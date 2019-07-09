Qiwi Faces Sanctions Risk For Operations In Crimea

QIWI is the only company to distribute Visa cards to the residents of Crimea.

No Russian public bank, mobile operator or oil company operates in Crimea because of the fear of sanctions. However, a Telegram channel in Russia has recently reported that QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) operates in Crimea in three ways:

QIWI terminals work in Crimea

The company delivers Visa (NYSE:V) cards to Crimea bypassing the sanctions

QIWI users undergo the process of identification in branches of Genbank, which is under the US Sanctions

The breach of the sanctions regime may result in direct sanctions against QIWI and the entities who control the company, as well as the discontinuation of partnership with Visa. Russian Rocket decided to investigate QIWI Crimean operations.

QIWI terminals function in Crimea

QIWI official website suggests that there are no QIWI terminals in Crimea:

However, a search on Yandex.Maps discovers that at least 21 QIWI terminal functions in Crimea:

Some terminals have been recently reviewed by the users, and the phone number indicated belongs to QIWI support:

Russian Rocket's friend traveled to Crimea and confirms that QIWI terminals function both in Simferopol and Sevastopol and are rather popular among locals because there are no other options for e-wallets. The appearance of QIWI terminals in Crimea is no different from other regions of Russia, and the same choice of operations is available to users.

In Crimea, QIWI terminals are primarily used to top up QIWI wallets with cash. QIWI wallet then may be used for transferring money between users, payments for services and making money transfers to any financial institution in Russia.

QIWI delivers VISA cards to Crimea

QIWI is not supposed to send VISA cards to people who live in Crimea. At first look, QIWI website is designed to prevent issuing VISA cards to people in Crimea: both Crimean Republic and Sevastopol are not in the drop-down list of regions when filling out a VISA card application.

However, there is a workaround. When filling out the application on QIWI website, users input any other region of Russia into the "Region" field, and fill all other information, including postal code, for their location in Crimea. On average, a VISA card arrives at the indicated address in Crimea within two weeks. Like this:

Source: user experience told on Russian Reddit analog - the link to the post is here

Russian Rocket tried to fill out this application:

And was able to proceed all the way to the payment for Visa card issuance

Unlike QIWI, another e-wallet provider Yandex.Money (NYSE:YNDX) card application website form does not allow proceeding after filling out a Crimean postal code.

QIWI is the only way for people who live in Crimea to get a Visa card. Local banks only issue credit/debit cards that work with the Russian MIR payment system. However, MIR cards don't function anywhere outside Russia.

QIWI partnered with a sanctioned Russian bank to identify users

Despite the risk of sanctions, QIWI allows residents of Crimea to register with just their phone number. The area code "978" is exclusive to Crimea, and QIWI allows all kinds of operations for wallets that are linked to phone numbers which start with this area code - within a corresponding wallet status.

But more surprisingly, QIWI partnered with sanctioned Genbank to identify wallet users in Crimea.

There are three identification statuses in QIWI:

Minimal, which is granted immediately after registration; it allows a maximum balance of 15000 roubles and money transfers totaling up to 40000 roubles per month.

Basic, which is granted after inputting passport data; it allows a maximum balance of 60000 roubles and money transfers totaling up to 200000 roubles per month.

Professional, which is granted after identification in one of QIWI offices or offices of QIWI partners; it allows a maximum balance of 600000 roubles and unlimited money transfers.

QIWI website and QIWI support agents say that identification in Crimea is impossible. However, local people in Crimea say that they undergo an identification process in any office of sanctioned Genbank. The chat support of Genbank website confirmed that:

A local resident says that QIWI is a popular means of money transfers among people in Crimea. For example, taxi drivers heavily use it to transfer payments to local taxi aggregators.

QIWI faces a risk of sanctions

Ironically, QIWI is a Russian company whose stock is primarily traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The fact that QIWI runs operations in Crimea has two consequences:

1. Visa may stop partnership with QIWI.

2. Funds who have a stake in QIWI may start liquidating their QIWI holdings.

There are many Western funds who own QIWI stock, as well as individual investors from the USA:

Russian Rocket attempted to contact QIWI regarding the company's business operations in Crimea but received no response.

Letter to QIWI

QIWI shares have risen by 50% over the last two months. The stock is an attractive target for a short position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.