Saas On SaaS Part 2 With Akram's Razor (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we published yesterday with Akram's Razor. We hope you enjoy the transcript.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week's Behind The Idea we share part two of our discussion with Seeking Alpha author, Akram's Razor, about the software-as-a-service sector and the state of tech in general. The first episode spent more time on the specific PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) short thesis that Akram shared on Seeking Alpha as compared to Atlassian, its larger competitor. We touched on that a little here, but zoomed out for what the category is for short thesis like this, and what the tells are.

Akram's Razor: If we're going to change our pricing structure on our website again, after we just said we spent all this deep thought doing it six months ago, right, that's a red flag, in the sense that elements tied to the listing of the company are impacting business decisions. And that's something you look for.

DS: The conversation also hits on what's necessary for wading into a frothy sector as a short focused investor.

AR: When you only have a few names in the space to be able to trade it's very difficult to eliminate that variable of, is the bubble 10x, is the bubble 20x sales, is the bubble 30x sales, where does it actually factor into the equation. But when I get 40 names that I can trade, and I say, okay, I don't really know where the sector valuation is going. I'll be long one, short the other, and go to sleep and wake me up in a year, and let me see where SaaS multiples are.

DS: And as our talk hit the intersection of tech sector history and context, and the ins and outs of targeting short ideas, Akram also provided a fun bit of context to bring everything together.

AR: I mean, Salesforce from $1 billion to $10 billion in revenue never traded over 11 times sales, people forget that.

DS: This is the second part of the interview with Akram's Razor and I encourage you to listen to the first part if you haven't yet. Together, I think they made for a compelling review of the software-as-a-service sector, and analysis of how bubbles work and what investors can do to avoid getting blown up by them, and a window into how a professional short seller approaches the market.

Behind The Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work, based on articles and ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem. I'm Daniel Shvartsman, cohost for Behind The Idea along with Mike Taylor, my colleague, though he wasn't able to make this interview. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I don't have any positions in any stocks that we mention. As of recording, Akram's Razor is long Salesforce.com and Atlassian and short PagerDuty and MongoDB.

If you're interested in Akram's Razor's work, check out Once Upon A Time In Tech, an article on Seeking Alpha that in part inspired this interview and that was a big hit. And also check out his marketplace service, the Razor's Edge.

Okay, have a listen to part two of our interview, picking up with the PagerDuty thesis and going from there.

Podcast

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

DS: I guess that's the question here is where does this go wrong for you and right for PagerDuty? Is it just that they get enough momentum that they roll out a new product, and they expand their base a little bit? Or they make a deal? Or like how would this -- how would PagerDuty ultimately justify the value, even if not the valuation, just how would they be able to maintain their momentum?

AR: Well, I mean that's really is -- I mean like, if you look at how I've outlined this, I'm aiming for this company to be trading at 20 times trailing revenue pretty quickly, right? 20 times trailing revenue would be viewed as a bubble valuation nine months ago, okay. If things go wrong for PagerDuty, it's a few hundred million dollar company again, right.

DS: Right.

AR: That's the downside, which is where we get into this whole element of what is failure today versus what it was in 2000? From $5 billion to $500 million is 90%, right. And that's a huge difference. And that would still be a massive success story, right? You built a $500 million business, with essentially what some people would call a Twillio (TWLO) Hackathon project, right. I mean look at Twillio underneath it. Twillio's got 50% margins. They're the ones who aggregated the carriers and are doing the SMS and voice functionality, right? And these guys are out there with 85% gross margins sitting on top of Twillio. So I mean, this is -- and Twillio they've done it with Flex recently, where they've gone against the contact center cloud customers that they have, who have built on Twillio with their own native offering, because they want subscription business, they want higher margin business.

So when I look at what could go wrong with PagerDuty, I mean, it would have to be a company that would have no SaaS competition. And that's when you go into the market today, and it's that catch 22 of being a recent IPO. Like I find what Atlassian (TEAM) has done from an approach standpoint here fascinating, because it's like a very well-executed strategy test case for competition in cloud. And that they really became aggressive, right, as these guys listed, right?

And PagerDuty changed their pricing, from an IPO positioning dress up. We call it putting lipstick on the pig or whatever. But they want their metrics in that window through the lock up to be looking smooth and hunky dory. And there's ways to pull levers to do that. And they did that. But there's also strategic consequences to that, because once Atlassian, where they went with pricing, and I've talked to some people in the space, who use the products, they're like, this is ridiculous. I mean the amount we were paying is almost to the point of some of them felt stupid, right.

And that's where you have like it's the tricky scenario of being a leader in this space. And you're ticking all the boxes, and you're a fun company, and everyone loves you. And you're doing your evangelism. And you're 1% giving, and you've got a female CEO everybody likes and 40% of your C suite is female and you are diverse and like, I mean, yeah, it looks like a fantastic place to work. And people are very happy with them, and it's a great success story. But at the same time they're raping the small customer. And the small customer is now trying to -- is starting to figure that out, right?

So because what Netflix (NFLX) is paying is a fraction of what let's say the City of Austin or whoever is using PagerDuty. And has been used as a test case, right? And that's what Atlassian is exploiting, right? By just sticking that calculator on the website, which they added like just a week and a half ago, by targeting Opsgenie and showing you that, oh, you're paying this much. We're willing to go down to here. And they don't even have to expend on a sales force, because all the customers using the product are existing Atlassian customers, because if you have PagerDuty, then you probably have a ticketing system, you're probably going to be using StatusPage, you may have use your JIRA Software for sure. And you're probably using Slack (WORK), right?

So it's not hard for them to -- like as we were talking earlier on customer acquisition to get that message out. And that's where, as an investor, you're like, well, they're strategically boxed in, what are they going to do here? They just changed pricing. And this occurred, by the way, the week before earnings. They took down off their website, PagerDuty, the enterprise pricing at $99, and replace it with call sales, right? Because they probably looked at what Opsgenie and Atlassian were doing, had some people asking a decent amount of questions. And were like, let's take this off, because we can give them the discounts. We're willing to match on price, right.

But then they put it right back up after the earnings call, because I'm sure that they were very obviously evasive on their earnings call regarding anything regarding pricing and strategy issues. But I think behind the scenes is like, why ruffle any feathers here. If a customer complains, deal with it. But our investors want to exit and you have a lock up window. So if we're going to change our pricing structure on our website again, after we just said we spent all this deep thought doing it six months ago, right, that's a red flag. And I mean, the fact that they did it already confirms it, and the fact that they changed it back even more supports, or let's say reaffirms the thesis, right, in the sense that elements tied to the listing of the company are impacting business decisions. And that's something you look for.

DS: Right, when you're looking at in the current climate, and you're looking for -- you're looking at stocks, you're studying industries, you're looking at how to differentiate between the PagerDutys of the world and the -- whatever the long opportunities are, whether it's Atlassian or whatever else, what do you -- like how are you sorting those out? What do you view as -- because I do -- my sense is it's not just valuation. My sense is that valuation is kind o...

AR: Okay, you're a fool if you're shorting on valuation. I mean, there's the it's -- like, it's the worst possible thesis, if you have experienced shorting, I mean, valuation does give some perspective, and maybe it's where you have a margin for error. But you can't just look at it.

Competition is one thing, native cloud competition, I mean we can go back to Veeva (VEEV), right. And my experience with that book, from when it IPOed, to flipping it around as a long two years later, to just recently again viewing it as a short, based on some competitive things. Veeva is one of the most amazing stories in software because it essentially never really had any real competition in its space. It's competed against -- let's say, we'll call them legacy, your traditional legacy software vendors.

But there's also been dynamics to their space where pharma was hitting a patent cliff. They wanted to cut costs in a way. Oracle (ORCL) looked at this market and said, reps are declining, like, it's not a market worth investing in. The TAM is small, and so on and so forth. That ended up being perfectly, right. These guys, when they went public, they called the CRM TAM $2 billion, right. And that was a major focus for me, at the end of 2013. And it was conclusively proven that it was bad IPO math and investment bankers. I mean, I had all the behind the scenes on that as well. But they never backed off it, right, like we're going to get $5,000.

CRM is a $400 million revenue business. They probably have 95% market share, right? And it's six years later, okay. So I -- it's a case where you look at it and you say, I couldn't have been more right on the analysis of the space. But that actually worked in their favor, because they panicked from day one. And they were a one product company who was dependent on a relationship with Salesforce, which within three months of them listening, Salesforce stuck in a $500 million true up. They were not happy, right?

Like, this is a company that I would say paranoia from day one, which, may be short sellers, and someone putting a thesis, like me out, actually catalyzed them to move as aggressively as possible on diversifying away. And where the Veeva success story has been -- has been in Volte, which they built on their own, right. And then targeting Documentum, which became an orphan when Dell (DELL) bought EMC, right? And they went through the same thing with CRM, but in CRM, there were structural dynamics to the market that made it unappealing longer term, because if your Oracle and you're like this -- I'm earning, $200 per rep, and these guys have got me down to $80, right?

Why don't I just not do anything and invest elsewhere, because there's going to be fewer reps in five years, and there's going to be fewer big pharma companies, and they're consolidating, and they're moving away from this, and doctors are gaining less access. So I'm going to be looking at a market if I'm going to compete, that isn't going to be $400 million, it's going to be $300 million or $200 million. Is it worth my time? And they made that decision that if not we will let these customers continue overpaying us and the time that it takes them to roll off we will milk those cash flows, and we'll put them elsewhere, right.

That's actually an interesting thing about having an unappealing market. And being a person who's come into it, and displacing someone who has decided it's not worth holding on to it. And then taking that and leveraging into something else. And that's what Veeva's done. I mean Veeva like, you can say, I mean, the valuation on it is still absolutely insane. But it's because they've succeeded so well against legacy vendors, who either have been uninterested in the market or for whatever reason, like strategically impaired as the way, let's say, Documentum was, when Dell and EMC decided that this is not a focus for them going longer term. Again, because it's a small TAM.

And the market tends to overpay and you sit in a position like that, that's great. But when you're looking at markets with growth dynamics, i.e., let's say like this DevOps space, competitors are looking at it, and they're pure cloud competitors. They're saying, this is a market that's strategically important to me. I can't have this person growing in here, because he becomes an existing threat to my entire broader business model.

And that's when you look at stuff, and you say, let me find like that that type of dynamic. Can I find more companies that fit along those lines, right? Where like in Twillio's case, for example, where Twillio sits and in the UCAS market and where Zoom (ZM) is coming in, and its cloud constant -- contact center, and so on and so forth. You can look at that space and say, okay, well, I mean, there's a lot of head butting going on here. Or how about, for example, MongoDB (MDB). MongoDB is -- has been a darling lately, super-hot stock, document database. And you look at AWS and MongoDB, essentially wants to become a cloud company, right?

I mean, that's what they really need to go with Atlas. I mean, you can sit and look at the UX for that. And be like, all right, I mean, it's great and whatnot, but like, for this business to remotely achieve the valuation that it's gotten in the market today, it's got to be like an AWS mini, right. And Amazon )A<ZM_ can look at that and be like, I mean, that's just not going to happen. I mean, there's -- engineers can look at it. And if you talk to people on database side, on the products and whatnot, there's definitely interesting cases, as far as criticism of the technology, and where things will eventually go. And Elastic has kind of run into this also with Elasticsearch against AWS and some of this open source stuff. But those are areas where you look at strategic competition on things that are growing, and where you have a major player who looks at that market and says this is an important market for the future. And I'm going to invest heavily here against an endpoint product.

And that is kind of a bit of the nature of micro services now, because you look at platforms today, and you say, well, CrowdStrike (CRWD) comes out, and they're like we want to be the Salesforce of service, now of cyber security. A PagerDuty if you were -- probably given their aspirations, it will be like, we want -- we essentially want to be Atlassian, right?

When you can do those compares, and say, okay, this is not a case of some old school legacy vendor, holding onto the market, but more so, a successful growth company, which is also trading at 20 times sales, which needs to grow at a superfast clip to justify it. And that's where things I think get interesting today, as I read one comment on PagerDuty. I think a person tied it to Veeva on Seeking Alpha. And they were pointing out that Veeva stock has gone up as much as it has, like all software has, frankly, all techs since January. If you will, like all this talk, when I'm 60%, I'm like, well, I mean that's the mean return for Microsoft (MSFT), and Netflix and Amazon since January 1.

Let's look like -- put some things into perspective. But you do look at it, and the person says, look, if this thing goes down to what you were talking about, well it's going to be trading at 10 times sales. And they now view that as like a distressed valuation. And you go back two years ago, and I still remember on the day, LinkedIn crashed, February 8 of 2016, I think I had done a short thesis on Ultimate Software (ULTI), which recently got acquired. And my entire thesis on Ultimate was Ultimate is trading at 7 -- 6.5 times forward sales.

I had no issues with the Ultimate Business model, like a 6.5 times forward sales. Tableau (DATA) down to like 1.8, right? ServiceNow (NOW) and Workday (WDAY) are like at 5x, Salesforce is at like 4 something, right? So I'm like, either, all the rest of these are super cheap, which ended up being the case, right, or Ultimate, is a short. And Ultimate ultimately sold for like 9 times sales or 9.5 times sales earlier this year. Ultimate's multiple barely expanded over time. Actually more so almost sideways, since the lows in software, while some of the stuff that was really getting hammered back then expanded drastically.

I mean, if you look at the typical person who was probably trading software and looking for short ideas -- like the core starting point for the thesis on relative valuation, if they didn't like something would be like, this is at 9 times revenue, and the peer average is 5, right? Now you got people being like 10 times sales would be distressed. I mean, go look at Cloudera (CLDR), what's Cloudera at now 1 time sales. I mean there's a binary element to these things. When something goes wrong, they get so drastically re-priced.

So if you look at these 50 plus cloud companies now, we have as low as 1x sales to like as high as 50. That's a huge range, which means there's a lot of inefficiencies. I mean, when Atlassian reported its last quarter, the stock traded down some like billings concerns or whatever, it's almost becomes like, pointless to even look at the actual excuse for what happens in a software stock, because the visibility has been so high that like, you're never going to short a stock and be like, they're going to miss on earnings, right? That's very unlikely view.

Veeva had met consensus, bottom line and topline every single quarter as a public company, right, which tells you a lot about consensus. Because they give a guidance, that guidance is low balled, and the analysts just essentially just take that and stick it on there. And it's just like beat, beat, beat, beat, beat, beat, beat, beat to the point where what the beats are has been diluted, that they're irrelevant, if you're going to short it. I've never traded that name or any SaaS name, with a view that, oh, they're going to miss sometime soon. It just becomes of degrees of, why do I want to be long this one? Why do I want to be short that one?

I mean, Salesforce from $1 billion to $10 billion in revenue, never traded over 11 times sales. People forget that, right. And now you got these things at 20, 30, 40x. And I mean, I think that day Atlassian reported it came down. Atlassian. Twillio and Veeva had the same market cap, right. And I looked at that, I'm like, god, there's some serious inefficiencies going on here. Like I like Twillio's story, but 80% of Twillio's revenue is telephony, SMS, carrier aggregation. It's not software subscription, right.

DS: Right.

AR: So maybe if we -- like yeah, they're growing at a faster rate. But maybe as much as I've hated on Veeva at different times, I'd much rather own Veeva's business at the same market cap, or I definitely would rather own Atlassian's software subscription business at the same market cap, right, with its growth visibility. Because with Veeva, you come back to how big is your little vertical tab? What are your issues with Salesforce, what is going on here, and so on and so forth. But like that's where you can see now in the marketplace where people can tell the difference, like I look at Elastic and MongoDB today, and I've done enough work on both of them where I have issues with both of them. But like Mongo is trading at twice the market cap of elastic. They pretty much have the same revenue. People are a little bit more concerned with what Amazon has done with Open Distro for as far as Elastic (ESTC) search. But if you talk to the database geeks, they view Elastic's product as much more sticky than MongoDB's product, right?

So you're like, all right. Well, how much right now is the market over -- essentially overpaying for the near term momentum Mongo has in what is essentially developers prototyping. And very -- like you got to be looking at maybe like $300, $400 a month in revenue on Atlas, on those mLab customers and like a price point, which is way lower than what you see in decent economics for enterprise scale customers in the data and database space.

So can I just be long one and short the other? I mean, there is so many opportunities to pare trade, when you didn't have them before, right? Before you'd have a SaaS. It's a green field. And it's like it's a standalone.

It's like the Beyond Meat (BYND) problem. I don't -- like why would you ever want to short Beyond Meat, right when it started trading? There's no other option to be long in the market. Forget the borrow costs, and all the other things that made it stupid, but like, how do you attack that thesis? I went and I tried an Impossible whopper for the other day. And I'm just like, all right, this is all right. It's not great, not mad, but like they got me to try it, right. And they're selling this for 2 to 3x what real beef costs right now. And there's going to be more of these and you can't pinpoint the problems in the business model yet. Or really like, yes, on the surface, obviously there's elements with a lock up and short interest and stock lending that can cause the stock to trade crazy. But that's not a short, from the way a typical approach of looking for something.

I want to find something where I'm like, I can really understand this business. And I understand the people in the space. And that's happening a lot more in software now, right? And that's where when you can sit and say, okay, I don't necessarily know whether the overvalued hated names on terms of valuation are 10 times sales, or 20 times sales, or 30 times sales. That's a moving target, right.

And from a macro standpoint, we can all look at the market today. And what's going on with rates and cost of capital, where it is and how easy it has been to raise money, how easy it is to build a software company, and so forth -- so on and so forth, and conclude that maybe the whole space is going to get cut in half. And that's likely going to happen. If you look at history, without question. I don't think anyone know, even if you buy the best stocks here, in software, like the winners, you're going to go through some pain, right? There's going to be a reset.

I mean, look at people who bought FireEye (FEYE). FireEye revenue grew nicely. I mean, there's so many names, if you look at them, in software, they grew nicely. The stock went down 80%. Workday went through the same cycle, right? I mean, Workday investors who bought at the peak in 2014, took them five years almost to breakeven, right. And this is for a company that grew like over that five year period, like a 80%, 60% 60%, 50%, 40%, right, huge topline growth numbers.

So it's when you get way ahead of yourself. But when you only have a few names in the space to be able to trade, it's very difficult to eliminate that variable of is the bubble 10x, is the bubble 20x sales, is the bubble 30x sales, where does it actually factor into the equation. But when I get 40 names that I can trade, and I say, okay, I don't really know where the sector valuation is going. But Atlassian is most likely going to crush, PagerDuty over the long term. So PagerDuty at 40 times trailing revenue and Atlassian at 25. Even with PagerDuty's low base, I'll be long one, short the other. And go to sleep and wake me up in a year. And let me see where the SaaS multiples are.

DS: That's a clean sort of breakdown there. So just to wrap up then with that, you mentioned a few names, any disclosures as far as any positions that you are taking?

WR: Again I have a long position in Atlassian, against a PagerDuty short. I own some Salesforce. I've been short MongoDB, since probably over 160 recently. I am still short some. I like to approach these with a targeted strike type of mentality, right? Often is the case and I like to be able to get the work done. So like I've been following Mongo since seven -- since the Amazon news came out. Actually I am long at, when the stock dipped on the Amazon competition news and maybe it was February. It was like one of these few SaaS' that I went long in the January-February timeframe, Salesforce being the notable other one.

But when I went long it on AWS scare, well just on a pure like, okay, every time Amazon gets thrown into something the stock gets hammered, and the effect of that tends to last a lot less longer. And I think I bought it pretty close to the low it traded at this year, and maybe $74, $75. It went back like $85. I sold it I was, I was actually elated in a short time period. Then I watched it over the next 40 days go from, $80 to $170, or whatever that piece will be.

DS: Yeah, 180 it looks like.

WR: They beat revenue by like, 2 million or 3 million on a 70 million revenue base and the stock was up 40% on earnings. And you start looking at that. I was -- actually someone forwarded me a link on the Wall Street bets, where these guys are posting the Robin Hood trades. And there's a trader on there, who posted the -- he quadrupled, quintupled his money trading MDB in the last couple months. He took all that and he dumped it into Fastly (FSLY). Akamai 2.0 open source, like if you wanted to like, on the surface, pick at a business model, be like, okay, it's a cloud native Edge CD. And it's got the open source debate problems that exists for both -- that we've seen with Pivotal (PVTL), Cloudera, that people are now discussing with MDB and Elastic. And it's also got the IPO characteristics.

And this guy, I mean, I think, a million plus dollars he dumped into the IPO, and the screenshot that they're posting their stuff. So you have this whole new generation of trading, who have come off of maybe trading crypto on Robin Hood, a couple years ago, to now trading IPOs. So I mean, that cadre of stocks in the IPO market has been an area of focus on the short side for me, because you can just see the IQ on the stuff being so low. I mean the more and more times I spent on MongoDB, the more and more convinced that like this could be a 90% down stock in two years, right? Is now the window to approach that? Well, that is debatable. You got to pick your spots. You got to do the work, you got to understand what's driving it in the near term.

But when I find something like that, we're like, okay, there's a technology problem. You talk to the database guys from across the board and cap, tack, and they all will tell you, yeah, this no SQL craze is kind of petering out. And we've essentially kind of moved on. And here's the problems with Mongo and his hype. And they're like, oh, this is worth spending time on because Cloudera is not one time sales. And like Hadoop was chugging along for two years. 50% was the revenue growth. It hit a wall, and it's a one-time sales company, right? I mean, yes, there's element of it more service revenue, and so on and so forth. But what margin for error do I have if I short an MDB or a CrowdStrike, right?

Look at a CrowdStrike, like, all right, if BlackBerry (BB) paid $1.4 billion for Cylance, and nine months ago, these two are viewed as like basically on par, competitive positioning wise and cloud based endpoint detection security. How is this one at $15 billion, all of a sudden? What drastically changed? Why is it 5x, the multiple they were happy with five months ago?

DS: Right?

AR: Do you follow me?

DS: Yeah, yeah, those sorts of shifts and under staffed or short…

AR: When you create a bubble, there is the stuff that is like the lowest of the low, right, which would be, let's say, like the Jumia (JMIA) IPO, right, where it's the Amazon of Africa. And you look at that, and you're just like, okay, come on. But this is just examples of complete utter stupidity.

And then there's stuff where, it's like -- where Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have gone public. And it's like, all right what's going to happen to 2020 election, what's going to happen from a legal standpoint with our workers is going to be viewed as contractors or employees, I mean, are -- is the socialist wave in the US going to be an issue, health care costs, etc, etc. So there's a lot of companies in tech where you're like, all right, these on demand companies do have some regulatory risks, right? And it makes sense, start listening now, ahead of those risks, because those risks are significant, when you've got what's going on in California, related to the drivers, and how that's going to play out. I mean there are things where you get that the VCs and people involved are de-risking, then there's stuff that you look at it, and you're like, they're looking -- they're riding the momentum in the current environment, like a Jumia, to just exit a failing business model. And then you have the guys who are the great stories. And it can be a Slack, it could be a whatever, and they want to capitalize also on the euphoria. There's like a mishmash, right? And then you've got like a PagerDuty, which falls like somewhere in between, right?

Where it's like, all right, we made this decision here, we think we can get a lot more than what an acquirer would pay us. And maybe they made a strategic miscalculation, that actually impacts the long term elements of the business model. And these were the types of scenarios you looked to I guess, ferret out when you're looking at like this level of IPOs, and this kind of dominant interest in one sector.

I mean, people always say, it's very hard to time a bubble. But there is a human behavior element to it. It's almost, unanimous in every single example. And like I can't look at this market today, in software, and not see that the types of speculation going on, where you look at a stock price moving 5x, 6x over 12 months, and then you look at the ones where, like, they moved -- they doubled in 30, 40 days, and price changes like that are not sustainable. It's the same way on the way down. Where we're sitting on Christmas Eve, December 24, I looked at the market, and I've been trading a lot of tech.

I was obviously very involved in Nvidia (NVDA) last year. And I was like, if we keep falling at this rate we're going to be at zero in like two months, right. So the rate of decline is definitely going to slow. And when the rate of decline slows, it tends to be a precursor to a reversal. And I started -- I moved and I started trading, I bought some Starbucks (SBUX), I bought some Target (TGT). I bought some Costco (COST), I bought Goldman Sachs (GS), so like 149, 150. And these were names I hadn't really been focusing on in a long time. But like, I couldn't necessarily figure out whether or not Amazon is going to be revaluing immediately.

But once you gave me the opportunity to buy businesses, where I've felt more predictable in the model, and immediately huge price changes. And then I looked at that portfolio, I wish I had done more than and it's like, these names went up, like, I think Costco moved as much as Netflix. It's like, come on.

DS: That's right.

AR: Yeah, and then I look at -- people look at Netflix, and I'm like, Disney (DIS) has crushed Netflix over the last 12 months, right? So there's been this huge volatility in tech, where you get these price swings, where people are so still more interested in these fang names. But it's also like, a lot of them just haven't gone anywhere, right. And that software space has been the one that at the margin has sucked in more flows, where you're like, all right, I mean, this definitely looks like something that's running out of gas. And there's so much coming out now that I can't keep up.

And we saw this in 2014, with your Castlights (CSLT) and your Rocket Fuels and all this, yeah, some of these are higher quality. But when they get priced at nth degrees higher, you're just like, all right, I mean, what is victory for me as a short seller on CrowdStrike? $15.5 billion turns into $7.5 billion, is that going to be a major accomplishment? Because where the company is trading at 7.5 billion, it could still go to 2 billion, and it could still be there a success story with how crowded the security market is, and what we've seen in the security market over time.

So, yeah, I mean, it's definitely, I called it to another person, a target rich environment. It is definitely a place where there's a lot of work to be doing -- that can be done today, right now, because when you have a supply wave like this, and all these variables like interconnected, it's tough for anyone to keep up. And that's where you typically get mispriced asset opportunities.

DS: Okay, yeah. Well, let's -- I mean we've covered a lot. And so let's -- I feel like we could unpack more sort of angles on the -- more of these targets and more of the verticals here. But it's been fascinating. And thank you, Akram for taking the time to break this down. And -- yeah.

AR: No problem.

DS: All right.

AR: Daniel. I really enjoyed it. Thank you.

DS: All right. Thanks Akram. Let's wrap it there.

AR: Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DIS. Akram's Razor is long CRM and TEAM and short MDB and PD. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.