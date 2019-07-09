CV Sciences: The Rewards Outweigh The Risks

In mid-June, I penned a bullish article about Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CWBHF), one of the few pure plays in the fast-growing CBD market. As luck would have it, Charlotte's Web has risen about 50% in the three and a half weeks that followed. Today, we are going to take a look at another company in the CBD space that has the potential to reward shareholders handsomely. That company is CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI).

Share price change since June 13th. Data by Y-Charts

While CV Sciences' shareholders haven't enjoyed the gains of Charlotte's Web, the combination of a rapidly growing industry and upcoming catalysts we'll discuss later give the company a very good chance to outperform.

Image Source: CV Sciences

About the Company

CV Sciences was founded in Texas on December 9th, 2010 and it is astounding how much the company has changed since that time. CV Sciences, Inc. was initially incorporated under the name Foreclosure Solutions with the intention of selling realtor services to homebuyers interested in foreclosed properties. The company later changed its name to Cannavest Corp. in 2013 and eventually settled on the corporate name CV Sciences in 2016.

The company operates in two segments, consumer products, and specialty pharmaceutical. The consumer product division does the heavy lifting at this point with the PlusCBD brand offering 50 different products within its portfolio. The product line includes gummies, sprays, softgels, balms, drops, and capsules. While it hasn't contributed to profits yet, management has high hopes for the specialty pharmaceutical segment and expects the first contributor to be a cessation product for smokeless tobacco.

The Industry

The CBD industry, which contributed just under $600 million to the economy in 2018 is in an explosive growth phase. While estimates varying significantly, they all assume significant growth. The most optimistic prediction comes from Brightfield Group, a reputable marketing firm out of Chicago. Brightfield estimates that the CBD industry will grow 40-fold within four years and hit $22 billion by 2022.

Company Growth

CV Sciences has certainly been active, maybe even aggressive, in trying to secure its share of industry growth. The company's revenue and gross profit both more than doubled from 2017 to 2018. The trend continues as Q1 of 2019 showed 97% YOY growth from the same quarter a year ago. In addition, the company has brought 9 new products to market this year and has 13 more new products in development for launch later in the year. Twenty-two new products represent a 44% increase in product portfolio in this year alone. Similar growth is seen in retail store count, where CV Sciences now has 4,591 retail locations carrying its products, up from 2200 at the end of 2018.

Source: CVSI Investor Presentation June 18, 2019

Catalysts for Continued Growth

There are essentially three catalysts which will all but guarantee continued rapid growth in the near term. First of all, the company is keeping its foot on the gas by putting on more than 40 trade shows annually. Secondly, the Farm Bill of 2018 legalized the production of industrial hemp and sales of CBD derived from hemp. Finally, as mentioned above, CV Sciences is working hard to expand into the specialty pharmaceutical space and recently presented to the FDA as a step to getting the first cessation drug for smokeless tobacco to market in the next couple of years.

Competition

While there is a saying, "A rising tide lifts all boats", that saying is not always true. The CBD market is growing by leaps and bounds but not all companies will come out as winners. Right now, the CBD industry is highly fragmented with a few established publicly traded companies and a lot of private outfits trying to cash in. The two most established (and profitable) players in the industry are Charlotte's Web Holdings and CV Sciences. With the growth predicted above, there will be more new competitors, including larger companies with more resources. That is almost a given.

More entrants into the CBD space will also mean competition on pricing and very likely some margin compression. That is part and parcel for any industry in an explosive growth phase. Margin compression is down the road a little bit and I am okay with it as long as healthy profit growth can continue, and I believe it can.

Wild Cards-Regulation, Merger and Acquisition, and Pending Patent

While I am usually a fairly conservative investor, I will admit CV Sciences is not for the faint of heart. The company falls into the high risk/very high reward category. The CBD industry is still in its infancy so there are plenty of questions going forward. Three of the biggest wild cards in my mind are regulation, possible merger and acquisition activity, and the company's pending patent.

Right now, the CBD industry is highly fragmented and highly unregulated. The current "anything goes" environment has gotten a lot of press recently and there are plenty of calls for tightening standards. The fact that the FDA held a hearing on May 31st makes it clear that the federal government is aware of the need for protecting consumers and ensuring some standard of quality. In my opinion, more regulation would be to the advantage of established players like CV Sciences as they are more likely than newcomers to survive any shakeout that would come with increased regulation.

The cannabis industry has seen plenty of merger and acquisition activity in the last year. Both Forbes and U.S. News and World Report have highlighted the advantages of strategic partnerships in the industry. CBD M&A activity has been quiet in comparison, but that could change with the current landscape of industry growth.

More M&A activity could be a positive or a negative for a company like CV Sciences but again, I lean toward seeing it as a positive as the company has a robust product portfolio that is not just found in health food stores, but also in places many of us visit every day such as Kroger grocery stores. It would seem that the exposure already available through the PlusCBD product portfolio would make CV Sciences an attractive acquisition target if any of the "big boys" wanted to make a splash.

Finally, the company's foray into the specialty pharmaceutical market is another wild card. The company will begin clinical trials on its smokeless tobacco drug later this year. If things don't go well, expenses could become a drag on the bottom line. If things do go well, management estimates the new market to be worth $4 billion. If CV Sciences was to get the blessing of the FDA as well as patent approval, the diversification of revenue streams would be a huge positive.

Conclusion

CV Sciences is a feast or famine stock. As of a year ago, it was still essentially a penny stock. However, the stock has gained investor confidence in the last year and as you can see in the chart below, the stock price floor has risen significantly since the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018.

Quarter Low High Q1 2017 .36 .59 Q2 2017.59 .22 .41 Q3 2017 .21 .36 Q4 2017 .14 .68 Q1 2018 .38 .63 Q2 2018 .41 2.41 Q3 2018 1.60 7.13 Q4 2018 3.55 6.40

Stock Prices By Quarter Data Source: CV Sciences 10-K Chart by Author

As a profitable and established player in a fast-growing industry, I like the company's prospects over the next two to three years. Analysts are predicting EPS of $.11 this year and $.22 next year, giving the stock a Forward PE of 18. Interestingly, these EPS estimates were laid out before the Kroger deal, a development that puts PlusCBD on the shelves of 945 grocery stores. CV Sciences does come with some risk and if things go don't go as planned, the stock could dip below a dollar again. On the flip side, if things go well, which I believe is likely, the stock could reasonably double or triple over the next three years. As an investor who just got in at who got in at a stock price of $3.97, I am comfortable with my shares.

