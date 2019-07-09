CapitaLand Looking To A Large Acquisition To Accelerate Value-Creation

As I’ve lamented in the past, Singapore’s CapitaLand (OTCPK:CLLDY) (CATL.SI) seems stuck in the S$3 to S$4 range no matter what the company does. Although capital recycling, earnings and ROE exceeded expectations in 2018, the stock couldn’t break out of that range. Likewise with the thesis-changing acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge (“Ascendas”), though the shares are at least a little higher now than when I last wrote about the company.

I continue to believe that CapitaLand is undervalued, and the Ascendas acquisition should not only meaningfully diversify the company, but also create a richer opportunity set of capital recycling options. On the other hand, while CapitaLand is a pretty well-known name in Asian property development and the Ascendas deal will make it a top-10 global player, it’s not well-known to U.S investors, the ADRs are not particularly liquid, and real estate development companies aren’t exactly growth stocks. Consequently, while I do see enough upside here to consider it a long idea, it’s not going to suit all readers or investors.

Ascendas Won’t Change Everything, But It Changes A Lot

CapitaLand surprised investors at the start of the year with the announcement of its S$ 11 billion acquisition of Ascendas from Temasek. Ascendas was about one-quarter the size of CapitaLand at the time of the deal, and this is the largest acquisition in the company’s history. While the purchase price is about 10% below a third-party estimate of fair value (conducted by IFA), the price represented a 25% premium to book value – such discrepancies between book value and “fair value” are not uncommon in the sector. At this point, the deal has been approved and should close in the third quarter of 2019.

Ascendas marks a pretty significant change for CapitaLand in some respects. Once the deal is complete, the deal will modestly boost CapitaLand’s exposure to Singapore (from around 30% to 33%), while reducing its exposure to China (from 48% to 41%). A bigger change is that the deal will give CapitaLand a toe-hold in India, with Ascendas’ 11% exposure to India (in AUM) bringing CapitaLand’s total exposure to around 2% (on par with the combined company’s exposure to Vietnam).

The bigger change is in the type of assets Ascendas develops and owns. About one-third of Ascendas’ AUM is in business parks, with another 15% in industrial and logistics assets (each), and some exposure in data centers. Prior to the deal, CapitaLand was nearly exclusively a developer of, and investor in, residential, commercial, retail, and mixed-use buildings. Ascendas will also help CapitaLand replenish its land bank (undeveloped property and/or property scheduled to be re-developed), with a significant amount of the Ascendas land bank located in India.

Why Do The Deal?

I can see several reasons for CapitaLand to do this deal, and I think that on balance it will be a value-creating deal over time, even though the equity component of the transaction price will dilute current CapitaLand shareholders.

First, the diversification into other building types, particularly logistics, is arguably something CapitaLand needed to do, and Ascendas provides instant scale and know-how with an experienced team. I’m not convinced that CapitaLand’s retail properties are hugely vulnerable to e-commerce (same-mall earnings were up 14% year-over-year in the China mall business in the first quarter), but adding logistics assets exposed to e-commerce does offset that risk.

I also like the diversification into India. India is a longer-term opportunity, but one that I think will pay dividends over time (not unlike how DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY) is taking a measured approach to building its banking business in India). I want to see CapitaLand continue to invest in markets like Vietnam and Indonesia (especially Vietnam), but it’s not an either/or proposition.

Ascendas will also bulk up CapitaLand’s fee-based asset management operations. CapitaLand was already building this business on its own, having launched a few new funds in recent quarters, but Ascendas will accelerate the process. Given the favorable margins and returns for running funds based on in-house expertise (something Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has done for a while), I think this is almost a no-brainer.

Last and not least is the boost Ascendas can provide to CapitaLand’s asset recycling program. Ascendas has a lot of real estate projects approaching maturity and I believe that between the two portfolios, the company has over S$ 18 billion in recyclable assets. Management has maintained its target of S$ 3 billion/year in recycling, but targets can be exceeded if the right offers/opportunities come up, and I believe CapitaLand will look to cash out of mature properties and funnel the money into better-returning projects like new developments.

Meanwhile, Core Operations Should Pick Up As The Year Goes On

CapitaLand’s first quarter results were pretty “meh”, with revenue down 24% on a sizable drop in residential and commercial sales, and operating PATMI (profit after tax and minority interest) was down 21% despite decent results in the retail and served residence businesses.

A lot of this is/was just timing. Residential sales were soft in the first quarter, but the company has significant inventory coming on in Singapore, led by Pearl Bank and Sengkang Central, as well as China. Offsetting that somewhat is a slower schedule for Vietnam, where a change in regulations will lead to a slower launch progression.

The Outlook

The Ascendas deal will significantly increase management’s flexibility and their portfolio of capital deployment options, as industrial/logistics properties are certainly an option now in a host of countries (particularly China, which needs more logistics infrastructure to support the ongoing growth of e-commerce). Even so, I expect management to be disciplined and balanced – I don’t see the company abandoning its growth aspirations in Vietnam, nor its served residential business.

Between core operating earnings driven by owned and operated properties and gains on sales and revaluations driven by real estate development, I still believe CapitaLand can generate high single-digit ROEs, with double-digit ROE (management’s longer-term target) certainly possible in exceptional years. The “core” ROE of the business, excluding the benefits of development, would be in the mid-single-digits, but while gains on sale and revaluations are volatile, they shouldn’t be ignored, as they are key and core to the business of real estate development.

I believe the diversification and improved recycling options offered by the Ascendas deal, as well as a generally healthy long-term outlook for Singapore, China, Vietnam, and India (longer long-term), supports a long-term adjusted earnings growth rate for CapitaLand in the 6% to 7% range, with ROEs in the high single-digits. While real year-to-year ROE (and earnings) will be lumpier than I forecast, including some years in the double-digits, I believe CapitaLand should be able to average high single-digit ROEs from here, with “core” ROE in the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

The Ascendas deal, as well as the improving outlook for the Singapore residential market, hasn’t added significantly to my near-term fair value, but that’s largely because the benefits are a few years out, while the dilution hits valuation immediately. Nevertheless, I still think the shares are around 15% undervalued today, and I think CapitaLand remains under-appreciated by investors given its proven development and asset recycling acumen. It’s not the right stock for everyone, but for those investors who want a well-run play on Asian real estate development and investment, I believe CapitaLand is a strong option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.