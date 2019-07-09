Atrium European Real Estate: Pay For The 8.5% Yield, Get Upside And Growth For Free

It is no mystery: over the past couple of years, the continuous rise of e-commerce, coupled with some prominent bankruptcies, has rattled investors, pushing them away from retailers and mall operators altogether. The trend has not been confined to the US but spread to Europe as well, and this despite the old Continent has nearly six times less retail space per capita than America. Big box retail may account for much of that difference, but a case can still be made for Europe to experience a less traumatic consolidation going forward. The judgment is out: while secondary assets struggle, quality malls remain packed and successful retailers pursue an omni-channel strategy.

Flying under the radar, unfamiliar to the investing public and only covered by a handful of analysts, today, I will shed some light on the investment opportunity offered by Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF), a quality shopping center operator focused on continental Europe.

A cautionary note before continuing. Investors beware: despite a respectable market cap of about 1.2 Billion EUR (1.4 billion USD), Atrium shares are not very liquid. Dual listed in Vienna and Amsterdam, the Austrian exchange may be the best choice for volumes (and I believe investors can trade the stock here, as I do with my Interactive Brokers account), but daily trades measures in the hundreds of thousands of dollars (see below).

1) The leader in Central Europe shopping centers

Atrium European Real Estate is a geographically focused mall owner and operator in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Russia. After the recent disposal of two shopping centers, Atrium currently owns 32 properties, of which 30 internally managed.

Over 80% of portfolio value and 23 out of 32 properties are between Poland (20, 64% at MV) and Czech (3, 19% of MV). In recent corporate events, management storytelling has focused on Warsaw and Prague. The two capital cities enjoy superior economics within their countries (lower unemployment rate, higher per-capita spending power) and Atrium has directed acquisition efforts in the last years in these two cities, where the company owns seven prime assets as of today.

The company portfolio finally includes two properties in Slovakia and seven in Russia, which Atrium is not actively trying to dispose of, but instead maintaining an opportunistic approach. The company asset base has significantly shrunk in the last five years, and Atrium has exited a few markets, namely: Romania (-1), Latvia (-1), Hungary (-23). However, the footprint in Russia (0) and Slovakia (-1) has remained substantially the same. The most considerable reduction in assets count was in Czech (-91), although this was the result of one disposal of 77 tiny, non-core properties for €83 million in 2015.

Overall, the company disposed assets for 0.7 Billion EUR and acquired assets for 0.5 Billion EUR. While the balance is negative, it is because Atrium just sold two additional properties valued at 298 million EUR on May 13th. The realized value represented a premium of 3% vs. Atrium book value, and the company will likely use the proceeds to redevelop one recently acquired property in Warsaw and possibly a new crown asset acquisition. Atrium currently trades at less than 0.7x P/B, and this transaction tells a lot about the present disconnect between public and private markets when it comes to commercial real estate.

The company pays a regular dividend of €0.27 (distributed quarterly) for a juicy yield of 8.5%. While Atrium did not raise its dividend in the last few years, the REIT has rewarded shareholders handsomely by declaring €0.14 special dividends in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

While EPRA EPS (stringent AFFO measure for European REITs) has been hovering just above €0.30, Atrium paid shareholders €0.41 per annum by unlocking value through asset rotation. Regular distributions remain, however, tied to and covered by Atrium's AFFO. Dispositions caused a small drop in the 2014-2018 period, but this was somehow the result of the company strategic pivot to recycle capital into higher quality holdings: EPRA NIY (Net Initial Yield) decreased from 8.1% at the end of 2013 to 6.1% at the end of 2018.

While consolidating its asset base and aggressively return money to shareholders, Atrium has also strengthened its debt profile and raised its Fitch corporate rating from BB- to BBB (Moody's Baa3), with the last upgrade caught in December last year. 76% of the company assets are unencumbered: in the 2018 report, Atrium disclosed only two properties are being used as collateral against bank loans. The net loan-to-value ratio remains low at 37.6% (Q1 2019).

2) The current portfolio

Among the top 10 assets of which Atrium discloses its assessment of market value, half of them are between Warsaw (3) and Prague (2). I have listed the properties in the table below and highlighted the two recently sold Atrium Felicity and Koszalin. The assessed fair value for these two properties was €287 million, supporting a bullish case for Atrium based on its substantial discount to NAV.

Source: author's work based on company data

Atrium Portfolio photo assessment (crown assets)

I also checked a bit more each of the properties and believe these are "class A" malls equivalents for Eastern Europe, situated in strategic catchment areas with very high foot traffic. These properties are probably top performing retail assets in their respective cities and are likely to thrive regardless of the rise of e-commerce. As a consequence, I find it not surprising that management likes to talk a lot about these assets during company presentations.

The tenth property on the top ten list is a Slovakian asset, Atrium Optima. The mall, located in Kosice, is anchored by Hypernova, H&M, and Cinemax. According to company data, Gross Rental Income (GRI) should be below 7%. Reported fair value for this property seems to be a bit optimistic considering the suburban location and property age, but it doesn't seem too much of a leap either.

So far so good, but the most speculative assets (albeit lucrative from a yield perspective) are those of the "Russian portfolio." I took a virtual tour, and these seven properties struck me as a surprisingly homogeneous group of suburban shopping centers. The main food anchor at these relatively large assets is Auchan (5) or Karusel (2), and the properties are about 15 years old, built before the last recession.

The company does not assign a high value to these properties and based on the reported €38.5 million GRI vs. standing investment of €280 million, the gross income yield on these properties comes in at almost 14% for 2018. These assets might be most susceptible to online sales growth, but considering the still relatively low e-commerce share in Russia, the danger seems years, if not decades, away.

3) The valuation

Having reviewed the company portfolio, I am ready to make my NAV assessment of Atrium portfolio. My appraisal added roughly 1% to the required gross rental income in each geographical subgroup.

Source: company annual report 2018

I lowered the occupancy rate from the 96.6% of the annual report to 95%, which is the proforma occupancy reported by Atrium for the 32 properties on March 31st, following the sale of the Felicity and the Koszalin. My NAV result is roughly €4 per share, meaning the current trading price is at a 20% discount.

While the company is reasonably priced also when compared to peers, the discount does not appear as significant. The whole European retail REIT sector currently trades at depressed valuations compared to historical averages. The opportunity for investors might also be to include Atrium in a basket of holdings, betting on the recovery of the sector. Despite the narrow discount to EPRA NAV, I am personally bullish on Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), as the name is a high-quality pick. Backed by Simon Property Group (SPG) which owns a 30% interest, this French mall REIT has shown a steady growth profile regardless of the macro conditions and tends to outperform the sector. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF)(OTCPK:UNRDY) is also a holding to consider for its fortress balance sheet, high-quality assets (4.2% NIY), and de-levering strategic efforts.

French operators Mercialys (OTC:MEIYF) and Carmila trade at even higher discounts to EPRA NAV, but I would be more careful on these names. In particular, I believe Carmila will underperform the sector. The operator is the property management arm of Carrefour (OTCPK:CRERF) and has a lower quality portfolio and bloated NAV valuation compared to peers. It is also the least efficient operator in this group (18.8% cost ratio vs. 16.2% for Mercyalis, 15.6% for Klepierre, 15.4% for Atrium). Size matters as Unibail-Rodamco lead this particular contest with an excellent 12.8% EPRA cost ratio (for all the operators, calculated excluding direct vacancy costs).

4) The management and a look at performance

While there is a lot to like on the surface for Atrium, management is the ultimate source of outperformance in the REIT sector. I find it important to take a closer look at the managing team and its track record. Execution in the last decade was excellent, and results are there to tell: while the annualized total return was inferior to Klepierre, it was better than Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield both when considering the actual share price and the estimated fair value. Moreover, being based in Jersey, Atrium has a tax advantage over these peers: there is 0% withholding tax levied on Atrium distributions, while investors in Klepierre and Unibail-Rodamco are forced to deal with the stingy French tax authority (with up to 30% withholding tax).

For Klepierre, the fair value used is a blend of the NAV assessment of EUR 37 from The Investment Doctor and the valuation estimate of EUR 35 by author Oyat. In the case of Unibail-Rodamco, I used the fair value assessed by Morningstar. For Atrium, the fair value is my NAV assessment. Based on this data, it could be possible to say Atrium management track record is on par with well-run, large peers.

I like Atrium's conservative capital allocation, and I love the shareholder-friendly decisions the company took over the past few years. However, I believe it is essential to note Atrium is not an independent listed company, but an affiliate to Tel Aviv-based Gazit Globe (OTCPK:GZTGF). An international owner, developer, and operator of supermarket-anchored shopping centers, Gazit Globe brings significant expertise to Atrium and has a vested interest in the long-term success of the company. Gazit progressively built its present stake in Atrium during the last years, increasing participation from about 40% in 2015 to an absolute majority. Gazit Globe currently controls 60% of Atrium outstanding shares, with float representing only the remaining 40%.

The parent has, therefore, significant discretion in appointing and removing Atrium's management team and determine its strategy going forward. It cannot be ruled out that proclaimed special dividends in the last three years, exceeding the company EPRA EPS, might have been a self-serving decision. Still, the overall company portfolio did not decrease in value, and despite dispositions outweigh reinvestments by roughly €200 million, as seen that is only a temporary effect created by the recent €300 million sale transaction. Overall, management gets a pass.

5) The catalysts

I see a few catalysts that could potentially play out over the next 12-24 months and close the valuation gap. First of all, it is possible that continued operational strength in well-run REITs such as Atrium, Klepierre, and Unibail-Rodamco leads to a change in market sentiment. These companies are still growing both like-for-like net rental income and FFO per share. So, possibilities that the whole sector recovers to multiples more in line with the historical average (mean reversion) cannot be ruled out.

Second, it has been six months since Mario Draghi announced the end of QE in the eurozone. Fast forward to today and a weak (albeit not recessionary) economic outlook seems to have already induced the ECB governor to a change of heart. The president told monetary stimulus could resume if the economic outlook doesn't improve. Atrium, as the whole RE sector, would be a significant beneficiary in case of a (prolonged) lower interest rates environment. Lower rates would further drive demand for real assets for their traditional role as an inflationary hedge and increase Atrium portfolio valuation. In addition to this, lower interests on bonds (and renewed expectations that fixed income yield will stay low for a long time) will further lure European investors into higher-yielding, riskier financial assets. Atrium REIT is a prime candidate for reliable income. The stock yields already 8.5% as of today, and the dividend is relatively safe. With this kind of payout, growth comes as a plus, not a requirement.

Considering the stock relative illiquidity, Atrium could be among the easiest targets to benefit from all the above: just a couple of large players taking a position could move share prices materially higher. On the flip side, however, low liquidity is also a hurdle which may prevent funds from buying in the first place.

6) Conclusion

The public equity market currently despises physical retail and the associated real estate. Nonetheless, based on private market transactions, I think significant upside exists within the sector for well-positioned operators. Among them, I like the kind of assets Atrium owns and operates, and I believe patient investors can secure double-digit returns taking the long side of the trade here. In the meantime, in a world of low-interest rates (or even negative, within the EU), shareholders are paid handsomely to wait. Although the recessionary risk cannot be completely ruled out, I like Atrium exposure to Eastern Europe and believe such geographic focus will ultimately help the company in case of recession and generate superior growth than the more developed EU markets targeted by peers like Klepierre. For these reasons, I am assigning Atrium a STRONG BUY rating and a target of EUR 4 per share based on NAV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRBF, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.