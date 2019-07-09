Don't Count Out Commodities

During times when the dollar is strong, interest in commodities tends to wane. Exceptions to this rule, while rare, do exist. Now is one of those times, for despite the rising greenback there are a number of commodities which have outperformed in this strong dollar environment. In today’s report we’ll examine the segments of the broad commodities market which have the most upside potential in the coming months despite the rising dollar. Our main focus will be on those commodities which look to continue outperforming this summer, including precious metals, iron ore, and corn.

The U.S. dollar is up about 5 percent from last September’s low as of July 8. The dollar’s steady strengthening trend is reflected in the chart of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which is my favorite dollar index proxy. As most investors are aware, a rising dollar normally doesn’t bode well for commodities which are priced in dollars. Not surprisingly, therefore, most commodities have struggled under the weight of a firm dollar in the year to date.

Source: BigCharts

The lagging nature of most commodities, especially when compared to the surging equity market, can be seen in the following graph. This one shows the 1-year performance of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC), which I use as a measure the trend of the overall commodities market. As you can see here, the natural resource market has the stock market benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) rather dramatically this year. The relative strength of stocks versus commodities has provided fund managers with every incentive to avoid natural resources and concentrate the bulk of their portfolios in the financial market. U.S. dollar index strength is yet another disincentive for investors to load up on hard assets.

Source: BigCharts

Yet despite the obvious weakness in the broad commodities arena, not all commodities have suffered this year. Indeed, the S&P GSCI Index, which reflects the performance of 24 commodities in five sectors, is up by some 10 percent in 2019 as of July 5. Despite the predominance of trade war concerns in recent months, some commodities have obvious been able to shake off these fears and have prospered in an unfavorable environment. Let’s examine some of them.

Among the top performers in the commodities market this summer are corn, iron ore, and precious metals including gold, silver and palladium. Iron ore has risen 69% this year to date, recently reaching a record high. It has benefited from a significant supply contraction along with what has been described by analysts as “robust” demand. The record rise in iron ore prices has even prompted China's top steel mills to investigate “non-market factors,” which may be contributing to surging prices.

However, other industrial metals – including copper and steel – haven’t fare well this summer. The mixed performance among the industrial metals underlines the problems inherent with an uncertain trade outlook and weakness in several developing nations which produce these metals. Indeed, the cross-currents which are visible in the metals sector can also be seen in many other areas of the broad commodities market. This is largely attributable to currency-related factors, although there are some other special exceptions to the dollar-related weakness that we’ll look at.

One such example of a top performer in the face of a strong dollar is corn. There has been an ongoing belief since the planting season began this spring that there would be supply shortages in the U.S. due to weather-related problems. High rain levels in the Midwest and Great Plains states resulted in flooding in May and resulted in planting setbacks for many growers. The old farmer’s saying about corn being “knee-high by the Fourth of July” obviously didn’t apply in many states this year. Thus, there are continued concerns of a looming shortage in the corn market. This fear is reflected by the recent surge in corn prices, as seen in the chart of the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN).

Source: BigCharts

Several weeks after the spring flooding and farmers across the Corn Belt are bemoaning the stunted condition of their crops in early July. And while the latest USDA estimates show a surprisingly high amount of planted corn acreage, a recent Fox news article highlighted just how undersized the corn is in many states, providing credence to the supply concerns. This fear should continue to support buoyant corn prices this summer until the supply picture becomes clearer. From a technical perspective, as long as corn prices remain above the 50-day moving average (see above chart) on a weekly closing basis, I view the market to be in the hands of the buyers and corn’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend is therefore bullish.

Precious metals have also put in a very respectable performance in recent weeks in spite of the strong U.S. dollar. This is largely due to the “fear factor” associated with the uncertain trade tariff outlook between the U.S. and China, as well as the U.S. and the European Union. Gold especially has benefited from these fears, with the yellow metal rising 10 percent since the end of May. Silver has rallied to some extent in sympathy with gold, while palladium recently hit a record high. Palladium recently traded $145/ounce above the gold price, the first time in over 10 years it has outperformed gold. Tight supplies and rising demand for palladium as catalytic converters in gas-powered vehicles are among the reasons for the metal’s strong showing.

Gold prices meanwhile have recently hit 3-year highs as investors have fled to the safety of the yellow metal in the face of concerns about the health of the global economy. Shown below is the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), which is commonly used by many traders to track the gold price. It’s unusual to see gold rising simultaneously with equities, but this is one of those uncommon times when a high level of fear is not only bolstering the stock market’s “wall of worry,” it’s also boosting demand for safe-haven assets like gold. Consequently, gold should be able to maintain its rising trend in the months ahead with global economic concerns likely to persist.

Source: BigCharts

Another factor which is supporting leading commodities like gold and corn is the momentum factor. In the commodities arena, price momentum cannot be discounted and is arguably even more important than it is in the equities market. This is due to the cyclical nature of commodities and the seasonal trading window for many assets, including agricultural products. For this reason, many hedge funds and large speculators include momentum as one of the major variables in their trading algorithms. The point being that it often pays to monitor momentum in the commodities market.

While chasing after price momentum can lead to disastrous results, one of the more reliable ways of tracking the underlying demand for commodities is through internal momentum. I define internal momentum as the rate of change in the overall number of commodities making new highs versus new lows on a quarterly basis. The momentum of the new highs-to-lows can provide a “heads-up” on the likelihood of a rally to develop in those commodities which are in a relative strength position versus the aforementioned S&P GSCI Index. Below is my 4-week rate of change indicator for the new highs and lows of the 30 most actively traded natural resources.

Source: BarChart

As you can see, this indicator is still rising and supports higher prices for the commodities already in a relative strength position. This includes corn, gold, silver, palladium, and even crude oil. As long as this indicator is in a rising trend, traders are justified in leading bullish on these five leading commodities.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long gold via the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). For this ETF I’m using the $24.00 level as a stop-loss on an intraday basis. Participants should also book some profit in GDX after its impressive run of the last few weeks. Investors can also maintain longer-term investment positions in gold and gold ETFs, as mentioned in previous commentaries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.