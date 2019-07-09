U.S., Foreign Real Estate Shares Topped Market Returns Last Week

Price momentum for the major asset classes continues to skew positive overall.

Property shares in the US and offshore markets posted the biggest gains for the major asset classes in the first week of trading for the third quarter, based on a set of exchange-traded funds.

US real estate investment trusts (REITs) led the way via the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which popped 2.5% for the trading week ended July 5. Foreign real estate shares were in close pursuit: the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) gained 2.0%, rising to its highest weekly close since early 2018.

Foreign bonds posted the biggest losses last week. The steepest setback was in the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX), which shed 0.7%. The decline marks the first weekly loss for the ETF in three weeks.

Foreign corporates suffered the second deepest loss last week. The Invesco International Corporate Bond Portfolio ETF (PICB) shed 0.5%.

Meanwhile, an ETF-based version of Global Market Index (GMI.F) continued to rise last week. This unmanaged benchmark, which holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market-value weights, added 0.8% - the fifth consecutive weekly gain for GMI.

For the 1-year trend (252 trading days), US real estate investment trusts are still leading the major asset classes, although the margin of leadership has narrowed lately. VNQ is up a solid 14.6% on a total return basis through last week's close.

In second place: US equities. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) posted a 10.8% total return at last week's close.

Commodities continue to suffer the biggest - the only - loss for the trailing 1-year window for the major asset classes. The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (GSG) is down 11.6% over the past 12 months.

For markets overall, the 1-year trend is still comfortably positive. The weighted benchmark for global assets - GMI.F - is currently posting a healthy 7.2% total return for the year through July 5.

Price momentum for the major asset classes continues to skew positive overall, based on the ETFs listed above. The analysis reflects two sets of moving averages. The first compares the 10-day moving average with its 100-day counterpart - a proxy for short-term trending behavior (red line in chart below). A second set of moving averages (50 and 200 days) offers an intermediate measure of the trend (blue line). On this basis, as of last week's close, a majority of funds reflects a bullish trend.

