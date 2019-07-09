Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista

CrowdStrike had a key reversal to the downside yesterday after many upgrades. At this point, we are waiting for all IPO earnings reports to go long.

Cisco Pivots?

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) has made much of a strategic shift to software-based switching, a strategy pioneered by Arista Network (NYSE:ANET). Acacia Communication (NASDAQ:ACIA) is a high-performance hardware component supplier for super-high-speed networking for the Data Center. ACIA provides its components to all network equipment providers. This is a several-billion-dollar acquisition, so it's not a financial game-changer. What it says to me, is that CSCO is behind ANET and is falling back to a hardware and financial engineering tactic in order to try and better compete with ANET in the market place.

This makes me even more bullish on ANET. The question is will Cisco stop supplying competitors and make its most advanced electronics exclusive? That will be interesting. I am focused on the Data Center Interconnect, though 5G is also creating demand and no doubt that specialized hardware demand is a good business. Again, ANET is the pioneer in software-based networking; they are taking share from Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) and other hardware-based competitors and CSCO is reverting back to its old business model. ANET is the one to beat. Buy ANET

The market is adjusting to the possibility that Powell will not cut

The last few down days in the market seems like it not only is adjusting to the idea that Powell will not drastically cut by 50 basis points but perhaps there won't be a 25 basis-point cut. Powell will be testifying to Congress tomorrow and Thursday. Much of the discussion will be on the independence of the Fed, and whether the Fed should be beholden to the executive branch. I wonder if any of the Representatives or Senators will make note of the fact that Turkey's President Erdogan sacked his Central Bank Chief for not lowering rates.

Is that who we want to emulate? I think not. I suspect further downward pressure on stocks over nervousness on Powell's statements to the legislature. Most of the questions by the member of Congress are generally pitiful in their lack of financial knowledge or are using the questions to score political points so let's focus on his statements.

It will be interesting to see which stocks continue to the upside in a market that is lackluster in upward momentum. I suggest holding off on taking large positions and look to generate cash until we see confirmation that Powell will cut at the end of the month. You all know that I think there should be no change and that Powell will not cut. At this point, it is about what Powell actually does and we should soon learn what Powell will do. He absolutely will not wait until the last minute and shock the market. Once we know then the earnings season should take over, and I believe it surprises to the upside.

CrowdStrike rally failed yesterday; it's time to focus on earnings for the new IPOs

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had a string of upgrades yesterday and the stock went as high as 71 before falling back to close at about just under 67. This kind of reversal usually points to further sliding in price. CRWD reports July 18; it will be interesting to watch the performance of this name going into earnings. If it falls further, it would be tempting to start a small position or add to a position going into earnings. First-time earnings reports often result in selling because the stock isn't so well understood and the executive team CFO and President may not be experienced in delivering earnings news.

So it might make more sense to go long after the 18th. We'll see, but I think there is an opportunity to generate alpha for a trade. I am hoping for an earnings report sell-off in Slack (NYSE:WORK), Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and a select few other names so we can take long positions, or get longer.

Insider Corner

A Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) insider (Director) is buying nearly $1 Million of shares in each CCL and CUK. About 10 days ago, another insider (Director) made a similar purchase of just under $1 Million in each class of stock. My Take: One must take notice of this activity. If we are headed for a recession, wouldn't this type of consumer purchase suffer?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.