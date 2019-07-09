The Caravaggio Code II: Exter's Endgame Sighted In The Asset Class Of QETFs

The inertia of some FOMC members, to converge on the global central bank baseline, is an effective tightening of US monetary policy.

Events in the current story of the “Caravaggio Code” have taken an interesting twist lately. Some readers will remember how the sad demise of Chairman Powell was conflated with this unfolding global mystery tale.

In the latest arcane message, another great work by the old master has been secreted away by a Master of the Universe from the same order identified in the previous report. What is the connection between Caravaggio and these Grand Masters of the Universe? The plot unfolds, but it has not yet unraveled.

The last report revealed that said Masters of the Universe were making a clean sweep of the markets and the Fed. Now the arcane message in the first episode of the “Caravaggio Code” is becoming clearer to the unenlightened and Mr Market. The first message read, “behind great fortune lies a crime”. The new message reads “Patientia Periculum Sit In Exitus”, or patience is dead in the vernacular. The author will leave it to the reader and the regulators, to decide if there is currently a crime in the progress

Chairman Powell’s ex ante obituary was concluded, with a beautiful oration from Stanley Fischer, in the last report. The cause of Powell’s career death was attributed to his failure, to get with President Trump’s aggressive approach to the trade war with China. The failure was manifested by Powell not making the Fed’s monetary policy arsenal available to the Commander in Chief. In times of war, such an act may be viewed as treasonous. Watching the tanks roll on the Fourth of July parade, it is hard not to believe that we live in such times.

Evidently Chairman Powell has reflected and decided to appear to get closer in spirit, even if not in action, to the President’s program. He recently chose the strategically important forum of the Council on Foreign Relations to make this revelation. In choosing this platform, he subliminally conceded that monetary policy is now a function of the trade war.

The last report also noted the aligning interest of the White House with St Louis Fed president James Bullard. This leads from an earlier view of the unfolding relationship, as relations between Powell and the White House soured.

Evidently the both parties now feel sufficiently aligned to hold discussions about Bullard becoming a Fed Governor. The Governorship appointment would then be a springboard to a more formal replacement of Powell with Bullard later in the game. Bullard says that he is happy where he is right now. He did not however say that he will never consider this move again. Bullard’s lack of current interest then prompted the White House to choose his guru and mentor Christopher Waller for the role.

The White House is well advised to reconsider its alignment with Bullard. His recent monetary policy guidance shows that he is only interested in unwinding the last disastrous rate hike. His dissent therefore does not run as far as insubordination that would lead to regime change at the Fed.

One should therefore expect the White House to reach out to Neel Kashkari (“Fiddy Beeps”), to see if he is more aligned than Bullard, in due course. If he in turn shows more alignment with Fed independence than easy monetary policy, then all bets are off for regime change from within the Fed as it stands. The President must then resort to regime change by appointment, rather than by promotion.

The last report noted the risk-on dynamics from the recent Fed in transition signal emanating from the latest FOMC meeting. This change should also be looked at through the prism of what has also been noted as the Fed’s real asset price targeting single mandate. Clearly, based on this real single mandate, the Fed will wish to curb Mr Market’s enthusiasm for risk assets going forward.

This concern over asset prices and adherence to the Fed’s real asset price targeting mandate was recently evinced by Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan. Speaking in the wake of the post-FOMC rally, he opined that easing to vindicate the current market price action will lead to market imbalances.

Kaplan is uniquely placed to understand how the trade war interfaces with the domestic economy and the asset markets. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index reflects the weakness in the global economy as indicated by the oil industry. It also reflects US non-oil manufacturing industries that have a global market. The index signals that the economy is starting to stagnate again, as it did before President Trump was elected. His stimulus has worn off and his trade war is a headwind. Kaplan understands that a few animal spirits in asset prices, based on the promise of easier monetary policy, won’t do any harm. Too much animal spirit however goes beyond dreams into the realms of fantasy.

Algorithms can apparently now read central bankers’ guidance better than humans. One should therefore expect that speculators, who trust these algorithms, should take note of Kaplan’s commentary and take off some risk.

This is all well and good unless (A) the central banker has made a mistake and/or (B) the central banker is lying. How many times have we seen (A) and (B) in the recent past? The upshot, of Algo-based trading of the central banker spoken word, is that Mr Market will swiftly conclude that central bankers have very dubious credibility of commitment. At that point the Algo-based models will take the contrarian position to the guidance message. On a positive note however, it may make the more sentient central bankers more careful about what they say. It is a great pity that Chairman Powell is not a sentient central banker.

The G20 meeting was therefore over before it even started. The conflict has thus been framed to drag on way after the two leaders met; thereby putting President Trump under the eroding time constraint of an approaching Presidential election with no trade deal. The Chinese are now challenging President Trump’s re-election strategy.

The rats leaving the Fed’s sinking ship “Patience” were also noted in the last report. San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly is scurrying a little faster since the last FOMC meeting. She now conflates the risks of disinflation and trade wars, which have been conflated for a considerable time already. Consequently, donning her “risk management” hat, she can see a case for some monetary policy accommodation here.

Some of the rats are so traumatized, by the confluence of events leading to the last FOMC meeting, that they are unable to think and guide clearly. This lack of clarity is a headwind all of its own.

Daly is a classic case of un-clarity. Even in self-proclaimed “risk management” mode, she cannot decide if the incoming data represent a “significant weakening” or “just headwinds”. The question of just how big a headwind she needs, to make a qualified opinion and corresponding monetary policy decision, goes beggaring beyond belief.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin is also a good example of the species. When questioned, he clearly accepted that the US economy is slowing. But when asked, whether interest rate cuts are needed this year, he could not respond in either the affirmative or negative. He has embraced uncertainty by becoming uncertain. His uncertainty leads to paralysis of mind and word. This paralysis is the same thing as continued “patience”, yet unfortunately he seems unable to understand this.

The perversity of the Fed’s guidance was best illustrated by its response to what is ostensibly a thawing of trade relations between the main combatants at G20. Going into the G20 meeting, Secretary Ross made sure that monetary policy was clearly linked with America’s trade war strategy.

Such a thawing of trade relations should make the Fed more inclined to err towards normalizing. Instead, Vice Chair Clarida totally downplayed the positive G20 mood music and talked up the growing global headwinds. Clarida even went as far as to say that the Chairman himself has already sanctioned easier monetary policy going forwards. The last report noted that Chairman Powell had surrendered monetary policy to the trade war agenda. Vice Chair Clarida’s guidance effectively confirmed this as fact.

Evidently the Chairman has finally fallen into line, on America’s generational struggle with China, by reluctantly agreeing to provide monetary policy support. Post G20 President Trump chose to inflame the Chinese and mobilize the Fed in short order; by seizing the G20 narrative and framing it as a win for him and the nation. President Xi will not concur with this view. China’s immediate resumption of ballistic missile tests in the South China Sea post-G20 was Xi’s postscript to Trump’s win Tweet.

On the side-lines of the G20 meeting, China’s trade adviser was already discounting events and predicting that no final agreement is in sight. The PBoC also affirmed that its monetary policy will be “pro-active” in relation to trade issues with America. This leaves the Fed as the odd man out. Chairman Powell will have noted that the Fed has been criticized, for being MIA at best and as a conscientious objector at worst, in the trade war with China so far. He will also note that President Trump classifies the war, that he is “winning”, as ongoing rather than over. It is now time for the Fed to deliver.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin has tried to frame the Fed’s absence, from the field of trade combat, in behavioral finance terms. Apparently, trade related negative sentiment is now so far ahead, of the current healthy state of the American economy, that a discussion about rate cuts may be needed. Barkin would like the Fed to be perceived as trying to sustain the economic expansion, presumably with what will be called an insurance policy interest rate cut.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is struggling to fall in. Her latest guidance signaled that she is struggling to be “pro-active” like the PBoC. Apparently, she still needs more confirmation from the data. She would specifically like to have more time to peruse inflation expectations data. Such time is a luxury under the current global economic circumstances. By then it may be too late to save the expansion; thus limiting the Fed’s role to one of fighting a recession.

Fed presidents are paid the big bucks to make decisions under pressure. Mester is not acting up under the current circumstances. Clearly she has forgotten that “patience” died at the last FOMC meeting. In this respect Mester is also like Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan, who would also like to see conclusive data before voting for a rate cut.

Mester’s biggest problem may however come from a cognitive bias resulting from her training. Thus far, she equates inflation with tighter monetary policy. Recent surveys have however shown that consumers see inflation as a headwind. Any spike in consumption should thus be viewed as consumers anticipating higher prices. Economic activity is therefore pulled into the present from the future. Somewhere out there in the future there lies a combination of no consumption and higher prices. The last thing the Fed should do is tighten monetary policy under these signalling conditions. That is of course if the Fed understands the consumer. Mester does not.

Kaplan and Mester may wish to keep the precious little conventional monetary policy powder dry, until the trade war situation reaches a point when it is really needed. In the meantime however, other central banks are eating the Fed’s lunch by easing directly or guiding in this direction. The net result is a relative Fed tightening. Furthermore, if and when the Fed does ease, there will be arguably less bang for its buck; because other central banks have beaten it to the punch.

It may transpire that the ECB actually forces the Fed to ease again. The replacing of Mario Draghi with Christine Lagarde has raised expectations of something major. Also ran contender “Rehnfeld” has duly obliged, by signalling that the ECB needs to ease again. Something is cooking in the Eurozone kitchen that the Fed cannot avoid the smell of. The ECB may then actually do President Trump’s job for him.

The Masters of the Universe will not allow the Fed, nor any other global central bank for that matter, to ignore this global central bank turning point. There is a big question mark over what part they have played in it. Since there are fees to be made and it has skin in the game, one may assume that they have been active managers.

When managing the reserves of the world’s central banks is a 2019 KPI target, for the Masters of the Universe, the line between advising on investing and monetary policy is a grey one.

The line to executing unconventional monetary policy is even greyer. Ask Stanley Fischer.

At this point, the world’s largest asset managers actually become its central banks in practical terms. At this point they become so systemically important that they are too big to fail. Monetary policy is thus made for them and by them simultaneously. One could call it Exter’s Endgame. Those readers thinking about what comes after the next monetary policy expansion, may wish to start their thought experiment from here.

Monetary policy is then an asset management mandate. Sub-contracting this out and paying fees to the monetary policy manager looks rational when compared with the decision to apply ZIRP/NIRP. This latter decision on ZIRP/NIRP is some way off for the Fed, but is already with its global peers. If the Fed wishes America to compete in the trade war on global terms, it will have to converge on the global term structure of ZIRP/NIRP.

A rational Fed Chairman may even decide that ZIRP/NIRP is preferable to the President inflicting even higher tariff pain on the global and domestic economy. America can thus compete on the same term structure of interest rate terms, rather than behind the destructive walls of tariffs.

Bullard’s St Louis Fed’s fundamental view ,on the size of the Fed’s balance sheet going forward, largely validates the asset price targeting mandate for an external monetary policy manager. It also reflects the accepted wisdom of a growing number of Fed presidents and governors.

At this point it can then be concluded that the Fed does indeed have a single asset price targeting mandate. This is after all the endgame of the Masters of the Universe. Who even needs a Fed, if one has the asset manager and his algorithm? The monetary policy advice, from an asset manager that has the Fed’s reserves under management, would appear to be a little subjective at best though. Endgames are always so conflicted when they occur.

The commercial relationships, between the Fed and its reserve/asset managers, are something that Congress should be interested in. Since the Fed’s mandates are Congressionally devolved and since it has a secret asset price targeting mandate, this is the only American thing for Congress to do.

