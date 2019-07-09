Flower's Foods: There Will Be No Alpha At These Prices

Flower's Foods (FLO) used to be part of my portfolio. I liked the defensive nature of the business model (they sell bread and bread stuffs), the dividend growth is impressive, and the company was cash rich as free cash flow per share was greater than earnings per share in eight of the past ten years. But when a company starts selling for more than they are worth and better value exists elsewhere in the market, it is prudent to sell the one and buy the others. My intent today is to explain why I think FLO is over-valued, along with a price target for when I would consider the investment again.

All Signs Say "Over-Priced"

There are many ways to value a business, and a lot of detail has to go into the inputs. Let's start with the business outlook for FLO. They sell bread and stuff similar to bread. That's really it. Personally, I LOVE businesses that have such a focused business model because it is easier to execute on strategies. However, since pretty much everyone already buys bread, there are only a few ways to drive rapid growth. One is get more of your product to more people (geographic penetration). The other is to have more people who will get to the product (population growth). Yet another is to convince people to buy your product instead of a competitors products (market share). And finally, you can buy growth buy buying competitors (acquisitions). FLO already reaches 85% of the U.S. population, so growing there isn't going to be rocket-like by any means. For population growth, statista says that population growth in the U.S. for 2020-2060 is going to be about .55% annually. Hardly any growth there. So let's move on to what can result in powerful growth, and see if that legitimizes the stock price.

There are lots of opportunities for growing market share, as FLO owns only 12.5% of the $32 billion market. They have some great products that are quickly taking market share in high growth categories. The organic bread category overall in the market has been growing by about 30% annually since 2014. The category itself is growing faster than any one branded product as many new entrants flock to the opportunity. If you have been to the bread aisle in the past decade there has been an absolute explosion of name brands competing in the space. Organic is trendy. Eventually there will be a consolidation, and FLO is working to make sure that their products lead the way, backed by a big company with a broad base of both organic and inorganic products. For context, growth in organics will not drive superior growth in the company at large as organics represent just 2% of the total market. Gains there are important, but the fact is that most people can't afford and/or don't want the pricier, organic, super bread instead of the good old traditional cheap stuff.

FLO states in their most recent conference call that growing their brands is their #1 priority. However, brand loyalty when it comes to bread can be elusive. Many people like different breads for different occasions, and for me personally, I switch between several brands because I get tired of one after a while. People also like to try brands they haven't seen before, especially in organics, because new names are so frequent and because folks are searching for a favorite. While I think they are right to prioritize their brands, taking market share by pulling people to their brands from others is going to be tricky, especially in a way that creates a long term growth trend.

This brings us to the last way to grow, and that is via acquisition. The fact is that the FLO growth has come mostly from buying up other brands in bolt on transactions, and that has been the case for a long time. According to a Zack's article, "the company has acquired more than 100 companies since 1968 and 16 companies since 2003." So make no mistake, this is a company that buys growth. But buying growth takes time and is very expensive, as most companies continually have to borrow money to buy out a target, then pay down the debt reasonably before borrowing more to do it all again. Flower Foods has borrowed $173 million last year for an acquisition, and they aren't strangers to having to issue new debt to pay off old debt. And that is all with fingers crossed that the bought target will do well for a long time. FLO bought up Tasty Baking Company in 2011, which sells sweet snack cakes, but that product division has been a drag for years. One of their stated goals for 2019 and beyond is "pursue accretive M&A activities". That darn word "accretive". What looks to be accretive this year could easily be a dud five years later. We will see if this organic trend lasts. The company that they bought last year, Canyon Bakehouse, is expected to bring in $70-80 million in sales this year, which will add 2% to total revenue. But it will be years before the additions to the bottom line make up for the purchase price.

Valuation

So let's run some numbers. The company is aiming for long term rates of 3-4% sales growth and 8-10% EPS growth annually. This is a tall order considering their historic growth rates. In the past decade, the have grown sales by 4.76% and EPS by a paltry 1.8%. Weaker margins and more shares outstanding made EPS grow much slower than sales. They have an initiative in place, Project Centennial, that is intended almost exclusively to drive efficiencies and improve margins. But to improve so exceptionally from 1.8% growth to 8-10% is a lofty goal. This is especially true since larger numbers are hard to compound at high rates of return, and scale is an enemy to high growth rates. But let's just say that FLO can do it. Through 2024 they are able to achieve 8-10% EPS growth. Accordingly, their EPS will be $1.09-$1.19 at that time. Applying their 5-year average P/E ratio of ~25 would result in a share price of $28.13-$30.83. From last Fridays closing price of $23.75, that would generate a return of 3.44-5.36% annually. That's not very good. However, we have to add on the return from the dividend to make things fair. They currently have a forward yield of 3.2%. They have also done a great job of increasing their dividend by about 10% a year for the past decade. In five years time, if they continue that rate, their yield on Fridays closing cost would 4.8%. This would mean total returns of 8.24-10.16%. That return is very respectable, also in line with the long term returns of the stock market. The difference is that with FLO, you are relying on A LOT to go right for this return to be realized, whereas there is safety in indexing with SPY.

If FLO missing their mark by even 100 bps and grow EPS by 7% annually, the return drops plenty. Even with the same dividend growth, the total return would be 7.28%. This is below the markets historical return, and certainly below my target rate of return of 12-15%.

Compared to Peers

FLO is trading at quite the premium to peers:

*Image from SeekingAlpha

They are even trading at a premium compared to their historical valuation:

*Image from Morningstar

The biggest reason that the premium exists, in my opinion, is because the dividend yield is a healthy 3.2% in conjunction with the fact that FLO is likely seen as a safe place to park money given recession fears. People are still going to be buying bread even in an economic downturn, so investors believe that the dividend will stay intact and the share price will hold up better than stocks in other sectors. They are doing better than peers because their earnings projections for the future are healthier, and they aren't being slapped around by recent troubles like Kraft-Heinz (KHC) is.

My Buy Price

If the P/E ratio moves against FLO even mildly, then long term results are going to be muted. And the P/E will contract if earnings don't end up growing according to management goals. So it's going to be a double whammy: slower earnings growth and a smaller P/E. I will project that earnings will grow at a 6% rate, on the back of decent margin improvement and possible share buybacks. And I think that the P/E is more realistic around 20. Under this scenario, the share price in 5 years will be $19.80. My required rate of return for my portfolio is 12%. With a dividend yield of 3%, I would need 9% in capital appreciation to achieve the 12%. Discounting $19.80 back at 9% would give me a buy price of $13. This is a HUGE drop from current levels. But the market can be irrational. In short, while I would be a bit surprised to see $13, I think that FLO is going to come way down off it's current multi-year highs.

Conclusion

I think that the guidance management has given regarding 8-10% EPS growth is way optimistic. They are over-promising, and when the delivery comes short, I think the market will be quick to punish. If the punishment is severe enough to bring the price way down, I will consider buying. The main take-away from this article is that even if management is able to achieve their target growth rates, returns will about match the long term market average. However, due to the single stock exposure, the risk of relying on FLO for the 10% return is far greater than just indexing into the S&P 500. There is just so much that has to go right for FLO in order for growth targets to be hit, and due to their limited avenues for rapid growth, I don't see it happening.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.