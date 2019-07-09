The Recent Fed And ECB Decisions, And What Does It Mean For Bank Of Canada

The inflation may reach the Bank of Canada target this year again, but the situation might be different this time.

The economic conditions in Canada differ from those in the U.S. and the E.U.

The recent decisions of the world’s central banks can create challenges for the Canadian economy.

The Canadian economy is in solid shape, driven by strong internal consumption due to rising productivity and population growth. This is accompanied by favorable situations in global markets, particularly the strong economic performance of its main trading partner, the United States. (Source: Real GDP growth )

Canadian unemployment has been in a downward trend since 2016. In May, the unemployment rate hit 5.4%, the lowest since 1976.

(Source: Canada Unemployment Rate )

A strong labor market helped to lift the aggregate demand in the country and, as a result, inflation in May was 2.4%, its highest rate since October.

(Source: Canada Inflation Rate )

Considering the recent monetary policy decisions from the Fed and ECB officials, current inflation growth will create some challenges for the economy and for the Bank of Canada governors in the near future.

Regardless of their predictivity, these decisions are now changing the situation in the global capital markets.

The EU

On June 6th, the ECB representatives did the following:

Decided to reduce the deposit rate by 10bp.

Established monthly net asset purchases of EUR 30bn, coupled with an increase in the issuer limit (for Euro area governments) from 33% to 49%.

Changed forward guidance on interest rates, which will remain at present levels or lower.

The decision was expected as, after a period of massive liquidity inflows and extremely accommodative monetary policy starting from 2014, the recent economic slowdown in the EU area implies structural problems with the aggregate demand resulting from slow productivity and a big reliance on external markets (note: exports account for 46% of EU GDP, so the slowdown and protectionism on the global markets have a highly negative impact on the EU economy).

The U.S.

On June 19th, the Fed officials' meeting results were as follows:

To keep the benchmark rate in a target range of 2.25% to 2.5% by a Federal Open Market Committee vote of 9 to 1.

To drop the word “patient” in describing its approach to policy.

The central bank will leave the door somewhat open to future cuts.

Eight members favor one cut this year.

The decision for the rate cut is driven by the cyclical economic slowdown and negative trade developments resulting in explicit deterioration in corporate earnings. The corporate earnings slowdown creates challenges for U.S GDP as capital expenditures from companies will be subdued.

In contrast to the ECB decision that has an exclusively economic background and can be seen as a necessity that will help avoid deflationary movements in the EU. The Fed decision displays a combination of economic and political components.

The chances of a recession in the U.S. are at 11-year highs and, as a result, the yield curve is inverted and signaling investors’ concerns about upcoming problems with the U.S economy.

Also, the U.S. will hold a presidential election in the next year. This will stimulate the U.S administration to provide support for the economy and the markets in order to keep re-election chances reasonable, so it's fair to expect very supportive economic conditions in the U.S for the upcoming year.

Why the situation might be different between the ECB, the Fed and the Bank of Canada and result in the next actions of each being divergent.

For ECB and Fed officials, inflation is not an issue, in contrast to the Bank of Canada.

The ECB has plenty of space for its liquidity and monetary stimulation as, starting from 2018, inflation expectations are deteriorating based on the factors described above.

The Fed doesn't see any upcoming threats from inflation as well. Fed officials see the PCE index slipping to 1.5% growth from 1.8% in 2019 regardless of an upcoming rate cut and extremely tight labor market.

While in Canada, the situation might be different.

The country is also operating in tight labor market conditions in which, starting from 2018, the unemployment rate is below the neutral rate and heading down.

The 2018 data displays the situation, where inflation reached the BOC target of 3% with an unemployment rate of 5.8-6%.

In 2018, in order to decrease prices, the BOC raised the interest rates 3 times during the year:

+25 bps in January ( from 1% to 1.25%). +25 bps in July ( from 1.25% to 1.5%), when inflation reached BOC target of 3%. +25 bps in October ( from 1.5% to 1.75%).

(Source: Policy Interest Rate)

As a result, inflation headed down without a negative effect on the economy, as the rise in the interest rates went along with the global direction of monetary tightening from the central banks (the Fed raised rates 3 times in 2018, the ECB stopped its QE program and provided guidance for the interest rate rise). Thus, the Canadian currency was not affected.

However, the current situation might be different

The prices are heading towards the BOC's 3% target and there is nothing to stop from reaching it, as starting from 2019 until now, the BOC did not raise rates, compared to 1 hike in 2018 amid the higher unemployment rate.

Based on the previous year data, latest inflation gauge of 2.4% (+0.2% Y/Y) and recent labor market developments, it is reasonable to expect inflation to rise closer to the level of 3%, so at some point, the BOC will have to act.

But this time, an interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada amid the easing actions of the Fed and ECB will lead to significant currency appreciation.

Exports will be under pressure from the stronger currency (export % to GDP is 32%).

The growth in the cost of capital will hurt consumption.

The slowdown in corporate earnings will lead to cuts in CAPEX.

Consequently, the Canadian economy may experience a temporary economic slowdown, which will cool down the labor market, aggregate demand and drop inflation below 2%, opening the space for the Bank of Canada governors to join the other banks in their economic stimulus efforts.

In support of this statement, the current neutral rate from the Bank of Canada is in the range of 2.25-3.25%, which is 0.5% higher than the current 1.75% BOC interest rate and implies a continuing path to monetary tightening.

Investment implication:

Under the situation of a rise in interest rate, the most expedient asset allocation will be:

Short on cyclical equities

Long on short-term bonds

Long on Canadian currency

An alternative situation is the possible raising of the upper limit of the inflation target above 3%, which will allow the BOC to join the ECB and Fed in their stimulation policies.

This decision has a possibility amid the recent GDP cuts for 2019 from the BOC to 1.2% from 1.5%. As 1-2 interest rate hikes from the BOC against the easing policies from other banks can lead to further GDP growth slowdown, and will eventually create the risk of a recession appearing.

This raise of the upper bound of the inflation target is widely discussed in the U.S. now as a possible action in the case where PCE is above 2%.

If the Bank of Canada officials consider lifting the upper limit of the inflation target and decreasing its neutral rate, it will make things easier, as it will exclude the necessity for interference and the economy will continue its expansion amid the global supportive conditions orchestrated by the world central banks.

Under the preceding circumstances, the expedient asset allocation will be:

Long on cyclical equities

Purchasing long-term bonds

But, an alternative scenario will create additional inflation risks, which may be severe.

