HTD: A Defensive Fund With A Healthy Distribution

The fund has a very conservative yield, that is easily covered with income and capital gains, distribution rate is 6.48%.

The best part about this performance is that the fund is still in an attractive position to continue to do well; the discount still exists.

HTD has had a spectacular YTD performance, with the market price up a whopping 28.79%, far outpacing the NAV return of 20.72%.

After covering the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), I wanted to keep exploring some other possible places that should hold up well during a market selloff. One of these more defensive names is a fund that I have held for a while: the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD). HTD has been a rock-solid fund that has also been one of my favorites. This fund should continue to do well no matter what the economic environment is like. The fund invests in the very resilient utility sector, as well as preferred sectors that are even more defensive.

These investments leave it with a large portion of its distribution being covered from dividends of the underlying holdings. The fund has made several large special year-end distributions and I believe a case could be made that they should raise the distribution.

About The Fund

HTD is quite a large fund at about $1.32 billion in total managed assets. The fund does utilize leverage, currently at 32.36% of the fund. The fund has an objective of "a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation". They intend to deploy a strategy that helps shelter investors from taxes. They do this through "targeting securities paying dividends that typically qualify for a more favorable long-term capital gains tax rate". They also state that "typically emphasizes preferred and common securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector".

The fund currently trades at a discount of 3.18%, which is above its 1-year average of 5.99%. This fund has also traded at much wider discounts, in my opinion, I don't think this is warranted with such a solid performing fund.

So, yes, this fund is trading higher relative to its historical averages but that does not deter me. The fund is still at an attractive discount nonetheless.

Distribution Increase In The Future?

This is the HTD's chart of distributions; we can easily see the fund has had strong year-end special distributions. For 2018, this amounted to $0.4051, 2017 was $0.5265, and 2016 was $0.1639 per share. The regular distribution rate per share paid monthly comes out at $0.1380 and this has been maintained since October 2016. This brings the current distribution rate for HTD to 6.48% and a NAV rate of 6.27%, which is very reasonable for a CEF.

In looking through the latest Semi-Annual report for the fund, I noticed that a large portion of the distribution is covered from the income the fund receives.

As we can see, total distributions for the 6-month period is $43,633,196. However, this includes the very generous special distribution of $0.4051 paid out in December 2018. When taking that distribution out, the total distribution for the 6-month period would drop to $29,298,747 (Shares outstanding of 35,384,961 x $0.138 x 6 months).

This means that the net investment income covered 74% of the fund's distribution! This is quite healthy; we can look at a few examples of some other funds that are similar to investment style. Even if they raise the distribution just $0.01 per month, that would amount to $31,421,844 paid out every 6-month period. This would make the net investment income coverage drop to 69%. And as you'll soon see, this is still better off than similar funds.

The perfect example is John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), which I have covered as well in the past and is very similar to HTD. Both funds are John Hancock funds that invest in defensive sectors, with exposure to preferred securities. In fact, PDT trades at a premium of 9.57%, with an average 1-year premium of 8.54%. PDT's distribution rate is 6.86%, with a NAV yield of 7.51%, which is also reasonable.

Likewise, PDT had some pretty strong special year-end distributions, apart from the meager 2018 payment of $0.0342 per share. When pulling their numbers we can probably see why they didn't distribute out as generous of a special distribution as HTD.

Again, we can see the fund distributed out $30,034,360 in distributions. When excluding the special year-end distribution, we arrive at about $28,391,852. This is a close estimate due to PDT issuing new shares for their Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This comes out to net investment income covering roughly 64.7%. This can be compared to HTD's 74% net investment coverage.

Another example and probably considered one of the top CEFs is Reaves Utility Income (UTG). This fund currently trades at a slight premium of 0.39%, with an average 1-year discount of 2.94%. The distribution for UTG was just raised from $0.17 per share to $0.18. The latest raise brings the distribution rate to 6.01%, and a NAV yield of 6.04%, an even more conservative yield than HTD and PDT.

UTG did not have a special distribution for 2018, so the total amount of distributions of $49,649,366 was all paid out as the regular monthly distribution. This comes out to net investment income only covering 43.26%. One of the reasons for this seeming much weaker is because UTG does not hold preferred securities.

Preferred securities are essentially a common stock/bond hybrid, with features of both. They don't appreciate quite the same way as common stocks. This means UTG should, in theory, be able to accumulate more capital gains relative to PDT and HTD.

There are a couple of factors that could be holding HTD back from a boost. The fact that HTD holds 37.6% in preferred securities might keep the fund less likely to want to rely on capital gains for its distribution. They also may be more cautious to make any move for a boost due to the uncertainties over the global economy going forward, with several reports showing potential slowdowns. Although, the jobs report released recently may have helped ease fears somewhat.

It also doesn't hurt only doing large year-end distributions but, investors typically like their share of cash as frequently as possible. A boost would help smooth this out throughout the year.

Conclusion

I have covered HTD several times in the past. The discount has narrowed significantly, but I believe there is still a case to be made. The fund is not trading as high as its peers are, but the fund has better coverage of its distribution. This may not be enough for the fund to boost its distribution but it should help keep a floor in the price of the fund.

When comparing HTD to its sister fund, PDT, we can see that HTD has the better chance to at least maintain its distribution, if we experience an extended slowdown period or recession.

The fund is also still one of the few remaining defensive funds showing a discount.

So, even if the fund doesn't boost its distribution, you can collect the attractive distribution rate of 6.48% and that ain't bad!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTD, PDT, UTG, UTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.