Project $1M: Tech Rebound Drives New Highs For June

How quickly things change!. In my May update, I commented that I was expecting the beginning of a more sustained pullback after a breathtaking start to 2019. Well, the market again surprised with a dramatic about turn. So much so that Project $1M clocked up a significant milestone and raced to the halfway mark of the ten-year objective, crossing the $500,000 mark in June. I must admit to being personally surprised to seeing this achieved within the 4-year mark of the portfolio's life. I thought that this would most likely come sometime in 2020.

With the amount of volatility that has transpired in the last 6 months, Bon Jovi's 'Living on a Prayer' seems particularly apt as far as whether I am truly 'halfway there' or living on a prayer. Fears of trade wars, recessions, oil price crunches, and anti-trust actions against technology companies threaten to drag the global economy into a slowdown and thwart the upward progress of key Project $1M names. Time will tell whether Project $1M holds this halfway milestone through the end of the year.

My broader investment focus with Project $1M is the purchase and long-term hold of a clutch of high growth, cash generating businesses that are powered by secular tailwinds and strong corporate discipline. The advantage of these secular tailwinds should be to allow the selected businesses to grow under any economic conditions that may be experienced over the life of the Project $1M portfolio (a decade or more).

Markets may move the prices of Project $1M businesses around, here and there, depending on sentiment; however, I am focused on the long-term returns on invested capital that my businesses can generate and the opportunity to deploy that invested capital at high rates of return over a long-term horizon. For those that are new to the Project, here are Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 of the initial investments in the portfolio.

The overall objective of the portfolio is to turn an initial capital base of $275,000 that was initially deployed in November 2015 into $1,000,000 by November 2025. This will be done primarily through buying businesses and holding high quality businesses, helping returns compound and minimizing tax and trading costs.

Project $1M ended June with a balance of just under $515,000, reversing all of May's loss and further consolidating the gains achieved in April. The portfolio has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 for both the June quarter as well as for the year to date. The portfolio has returned just shy of 40% in 2019 so far, almost double the 20% return of the S&P 500 during this period, frankly an almost unbelievable achievement. For Q2 2019, Project $1M returned over 10% compared to the S&P's 3.9%. The months winners included a host of my China names as well as some other technology stocks with Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Ctrip (CTRP), Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF), CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY), and Facebook (FB), all notching up returns in excess of 10% in the last month.

Anti-Trust actions against Tech names

The moment that I suspected would arrive for a number of my tech names is finally here, which is the broad-based launch of anti-trust investigations into abuses of power against Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). I don't have any real concerns on any of these names based on the specifics of the investigations. In the cases of Facebook and Alphabet, their services are free and I believe it will be hard to make a case that any abuse of power through the provision of free consumer services has been to the overall detrimental to consumers.

The markets in which Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet compete are also so large, namely commerce and advertising, that each of these players still occupy relatively small amounts of these respective markets. Nonetheless, the current mood against each of these players is so negatively politicized that I feel it is only a matter of time before some legislative action is taken against them, whether it is a potential break up, or making these businesses liable for policing the content that is posted on them. The range of actions is so large that it doesn't really bear much value to analyze where this may lead, however, the new reality is that these names are on notice, even though the form of action against their perceived market power may not be known for several years to come.

Given the consumer benefit from the continued existence and operation of Facebook, Amazon, and Google is so large, I don't expect there to be much in the way of any meaningful curtailment in their operations. Rather, expansion of offerings via acquisition, and proprietary usage and monetization of data may be things that come under more focus, but the time frame for implementation will be at least 5 years in my opinion.

CSL bounces back

CSL has been a relatively unspectacular performer since I added it to my portfolio a little over a year ago. While it doesn't have the explosive return potential of a Nanosonics (OTCPK:NNCSF) or MercadoLibre (MELI) for me, this business is a vital cog in my portfolio. This is because the company has been a very consistent performer over many years, and a market leader in the highly regulated, oligopolistic blood fractioning market. While this is a fairly mature market, solid underlying demand and CSL's operating discipline has seen it grow revenue in double digits for most of the last decade and earn returns on invested capital north of 20% during this time.

In addition to consistent historical performance, CSL offers some potentially significant upside via a promising new cholesterol drug, CSL 112, that has been making its way through successive clinical trials and is poised to deliver exciting results. After an unremarkable 2018, CSL, almost by stealth has chalked up a performance greater than 20% year to date, with a return of more than 10% in June alone. Aside from the high return potential that CSL offers, CSL plays an important role in the Project $1M portfolio as far as being a stabilizing business that is relatively low volatility with consistent, strong demand, irrespective of market conditions. So while some of my less mature names such as Nanosonics and Pro Medicus discover their product potential in their potentially large markets, CSL offers certainty and reliability for the portfolio.

Is it different this time?

Valuations are climbing, no doubt. The S&P 500 trades on a forward PE of almost 17x earnings. 2019 has seen a flood of new 'story stocks' going IPO, most with no earnings, and if you believe Uber (UBER), no clear idea of how they will achieve earnings. No doubt, there is thus a speculative element that has crept into the market. That notwithstanding, there has been a recurrent theme that has been gaining more attention recently, which is whether more elevated equity multiples may be here to stay given persistently low levels of inflation and what that implies for low long-term interest rates. As Buffet recently stated, 'stocks are ridiculously cheap' if interest rates stay persistently low. Now, I've always tried to stop myself anytime someone says, this time it's different. In fact, the mere suggestion of this time it's different is generally always indicative of bubble like thinking. However, could this time, in fact, be different?

The fact that we have the US unemployment rate at 3.7%, the US inflation rate at a comfortable 1.8%, and the US Fed Funds rate at just 2.4%, is a quite perplexing set of circumstances. With the fed funds rate now more likely to trend lower, rather than higher, this begs the question of what it takes to get interest rates significantly rising and whether interest rates likely to be at low levels for an extended period of time? If an unemployment rate of 3.6% can't get inflation moving and interest rates higher, then what can?

In the context of this backdrop, I also believe that the case is strong for the idea that labor, and increases in labor rates, will be less of a driver for inflationary pressures in the economy. The substitution of capital for labor is accelerating at an increasing rate. Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and image recognition are still only in the very early innings. Automated retail check out via Amazon Go or driverless car technology implemented via the likes of Uber will have the effect of mass automation on a global scale, removing the need for labor in industries with significant potential employment, and neutralizing the effects of labor as a significant driver of inflationary pressure in the economy. If a Fed Funds Rate of 2.5% can be seen to be the new normal versus something in the range of 5% historically, that has profound implications for cash flow discounting and valuations and would have the effect of driving up equity values quite materially.

None of this is to say that I've made the case to go out and increase my equity exposure at these levels. That's not how I play this game. As I've said before, and as I've demonstrated with my past additions to the Project $1M portfolio with my Alibaba and Facebook buys, I look for extreme market dislocation before committing my capital, preferably declines of 20% or more in high quality franchises. So, while I won't be adding capital in this market, I've been getting more comfortable with the overall level of market valuations, in the context of where long-term interest rates may be trending.

2019 outlook

I still believe markets will correct themselves, meaningfully at some point over the summer and the continuous surge in stock market valuations will abate somewhat. My expectation remains a years end performance for Project $1M of between 20% and 25%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THE TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.