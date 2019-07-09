JD.com: Back On Track

JD’s founder and CEO Richard Liu made his first public appearance after remaining silent for more than 8 months, marking his “release” from the case.

JD: Richard Liu Showed Up in Public after 8-month Silence

One of the key risk factors under JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) in the past 10 months was the rape case regarding its founder and CEO Richard Liu. Although Mr. Liu managed to return to China without being charged right after the case happened, the incident did pose a disastrous impact on JD's share price. In April this year, four months after Minnesota prosecutors declined to bring sexual assault charges against Liu, a lawsuit was filed against him by the alleged victim as Jingyao Liu. Before hit by the lawsuit, JS's share price was rising steadily back to 30s. But the impact from the lawsuit didn't seem to last long enough, with JD's price coming back to 30s more quickly this time:

Source: Google Finance

Mr. Liu, although claimed to be not guilty in the whole process, has kept himself away from any public appearance for the past 8+ months. Even during China's mid-year shopping festival (also known as the 618 shopping gala), which was initiated by JD.com as a celebration of its anniversary (JD.com was founded by Richard Liu on Jun 18, 1995), Richard Liu didn't show up or make any public comment. This is quite rare considering the significant role of this festival to JD. Our take on this is that while the case is still pending to be finalized, the social impact is so bad, that Chinese authorities have to pose some limits on Richard Liu's public appearance.

This changed though, when Richard Liu appeared in a talk with the president of China's Tibet province. In the talk, Richard Liu represented JD in the discussion about business cooperation with Tibetan government. This marked the first public appearance for Richard Liu in almost 9 months. The fact that he is representing JD for a talk with government officials leads us to believe that he has got some kind of "release" from Chinese authorities. Although the lawsuit in the States hasn't been finalized yet, we would assume no major impact on him.

Great 618 Numbers will Boost Q2 Financials

Even with Richard Liu being kept in dark, JD.com was able to achieve a great success during the mid-year shopping festival. JD reported its sales during the 18-day promotion that ended on June 18 reached a staggering 201.5 billion yuan ($29.2 billion), representing nearly 27% YoY growth compared with 159.2 billion yuan a year ago.

The strong performance during the festival will help boost the overall Q2 earnings results, further making JD an attractive target given its profitability has been improving over the past quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Data 'R' Us: New Service to Lock In Merchant Loyalty

With rising competition in China's e-commerce market from rivals as pinduoduo.com (NASDAQ: PDD) and suning.com, JD feels urgency in keeping merchants happy and signing them up for more services to lock in their loyalty.

As reported, JD started to provide data-driven tools to retail stores, to help them grow sales through JD's ecosystem. One example is that JD helped U.S. diaper brand "Huggies" work out why Chinese competitors were rising in popularity, prompting Huggies to change to a material that is more absorbent and comfortable when wet. That contributed to a 60% percent rise in Huggies sales on JD.com in 2018.

Given the large amount of customer data that JD accumulated through its platform, we believe it can provide really powerful tools to its partners. The profile of a potential buyer based on early sales that is cross-checked with its entire userbase would be extremely valuable to merchants to deliver targeted ads. We consider this as a unique advantage for large platforms like JD and would contribute to its organic long-term growth.

Conclusion

Overall we think JD is back on track, management wise and business wise. As the leading e-commerce platform in China, we think JD current price is undervalued and will be corrected in the coming quarters. Now would be a good entry point.

Risk Factors

There is definitely the risk that Richard Liu's lawsuit will end up ugly. Our take on this is that this is highly unlikely given the length of the time it has been.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.