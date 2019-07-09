Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Cheap, But Lacks Reliable Growth

However, the company faces secular headwinds, and if it cannot figure out a way to produce growth in this new retail environment, its dividend may come under pressure.

As many of you know, I’ve been looking for ways to increase my real estate exposure as of late. However, REITs seem to be overpriced at the moment, and while I would like to add to this sector, I’m not willing to do so if it means paying irrationally high premiums. This has forced me to search for undervalued stocks within the REIT space and attempt to identify whether or not some of the dogs of the sector are worth owning.

While I believe in efficient markets over the long term, I don’t think the market always gets valuations right in the short term. As a value investor, I make money because of pricing inefficiencies by buying low and patiently waiting for irrationally depressed multiples to expand. Yet, this isn’t always an easy process, because the market isn’t always irrational. Sometimes, stocks are cheap for good reason. The process of identifying whether or not the issue that inspired a sell-off is an isolated one or more of a systemic problem is very difficult to do. Also, it’s never possible to remove speculation from this type of analysis, which can lead to outsized risk. Yet, the risk is oftentimes worth the reward (especially relative to an otherwise expensive market). And while I can never be certain that a company’s operations will bounce back and return to growth after an issue, I’ve made a living off of making these types of turnaround bets.

So, with all of that being said, I arrive at a beaten-down REIT that has caught my attention as of late: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). SKT is one of the few REITs that I follow that is trading near 52-week lows right now rather than near the highs. In short, shares haven’t just experienced a bit of weakness, but they’ve been totally cast aside by investors in the real estate space. When looking for contrarian value investments, this is a decent place to start when it comes to identifying a company worth doing due diligence on. The fact that SKT is a Dividend Aristocrat with 26 years of consecutive dividend increases, a 5-year dividend growth rate of 9.5%, and a current dividend yield of 8.78% makes this stock all the more intriguing.

(SKT June Management Presentation Pages 39)

In today’s low-rate, T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) environment that is forcing income investors of all sorts into high-yielding equities like REITs, it’s amazing to me that any Aristocrat is trading so weakly. Admittedly, while SKT is on my radar due to its well-known dividend growth history, it’s not a stock that I follow closely. (I hadn’t read an SKT financial report in years prior to this due diligence process.) This made performing the research for this article all the more interesting (and fun, I dare say) because I love deep dives into new companies. At first glance, it appears like an investment in SKT at these valuation levels could result in major upside in the event of mean reversion leading to multiple expansion.

Tanger is an interesting company. It’s a relatively small REIT with a market cap of just $1.8 billion after recent weakness. The company owns 40 outlet centers in 20 US states and in Canada. Management has focused on building its portfolio near vacation destinations and some of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas. SKT is famous for building in the more value-oriented outskirts of these areas. This is a cost-effective way to build out locations near densely populated areas with willing consumers. Another thing that I like about the REIT's management team is that they won’t break ground on a new development until they have at least 60% of pre-leasing commitments in place and receipt of all required permits, which allows the company to have clarity with regard to the risks associated with these massive projects.

And as the pictures of recent developments below show, once a Tanger Factory Outlet goes up, other businesses interested in that customer base follow. Management refers to this process as densification. When I think about it, the movie The Field of Dreams comes to mind. If you build it, [they] will come.

(SKT June Management Presentation Pages 30, 31, and 32)

Those pictures look pretty healthy, don’t they? So, what’s wrong with Tanger? I mean, this stock isn’t just making 52-week lows, it’s making 5-year lows. The company’s current dividend yield is incredible 132% higher than its 5-year average of 3.78%, and its current P/AFFO ratio of ~8.8x is nearly half of its 5-year average P/AFFO ratio of 15.8x. In short, this is a massive discount, so the problems must be equally as concerning, right?

Well, honestly, I’m not seeing a massive boogie man here. SKT is facing many of the same pressures that other mall REIT operators face due to the massive growth of eCommerce and the secular headwind that online retail presents; however, when I look at this company’s operations and fundamentals, I can’t help but wonder if SKT isn’t a baby being thrown out with the bath water.

It’s true that other mall-centric names have performed pretty terribly as of late, and justifiably so. We’ve seen dividend cuts in this space, and I’m sure that SKT’s high yield leads many to believe that this Aristocrat could be next. But considering that dividend yields are based upon share price, it’s also possible that SKT’s current high yield is what Jim Cramer might call “accidental”.

In other words, the company has been caught up in a cycle of negativity that has become self-perpetuating. The original sell-off related to anti-mall/brick-and-mortar retail sentiment caused the yield to spike, and then the high yield created more fear about a dividend cut, and this created more share price weakness, and so on and so forth. However, this cycle appears to be based, in large part, at least, on fear rather than fundamentals.

At the most basic level, I look at Tanger and see a stock with a forward annual dividend of $1.42/share and forward FFO projections of $2.24. This $2.24 figure represents negative 10% growth compared to 2018’s total. Making matters worse, analysts don’t expect to see an FFO turnaround in the near future. 2020’s current consensus FFO estimate is $2.17, representing -3% y/y growth. And 2021’s is $2.16, signaling that storm clouds are expected to remain on this stock’s horizon for a while. That isn’t good. I agree that the stock should be discounted because of these short-term negative growth prospects. However, even with all of this negative FFO growth in mind, the funds from operations that Tanger is expected to produce still cover its dividend by a wide margin.

This leads me to believe that the market is overly pessimistic when it comes to SKT stock. Granted, there are many investors who won’t be willing to own a no-growth stock. When it’s all said and done, I may very well turn out to be one of them. That’s because I have a multi-decade time horizon, and while I love a nice, reliable, high yield in the present, I’m much more interested in dividend growth and the compounding that it creates over time. While I believe that SKT’s dividend is safe in the short term, if the company cannot find a way to return to FFO growth, it’s only a matter of time before dividend safety will come into question.

When thinking about buying into a no-growth investment, you rely on dividend yield and multiple expansion to generate returns. While expansion is certainly possible from today's very low level, it's usually fundamental growth that sparks positive sentiment in the market, and without this, I could see SKT's FFO ratio staying stagnant at these low levels for extended periods of time. This leaves the ~8.8% dividend yield, which isn't a bad return in itself. If my portfolio grows at an 8.78% rate over the long term, I’ll reach financial freedom ahead of schedule.

I’m well aware that yields this high are hard to overlook for income-oriented investors, especially those with relatively shorter time horizons. Can I consider a stock with no growth a S.W.A.N. (Sleep Well At Night) stock? Simply put, no. It’s hard for me to say that a company offers reliably growing income if it can’t grow its bottom line. Yet, returning to SKT’s current low valuation, when I combine that (and the prospects for strong capital gains that it creates if/when sentiment turns and multiples begin to expand) with the high, relatively safe yield in the short term, I think this is a potential candidate for a contrarian investor willing to take on a bit of increased risk.

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, SKT’s P/FFO ratio today is much lower than it was even at the depths of the Great Recession. To me, that’s a fairly clear fear indicator in itself. In 2009, the REIT’s multiple bottomed out at roughly 11x. Then, once the economic recovery began, we see that SKT’s multiple shot up, in a fairly straight line, to the ~21x area. From 2011 to 2016, we see that shares maintained this elevated multiple. Yet, things changed in 2017 when the eCommerce craze really began to kick into high gear and thoughts of the retail apocalypse began to permeate the market. That’s when the current sell-off began.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Frankly put, it's hard to find a F.A.S.T. Graph that points towards a more undervalued situation. Since July 2016, SKT’s P/FFO ratio has fallen from 18x to less than 7x. Has Amazon (AMZN) done a real number on shopping malls? Sure, it has. The one where I live is basically a ghost town. However, the one where I live also isn’t an outlet mall, and as we’re seeing in other areas of physical retail, the discounting shopping experience has held up relatively well to the Amazon effect.

I think it’s also worth noting that one of the major strategies that the large retail/consumer discretionary companies consistently talk about when they’re laying out their strategy to compete with the online retailers in the idea of an omnichannel - in other words, being everything to the consumer at once. Retailers want to compete online, but they also believe that there are benefits to physical locations. They believe in the "buy online, pick up in store" strategy. This can increase sales volumes if marketing is done right in person. They also believe in diversified physical store footprints. They believe in experiential retail. And they believe in discounting.

The market doesn’t appear to believe that the Tanger brand is worth anything, yet this company is trying to change that. SKT has created the Tanger Club, a VIP shopper program which offers benefits to consumers who sign up. The Club has 1.4 million members, and membership posted a strong, 18% growth rate year to date. Tanger Club members visit the company’s outlet malls more frequently than non-member customers (12 times a year for members versus 8.2 times for normal shoppers). They have higher average household incomes ($104,844 for Club members versus $91837 for non-Club members), and they spend more per visit than non-member shoppers ($271 per visit versus $243 per visit for normal shoppers). All in all, Club members spend 63% more than non-Club members. This means that continued growth of this VIP Club is incredibly important for SKT, not only to drive higher sales but also to build a valuable collection of Big Data that will lead to further efficiencies and create the perception of a moat that will make this landlord more attractive than its peers.

Tanger is one of the strongest brand names in the discount retail space, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see retailers looking to broaden the scope of their customer base think of SKT as a partner in that regard. Looking at the top 10 tenants that the REIT has right now, we already see big, well-known companies. These retailers are succeeding online, yet they continue to maintain a strong relationship with Tanger because they see the benefits of having the factory outlet locations. To me, the discount mall is different than the traditional shopping mall, and it will continue to have a niche in the omnichannel strategy moving forward.

(SKT June Management Presentation Page 13)

Tanger recently put out its June Management Presentation, and in this slide show, the company highlighted its long-term performance with regard to maintaining a high occupancy. It boasts of more than 25 years with a 95%+ occupancy ratio. This is great. A landlord’s number one priority is to keep cash flowing with full occupancy. However, when I take a closer look at the graph below, I realize that Tanger’s occupancy ratio has been falling, ever so slightly, since 2013. The company hit the 95% mark during Q1FY19, marking its lowest level of performance in 25 years. The situation isn’t dire, yet the trend certainly isn’t SKT’s friend right now.

(SKT June Management Presentation Page 17)

Alongside occupancy, sales performance is dropping as well. I’m sure that this is playing into the market’s fear. Over the long term, we see that sales are still headed into the right direction. Yet, in recent years, the pace of growth has been slightly negative, and this needs to be addressed.

(SKT June Management Presentation Page 16)

Management highlights a lot of statistics regarding the percentages of retail sales that still take place in store (91%) versus online sales (9%). They talk about the unmet need for more discount retail space, with outlet centers representing less than 1% of the retail square footage in the U.S. retail space. They’re spinning this as a potential growth opportunity, though I’m not sure that I’m sold on this idea. Company management highlights its controlled, conservative growth as a positive, yet I can’t help but think that if there was really a large unmet need for outlet centers, Tanger would have expanded more quickly over the years and would operate way more than 40 locations right now.

Obviously, I’m not a real estate developer, and I’ll be the first to say that the management team at Tanger knows it has forgotten more about that business than I’ll ever learn. However, I am familiar with tracking the progress of successful growth companies, and frankly, I’d expect for a highly successful company with attractive growth opportunities founded 38 years ago to have a market cap larger than $1.8 billion today. It’s worrisome to me that SKT hasn’t figured out how to post positive growth since the eCommerce wave really hit the physical retail industry hard in 2017. At this point, I think it’s too soon to say whether or not SKT is facing a secular trend that it cannot overcome, but with little growth showing up in the near-term prospects, that could very well end up being the case.

Granted, I’m a guy who typically invests in large-cap names. I prefer owning companies with strong moats and diversified revenue streams. At the end of the day, Tanger is a smaller pure play operating in an industry that I have a hard time predicting. Without clarity into the long-term viability of the discount retail space, I can’t say with any certainty whether or not this beaten-down stock is a great value or a value trap. That’s the sort of speculation I try to avoid as an investor.

The company has a strong balance sheet and fairly attractive dividend-related metrics, but after working through my due diligence on the company, I don’t think that I would deem SKT shares as anything more than a high-yielding, deep-value play. However, I like to own a few contrarian positions like this at all times because of their outsized total return potential, and SKT is a name that I will consider for such a play. But if I do ever make an SKT purchase, the position size will be small, because this isn't a name that I would feel comfortable maintaining a full position in right now.

Honestly, it’s pretty disappointing for me to come to that conclusion. I would love to have the confidence to add shares of such a high-yielding Aristocrat to my portfolio right now. Even a 1/2 position in SKT would significantly increase my annual income. Furthermore, I love the fact that it is trading at the lows. Theoretically, this should widen my margin of safety. But then again, I’m not investing just for present yield but also for reliably passive income growth. Tanger simply didn’t check enough of the boxes that I have for a baseline, buy-and-hold type investment. To me, it remains speculative at this point, and while the potential rewards are quite high for investors who’re willing to take a risk buying this name at 5-year lows, I can’t, in good faith, talk about this company as a reliable dividend growth stock at this point in time, even though it has earned Dividend Aristocrat status.

This article was previously published for members of the Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SKT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.