even show up.

The terrible vibes (and lack of investors) is reminiscent of the dry bulk sentiment in early-2016, when I made key investments including Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) at $2.98 and SLTB at $9.10, producing several multi-baggers in under a year. Will we have these opportunities again? Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is already showing their strength and we've recently highlighted the huge gains at Dorian LPG (LPG). I've never seen a more attractive time to place money into this sector.

Furthermore, adding to our edge, banks are rapidly chopping their research shops. Just in the past six months, there have been six firms leaving the sector. In the past two months alone, we've seen high-profile withdrawals from Maxim Group, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Seaport Global Securities.

Source: Tradewinds, Joe Brady, 24 June 2019

The mood was undoubtedly negative and tense in some areas, best underscored by Jonathan Chappell of Evercore on the final analyst panel (full audio here).

It has been really tough to make money in [shipping stocks] in the last few years...it’s this little speck in the public markets. Energy has had a horrible year. Energy hedge funds have been liquidating their positions. Shipping is full of illiquid, highly volatile stocks. It’s really not that surprising.

With extreme pessimism comes great opportunities. What do you think? Please join the discussion below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBLK, LPG, GNK, SALT, STNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer collaborates with James Catlin on a Marketplace service.