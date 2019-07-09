Newell Brands: Too Much Risk For Me To Touch It

While the dividend can be afforded, there is too much risk around it for me to be comfortable investing for the long run.

But the stock's core sales continue to decline, and investor sentiment is stacked against the company.

Introduction

Like we saw recently with Tupperware (TUP), there are some consumer goods brands which were late to adapt. Newell Brands (NWL) is another similar company. While consumer staples have been outperforming the market, there are a group of stocks in the sector which have lost total investor confidence.

NWL is currently trading at $15.32 and yields 6.01%. My M.A.D Assessment gives NWL a Dividend Strength score of 38 and a Stock Strength score of 64.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid Newell Brands at current prices.

Newell Brands Inc. is engaged in the household products market. Its products include stationery material such as pens and markers, food storage products and hygiene systems.

For the past year, the company has been divesting many of its assets to focus on its core business. As we can read in the footnotes of the latest quarterly filing:

"Footnote 2 - Divestitures and Held for Sale

As part of the Company's Accelerated Transformation Plan, during 2018, the Company announced it was exploring strategic options for its industrial and commercial product assets, including The Waddington Group, Process Solutions, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Rexair and Mapa/Spontex businesses, as well as non-core consumer businesses, including Jostens, Pure Fishing, Rawlings, Rubbermaid Outdoor, Closet, Refuse and Garage, Goody Products and U.S. Playing Cards businesses. These businesses are classified as discontinued operations. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. During 2018, the Company sold Goody Products, ("Goody"), Jostens, ("Jostens"), Pure Fishing, Inc. ("Pure Fishing"), the Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. ("Rawlings") and Waddington Group, Inc. ("Waddington") and other related subsidiaries as part of the Accelerated Transformation Plan. The Company currently expects to complete the remaining divestitures by the end of 2019."

Since 2018, NWL has sold over $6bn in assets. It is therefore expected that sales will be down, when analyzing the stock.

Nonetheless, I will attempt to assess the stock's potential as an income producing investment, then assess its potential for capital gains.

Dividend Strength

With a stock which yields 6%, dividend growth potential isn't really a concern. What I want to see with a high yielding stock is a super safe dividend, which is well covered by the company's operations.

Dividend Safety

Stocks with higher yields can warrant higher payout ratios, since we do not expect the dividend to grow as much. However we must ensure that if the payout ratios are extremely high, that interest payments don't inhibit the company from operating normally.

Newell Brands had negative earnings for the past 12 months due to a massive goodwill impairment charge related to divestitures worth in excess of $17 per share. If we adjust for this one time non cash expense, we'd have TTM EPS of $2.19, which would represent a payout ratio of 42%.

NWL pays 44% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 26% of dividend stocks.

NWL pays 315% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 6% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, it would seem that while NWL can afford its dividend when looking at earnings and operating cashflow, given the current rate of investment, the company doesn't have sufficient FCF to pay its dividend. This can be expected given the transition the firm is undergoing.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $0.7000 $0.7600 $0.7600 $0.9200 $0.9200 Net Income $1.36 $1.24 $2.41 $4.43 $-15.07 Payout Ratio 52% 62% 32% 21% -7% Cash From Operations $2.09 $1.66 $3.72 $1.68 $2.08 Payout Ratio 52% 72% 18% 48% 45% Free Cash Flow $1.19 $0.54 $1.69 $-0.09 $0.29 Payout Ratio 59% 139% 45% -920% 307%

NWL doesn't generate enough operating income to cover its interest payments. Given the dire situation the company is undergoing, the interest payments, which nibble away 7% of the company's TTM revenues are yet another hurdle the company needs to confront every quarter during its transition.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like NWL can afford its dividend for the time being, since the company has generated generous levels of operating cashflow in the past 12 months. However, very little certainty can be attached to this assessment. Until the company has finished its divestitures, I don't have enough confidence in the numbers analyzed.

Dividend Potential

Newell Brands has a dividend yield of 6.01% which is better than 90% of dividend stocks.

The company froze its dividend during the last 12 months which is a brutal stock to the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 8%.

When Newell acquired Jarden in 2016, it became a company commanding $13-14bn dollars in revenue per year. Since 2018, it has been actively divesting assets, will probably have around $6.5-8bn in revenues by the time the divestitures are complete.

In the first quarter, net sales were down 5.5%, and core sales saw a 2.4% decline.

NWL's top line continues to contract, even when we exclude the different divestitures.

I tend to avoid stocks who have just frozen their dividend. This usually happens when the company is undergoing some transition, and if the transition doesn't go exactly to plan, the dividend can quickly find itself cut.

Dividend Summary

NWL has a dividend strength score of 38 / 100. NWL's operating performance and recent dividend freeze place lots of uncertainty around the company's dividend. While the company could probably get away with continuing to pay its dividend, it is not secure enough for me to sleep well at night.

Stock Strength

If Newell isn't high enough quality for a long term dividend investment, does it show potential for capital appreciation? To assess this, I will look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

Value

When high yielding stocks are clearly undervalued, a timely purchase of shares can result in a swift combination of capital gains and dividend income. If value can be realized in this way, investors can purchase shares with the intent of selling them, before moving on to a more secure stock. Such transactions can greatly increase your dividend income if well executed. They can totally destroy value if you make mistakes and land in value traps.

NWL has P/S of 0.88x

P/CFO of 7.35x

Dividend yield of 6.01%

Buyback yield of 13.14

Shareholder yield of 19%.

According to these values, NWL is more undervalued than 81% of stocks, which suggests the stock is disliked by the investment community. What surprised me the most was Newell's massive buyback yield. The company announced an additional $2.5 billion in share buybacks last year, and has been busy buying back shares.

At the end of last quarter, $2.1 billion remained available through the share repurchase program, which represents about 1/3rd of the company's market cap. Buying back 1/3rd of all shares will make the dividend more affordable.

Stocks with massive buyback yields deliver value when you don't expect it.

Value Score: 81 / 100

Momentum

However, buying undervalued stocks is no easy endeavor. They can remain undervalued a lot longer than you can remain solvent. For that very reason, I incorporate momentum into the decision process. In this blog post, I explain why I stopped buying stocks on the way down. The simple fact is that on average, stocks with the worst relative performance will continue to underperform their peers. Stocks in the 3 lowest deciles for relative strength should be avoided.

Newell Brands trades at $15.32 and is down-3.34% these last 3 months, -20.04% these last 6 months & -43.57% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 18% of stocks, which is terrifying. The stock has plummeted in the past 12 months. It has now been trading sideways for the past 4 to 5 months. Has the stock bottomed out? Who knows? What I do know is that history is against stocks with such awful momentum, and until the 6 and 12 month performance numbers have stabilized, I would stay away from NWL.

Momentum score: 18 / 100

Financial Strength

If now isn't the best time to invest in NWL, we can at least analyze the stock's fundamentals to assess whether the company has sufficient stability to warrant a purchase at a future point in time.

NWL has a gearing ratio of 2.7, which is better than 32% of stocks. The company's liabilities have changed by -32% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cashflow can cover 6.7% of liabilities.

This makes NWL more financially sound than 65% of U.S. listed stocks, which isn't bad. The gearing is quite high, but total liabilities are decreasing rapidly amid all the company's divestitures. The liability coverage is quite low however, which somewhat reduces the stock's profile.

Financial Strength Score: 65/100

Earnings Quality

Finally, I take a look at the company's earnings quality, to see whether certain indicators would suggest that NWL's earnings will have accretive or dilutive forces a few years down the line.

NWL has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -17.5%, which is better than 77% of companies. It depreciates 106.8% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 47% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.4 in revenue, which is better than 40% of stocks. This makes NWL's earnings quality better than 62% of stocks. The high level of negative assets should be accretive in the future, and NWL's asset turnover is slightly above average. If the company can stabilize its operations and return to profitability, it wouldn't be hindered by damaging accounting practices.

Earnings Quality Score: 62 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 64 / 100 which would warrant a buy on all but one count: momentum.

I simply don't believe that trying to pick the bottom delivers the best results, and I can't comfortably get behind a stock which is at risk of losing more of its value in the next few months.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 38 & a stock strength of 64, Newell Brands is a subpar choice for dividend investors. The risk around the dividend, as well as the risk of capital loss in the next few quarters are just too much for me to stomach. While the company's super high shareholder yield is alluring, I wouldn't purchase NWL until its relative strength improves. If the share trades sideways for the next few months, then starts to pick up some momentum, I might consider a small purchase if the company has maintained the dividend between now and then.

