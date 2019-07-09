Stocks Will Outperform Bonds This Summer

Things couldn't get much better if you're a bond investor. U.S. government and corporate debt markets have bested analysts' expectations so far this year, thanks largely to safe-haven demand as the global economy cools. Bonds have also outperformed equities this year, no small feat given the scope of the stock market rally since January. But as experienced investors know, every trend eventually evokes its own reversal. And with the way things are shaping up, investors can expect to see stocks gradually overtake and begin outperforming bonds in the coming weeks and months.

With bond prices at multi-year highs and yields near all-time lows, the question investors are asking concerning yields is, "How low can they go?" Shown here is the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), which is widely used as a proxy for longer-term government bond rates. Here you'll notice that the 10-year yield is in the process of testing its double-bottom low which was established between the years 2012 and 2016. For TNX to break below the 2016 low and go on to make lower lows is difficult for me to envision given the soundness of the U.S. economy and the lack of deflationary pressure.

Source: BigCharts

Indeed, the S&P GSCI Index, which reflects the performance of 24 commodities in five sectors, is up by some 10 percent in 2019 as of July 5. This is in spite of a fairly strong U.S. dollar, which implies that the market doesn't sense deflation. The last serious deflationary threat to the U.S. economy was years ago during the Great Recession, and even to some extent during the Euro Zone crisis in the years that followed it.

So if it's not deflation that the bond market is responding to, what is the motivation behind declining sovereign bond yields? There are many theories as to why bond yields are dropping despite the strong equity market and a still-solid U.S. economy. One of the more popular theories is that the huge increase in global sovereign debt has forced the world's central banks to keep rates as low as possible and is putting downward pressure on real rates.

Government bond market yields are falling even faster than central bank rates, however, and this reflects more than anything the demand for safety in an uncertain global economy. The bulk of the evidence suggests that investors have exaggerated the extent to which the U.S.-China trade war will have an adverse effect on the global economy. They've also underrated the resounding strength of the U.S. economy and its ability to act as an engine for global growth even as other industrialized nations are slowing down. This year's relentless strength of the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) supports this notion, since equity investors tend to be more attuned to the corporate profit and economic growth outlook than bond traders. As of this writing, the SPX stands at an all-time high (below). This isn't consistent with the fear-laden global recession scenario conjured up by legions of bond market participants.

Source: BigCharts

To give you an idea how much U.S. government bonds outperformed stocks in recent months, take a look at the following graph. This compares the performance of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) with the S&P 500 Index. Until June, the bond market was in a powerful relative strength positions versus large cap stocks. Yet now that relationship is reversing, as you can see here. And while both Treasury and corporate bond prices are still near their yearly highs, the fact that equities have begun outperforming bonds is a sign that a great rotation is now underway.

Source: StockCharts

Institutional investors also appear to be moving out of bonds and into equities. This can be seen in the fact that the number of both NYSE and Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week highs has recently been expanding. Small retail investors are showing apprehension toward equities despite new all-time highs in the SPX - if recent sentiment polls are to be believed. Therefore it's reasonable to assume that the demand for stocks is primarily relegated to the circles of institutions and other informed investors who see value in stocks vis-à-vis the bond market.

It's also worth noting that the red-hot corporate bond market appears to be losing some of its forward momentum. For instance, the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) closed under its 15-day moving average on July 5 on a weekly basis for the first time since the start of the last corporate bond market "correction" earlier this spring. Incidentally, VCSH is a useful vehicle for tracking the aggregate performance of higher quality corporate debt. On a relative strength basis, corporate bonds are now in a decisively weak position compared to stocks - even more so than U.S. Treasury bonds. For this reason, investors should generally steer clear of initiating new long positions in corporate bonds and should focus most of their attention in the equities arena.

Source: BigCharts

While Treasury and corporate bond prices remain near their highs for the year, internal evidence strongly suggests that the safe-haven demand for bonds will soon begin to wane. The exodus from bonds may indeed have already begun with evidence that institutional investors are rotating out of the debt market and into equities. I therefore recommend that investors keep some exposure to corporate, Treasury and agency debt (for hedging purposes) while also taking profits in top-performing bonds are moving those profits into stocks. As stated here, my expectation is that stocks will eventually reassert a position of relative strength versus bonds by later this summer. I also expect that equity market investors will be rewarded as stock prices grind higher in the coming months on the back of a strong U.S. economy and a sound corporate profit outlook.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I'm using a level slightly under the $52.00 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I'm also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund's holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I'm currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.00 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.