View From Europe:  Fortune's Electricity Storage Evolution Seen From Ground Zero

The president of the Czech Republic called it "ecological hysteria", referring to the 2050 climate initiative that was almost adopted by the EU, if it were not for the opposition of the governments of just three countries in Eastern Europe, which questioned the economic viability of the proposal. The proposal envisions emissions neutrality by 2050, which would mean that the EU would pretty much have to go almost cold turkey on the use of fossil fuels. It is a policy meant to move towards a future dominated by renewable energy, which Fortune Magazine predicts will revolutionize the entire world's industry in coming decades, creating a whole new set of winners and losers in the process. I personally do think that it will be the biggest investment topic of the next few decades, especially when it comes to energy, but not only. It is therefore important to gain a firm understanding of not only the technological issues that the Fortune article focused on, but also the socio-economic aspects of it. Europe is ground zero in this regard, given its decades-old commitment to renewable energy.

While I stayed exclusively in Central Europe, only seeing Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Czechia and Austria along my recent travels, I know that the massive forests of windmills I have seen along the highways I traveled on, are even more formidable in other parts of Europe. The largest windmill farms I saw were in Austria, where 10% of the country's electricity comes from wind power. After seeing what it takes to produce that 10%, I can't help but question whether an energy future dominated by wind and solar is remotely possible.

An expensive energy policy pursued for the past few decades yielded economic stagnation, and no tangible results in terms of curbing global emissions.

While not all countries in the European Union suffer from high electricity prices, some of its largest economies are certainly dominating the global charts in terms of highest price among major economies, and it is mostly due to climate policies.

The cost of gasoline is also rather high, and unlike electricity, where some countries are still globally competitive, it is expensive throughout the EU. In fact, in some countries it is nearly three times higher than it is in the US. The high energy cost environment that many EU member states are pursuing is leading to a trend of deindustrialization.

While there has been an improvement in industrial production post 2008 starting in early 2013, the improving trend stalled out about a year and a half ago, and we have been on a downward path since then. We should keep in mind that this is occurring while we are still in a global economic recovery, therefore the current downward trend should be reason to worry.

There are of course those who will deny the idea that higher energy prices may have anything to do with the reversal in industrial production growth, but the fact that it is an EU-specific trend, rather than a global one, suggests that there are EU-specific factors at play. Even though China and the United States are both famously quarreling over trade, both countries have seen continued industrial production growth in the past months and years, despite the mutual tariffs imposed on each other. There are clearly other factors which are making the EU's industry less competitive. It would be hard to argue that just as cheap natural gas and electricity are helping US industry, according to an MIT study, the EU is experiencing the opposite due to high energy prices.

Since 1990, the EU managed through a great deal of effort and economic sacrifice to reduce its emissions by 26%. The European continent has also been the slowest growing economically speaking for the past three decades.

Fortunately, we have global data to evaluate and contextualize Europe's effect on global emissions trends.

As we can see, all the sacrifice of the past three decades that the EU made, had no real positive impact on global emissions trends. Any future commitments to further sacrifice will have no impact either. In fact, it may have led to an acceleration in global emissions. I know this may seem counter-intuitive, but if we take a step back and ponder the effects of industrial production migrating towards cheaper energy destinations, we can see that it is not a zero sum game. It is more than the simple matter of a factory moving from one place to the other. A factory moving from fuel-efficient, low carbon impact/unit of GDP produced Germany, to low fuel efficiency countries such as China or India will have inevitable secondary side-effects.

For instance, a steel mill might attract other manufacturing activities close by its proximity, especially companies producing steel products, which might not have moved if it were not for the relocation of the steel mill. New companies may also emerge in order to take advantage of the new proximity of the mill and make use of the steel locally available. I personally believe that these secondary effects played a major role in stimulating the economies of developing countries less worried about climate change, while contributing to the further deceleration of already slow-growing mature economies within Europe. This would certainly explain the global emissions chart showing robust growth in global emissions occurred since 1990, despite Europe's best efforts to curb its own emissions.

Fortune's prediction on electricity storage defies basic economic theory.

While such considerations are yet to derail the growing environmental lobby, especially in the Western World, the facts we are examining here clearly show that we got it all wrong in regards to the approach we took to fighting climate change for decades now. Clearly basic economic theory in regards to the free rider problem when it comes to public goods, has not been taken into consideration when it was decided decades ago that fighting climate change will depend not on introducing global mechanisms meant to discourage emissions growth, but rather voluntary self-sacrifice. Such measures can only go so far, before economic winners, namely free riders, and losers, namely the ones willing to sacrifice their economy in the name of the greater common global good, will emerge more clearly.

The Fortune article cites optimists predicting that wind and solar coupled with electricity storage systems backing them up, will one day become cheaper than burning coal, and I assume also natural gas. If that will be the case, there needs to be no climate debate at all, because market forces should solve the issue. I personally doubt it will ever be the case, therefore such technologies will only break out of their current niche category if governments will continue to provide incentives. But then we have to remember that such incentives represent an economic sacrifice, given the free rider problem I already discussed. Germany is spending about $30 billion per year on green subsidies. That is money that Germany does not get to spend on many other investments, such as on infrastructure, human capital formation or fiscal health. As the main economic beneficiary of the common Euro currency in the EU, Germany can at least afford to spend all this money on such subsidies. But arguably, it is still a net negative for its economy. Given recent signs that Germany's economy is starting to stumble, it will be interesting to see how much longer it will keep to such subsidies as well as an overall high energy price policy. The latest PMI data shows a plunge of 8.6% year over year. This is by no means all due to high comparative energy prices, but lowering those prices would be a sure way to get its industry back on track for the longer term. It remains to be seen how much economic pain it will take before such policy changes will make it on to the table.

There are of course many other countries aside from Germany in the EU, including East European countries that are still trying to recover from the communist legacy and are looking to catch up to their Western peers economically by growing at a significantly faster pace. Because they see green energy policies imposed by the EU as an impediment to their primary economic goals of catching up, they are reluctant to sign on. Then there are growing sings in Western Europe, such as the Yellow Vest protests, which were sparked by a carbon tax on already heavily taxed motor fuel in France, which suggests that the EU electorate is not necessarily on board with further sacrifices in favor of the greater global good. The fact that many of the same governments which voiced their support for the 2050 carbon neutral policy are also actively involved in supporting the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, means that they are by no means convinced and fully committed to the carbon -free energy future either. Things are therefore not necessarily moving into the direction that Fortune Magazine is assuming when it proclaimed that electricity storage will be the main factor which will revolutionize the global energy industry and create a whole new list of winners and losers at industry as well as national levels.

If one agrees with Fortune's outlook it would not hurt to get in early on opportunities to invest in companies that are invested in developing large scale electricity storage solutions. Unfortunately, there are currently few opportunities as far as I can tell to invest in such companies, at least when it comes to pure-play options. Companies like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) are working on such solutions, and they may eventually reap the benefits, but at the moment it will not make a significant difference to its bottom line. Perhaps a company like Vivint Solar (VSLR) might see a much bigger pop in its value, if it were to move from relatively small residential electricity storage solutions, to larger-scale commercial products.

If one disagrees with the future being predicted by Fortune becoming reality, it may still be worth considering investing in electricity storage solutions. Just because I don't believe the future of electricity will be dominated by wind and solar, it does not mean that we can ignore the fact that many governments around the world will nevertheless try to help expanding these sources of energy. After all, while it may be more expensive and weather-dependent, wind and solar are rare opportunities to increase domestic energy self-reliance for resource-poor entities such as the EU or countries like Japan, South Korea and many others around the world. China may not care much for unilateral self-sacrifice for the greater global good, but it does increasingly care about relieving the air quality issues it is facing, due to its excessive reliance on coal. Natural gas will be the main energy substitute for coal, but wind & solar will also play a major role. As long as that role will exceed the maximum level that a grid will tolerate before it leads to fluctuations in the supply/demand balance due to weather issues, electricity storage will have a market. It is just that it will not be as revolutionary as many are currently predicting.

