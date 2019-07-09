Equity CEFs: Go Big Or Go Home

What's going on? Blame it on institutional investors who are more likely to own large cap CEFs. What are they seeing and why do smaller cap CEFs keep going up?

Because at all-time market highs, many big cap CEFs are seeing year low valuations as represented by their discounts while some small cap CEFs are at ridiculous premiums.

But in CEFs, the size of the fund doesn't mean its more conservative or can't have outperforming portfolios as represented by their NAV performances.

Maybe this is what happens during euphoric times in the market when its assumed the most aggressive funds or stocks should attain the highest valuations.

I've noticed a profound and growing difference in the market price performances (not necessarily NAV performances) between the largest cap equity CEFs and the smallest cap equity CEFs. Here I'm describing large cap CEFs as funds that manage over $1 billion in assets and small cap CEFs as those that manage about $100 million or less in assets.

The paradox is that the size of the fund should make no difference in the valuation since its the fund's holdings that determines the fund's performance. That's how ETFs and other funds work. But in CEFs, the size of the fund makes a huge difference and this is leading to either opportunities in larger cap equity CEFs or gross over-valuations in some smaller-cap CEFs.

This has been going on for about the past year but it seems the valuation gap has just gotten wider. Let me use an example.

The Big vs. Small Paradox In CEFs

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global fund (EXG), $8.21 market price, $8.73 NAV, -6.0% discount, 9.0% current market yield is the largest diversified equity CEF at $2.6 billion in assets while the Delaware Investors Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $14.70 market price, $11.08 NAV, 32.7% premium, 7.5% current market yield, is one of the smallest diversified funds, managing just $85 million in net assets ($125 million in total assets managed). That means EXG is about 30X as big as DDF even though both funds offer the same CEF features and operate under the same CEF structure.

Let's first take a look at the two fund's NAV total return performances over two time periods, a YTD chart and a 1-Year chart. EXG is in blue and DDF is in orange.

NOTE: I place much more emphasis on NAV performances, which is the true apples-to-apples performance of a fund compared to its benchmark. Market price performances are subjective and based more on investor emotions and attitudes towards each fund, which are often wrong I have found.

YTD Total Return NAV Performance - EXG vs. DDF

Data by YCharts

1-Year Total Return NAV Performance - EXG vs. DDF

Data by YCharts

Here we see that YTD and over a year's time, the two funds have pretty similar total return NAV performances with EXG seeing the better NAV performance YTD while DDF's is slightly better over the past year.

Now let's take a look at the YTD and 1-year total returns for the two fund's market prices.

YTD Total Return Market Performance - EXG vs. DDF

1-Year Total Return Market Performance - EXG vs. DDF

Data by YCharts

This is an extraordinary and unsustainable difference in my opinion considering the two fund's near term (1-year & YTD) NAV performances. Now you can argue that DDF doubled its distribution over a year ago when it adopted a 10% NAV distribution policy and that EXG suffered a distribution cut in early January when its NAV yield hit a very high 11.7%, but this should not be happening when the end result is that their portfolio performances are virtually the same.

In fact, the valuation difference has gotten so extreme that EXG clearly represents the far better investment currently since an investor would receive a much higher market yield with EXG at 9.0% when the fund has only to cover an 8.5% NAV yield. Compare that to DDF which only offers a 7.5% current yield but yet has to cover a 10% NAV yield. In other words, a current investor in EXG would get a higher windfall yield over and above what the fund pays while a current investor in DDF wouldn't even get near the yield the fund has to pay.

This is what happens when valuations get out of hand. Here are the 1-Year Premium/Discount charts of the two funds:

EXG 1-Year Premium/Discount Chart

DDF 1-Year Premium/Discount Chart

Keep in mind that a year ago, both of these funds traded at virtually the same valuation at roughly a 4% premium but since then, DDF has shown no better NAV performance and even worse NAV performance YTD. So how do you justify the market price performance difference?

Certainly, DDF has had the better history over the years since inception but part of that is due to the fact that DDF is a highly leveraged domestic stock/bond fund which has been able to take advantage of a US based securities portfolio while EXG's is all global stocks that derives its income by selling global index options against a relatively low percentage of its portfolio value.

EXG also suffered during its early years through the financial crisis by maintaining too high of an NAV yield while DDF included a much more conservative NAV yield, around 4%-5%, before adopting a 10% NAV policy in March of last year. In other words, DDF is now at the disadvantage of having to show that it can cover its higher NAV yield while still growing its NAV.

There is really no justification for this valuation difference and one could argue that EXG offers an even greater advantage since much of its distribution is Return-of-Capital (NYSE:ROC), which is not taxed in the period received though a shareholder would have to lower their cost basis by the ROC amount thus deferring the tax until the security is sold.

Return-of-Capital is not necessarily a negative and Eaton Vance actually manages many of their option CEFs to try and maximize ROC because of the tax-benefits. Hence why you see "Tax-Managed" in many of the Eaton Vance CEF titles.

Note: If you don't understand Return-of-Capital, please go this article I wrote back in early 2011 for some background, CEFs And Return Of Capital: Is It As Bad As It Sounds?

Other Examples

EXG and DDF aren't the only examples I could be showing but since they are at the extremes of market cap values and both have similar high yields, they are a good start.

For example, I could be comparing EXG to another very small equity CEF like the Voya Natural Resource Equity fund (IRR), $4.95 market price, $4.54 NAV, 9.0% premium, 13.1% current market yield. Like EXG, IRR is also an option-income CEF that sells index options against a relatively low percentage of its mostly N. American oil and gas stock portfolio. In other words, IRR is not what I would consider a diversified equity CEF like EXG and has suffered severe NAV deterioration since its inception in 2006 due to its focus in natural resource stocks in oil, gas, gold, metals, etc.

IRR is down to only $103 million in assets and has one of the worst performance histories of any equity CEF. Yet, don't tell that to the small investors in IRR who have bid it up to a 9.0% premium and an incredible 23.5% total return market price YTD even though its NAV is up only 8.9% YTD.

That market price performance is much further ahead of EXG's even though EXG's NAV has doubled IRR's NAV performance YTD.

YTD Total Return NAV Performance - EXG vs. IRR

YTD Total Return Market Performance - EXG vs. IRR

Data by YCharts

And with a 14.3% NAV yield, IRR is in dire need of cutting its distribution or else the fund will just see continued NAV erosion. Compare that to EXG with a current 8.5% NAV yield after its January cut, and EXG presents a far more compelling investment even if IRR's natural resource sectors like oil and gas stocks outperform going forward.

Go Big Or Go Home

I could cite other large cap equity CEF examples too that are showing little to no valuation improvements despite terrific NAV performances. The General American Investors fund (GAM), $36.08 market price, $43.07 NAV, -16.2% discount, 2.2% current market yield, has had an excellent reputation over its long history and has grown into a $1.2 billion fund, but based on its perpetual wide discount that has held steady between -15% to -17% over the years, you would think a diversified fund like GAM is one of the most boring and stodgy CEFs to own.

In actuality, GAM's NAV is up an incredible 24.6% YTD, far outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) and yet, here is GAM's YTD Premium/Discount chart.

So even though GAM's NAV has practically tripled IRR's NAV YTD, 24.6% vs. 8.9% YTD, their market price performances are about the same and thus, IRR get's a YTD Premium/Discount chart that looks like this:

Same thing is happening to other large funds like the Adams Diversified Equity fund (ADX), $15.62 market price, $18.06 NAV, -13.5% discount, 1.3% current market yield.

ADX is a $1.8 billion equity CEF that has been around since 1929 but based on its perpetually wide -13% to -14% market price discount, you might not know that ADX's NAV is up 21.4% YTD.

Here is ADX's YTD Premium/Discount chart showing how little respect ADX has gotten despite its NAV beating its benchmark S&P 500.

Why is this happening? Do naive investors really believe that smaller funds have greater NAV upside than larger funds? Because if big cap CEFs can have more NAV upside in strong market environments, offer more liquidity and are at far better valuations, why on earth would anyone bother with small cap CEFs?

Or is this just based on yields in which income investors go wild for a 13.1% market yield like in IRR and take a pass on a 2.2% market yield in GAM or a 1.2% market yield in ADX?

Frankly, I believe it has much more to do with the makeup of shareholders in each of the funds than for any other reason. In larger CEFs, institutional investors dominate the day-to-day trading whereas in smaller CEFs, its mostly small retail investors that do most of the buying and selling and whatever large shareholders there are, they aren't buying or can't easily sell in the open market.

Let's face it, its retail investors who aren't aware of the unsustainability of IRR's 14.3% NAV yield or don't see DDF's 32.7% market price premium. And its also retail investors who don't plug back in GAM's and ADX's large end-of-year distributions to calculate the real market yield of the funds (Hint: it's typically much higher).

What this comes down to is the proverbial "smart money" vs. "dumb money" and if institutions represent the "smart money," then some institutional investors seem to be cutting back in their CEF holdings lately while the "dumb money" retail investors seem to be holding on. But since there are always buyers and sellers of funds, the result is that larger CEFs are mostly churning at market price while smaller CEFs continue to see low volume buyers drawn to the fund's higher yields which just continues to push up valuations.

Are Large Institutional Investors To Blame?

Certainly the lack of liquidity in smaller CEFs is playing a role in their outperformance as institutional investors who own CEFs generally will only own the larger funds due to their higher liquidity. For example, Unit Investment Trusts (UITs) are often buyers of high yielding CEFs but because UITs have short term maturities, like 1-year, they have to invest in larger and more liquid CEFs.

The largest holder of CEFs is by far, Morgan Stanley (MS) and Morgan Stanley has become increasingly bearish on the broader markets. Just yesterday, they cut their outlook for global equities to essentially a sell. So is Morgan Stanley, which is the 800-lb gorilla in the space, lowering their CEF exposure? I wouldn't doubt it.

Morgan Stanley is also a huge holder of EXG with over 21 million shares as of March 31st, 2019 so it would not surprise me if they are responsible for much of EXG's, and other Eaton Vance (EV) option funds, valuation declines if they have been trimming back their large positions.

Last year during the summer, Morgan Stanley also started to put out warnings about the markets as well. Of course at the time, the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates and EXG's market price got as high as $9.75 and a 5% premium valuation.

Today, the Fed is more likely to lower interest rates while EXG's market price is -19% lower at $8.21 and at a -6% discount. I didn't own EXG last year and in fact, I was negative on many of the Eaton Vance option-income CEFs back then. But today, they are back to becoming my largest fund family holdings.

EXG hasn't been this attractive since late 2016 though certainly its not the most defensive option-income CEF that Eaton Vance offers so the global equity markets do need to continue to appreciate along with the US markets.

Conclusion

Let me say this again. Either smaller, overpriced equity CEFs are due for significant price hits when larger sellers finally decide to exit their positions or larger equity CEFs need to start catching up in valuations in a market that just keeps setting all-time highs.

I can't tell you which way the market is going to go but I can be pretty confident that one of the above is going to happen. Because eventually, institutional investors are going to recognize value when there aren't many value plays left.

And if some institutional investors are correct and the market's best days have already peaked, you're going to want to go big and hold onto the largest and most liquid equity CEFs just in case.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXG, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.