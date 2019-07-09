Tyme Technologies: Debating An Investment After Recent SM-88 Update

On July 05th, Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) publicized results from its Phase II TYME-88-Panc study assessing SM-88 as an oral monotherapy for advanced pancreatic cancer revealed inspiring results and acceptable safety profile. As a result, the company plans to initiate a randomized pivotal trial for SM-88 in Q3 of this year. The market was also inspired by these results and responded with a +30% spike in the share price. Regrettably, I missed out on establishing a position before the news release, but I am still debating on starting a speculative position in TYME.

I intend to review the recent data and attempt to determine if the results support an investment in TYME. In addition, I discuss some potential downside risk that investors should consider before entering a position.

Background - Tyme

Tyme Technologies is a biotech company researching cancer metabolism-based therapeutics ("CMBTs") that are proposed to be generally operative in many tumor types and have limited toxicity. Nothing like targeted therapies that regulate exact mutations within cancer, Tyme's therapeutic method is to focus on the cancer cell's metabolic mechanisms to sabotage its defenses.

Figure 1: TYME Pipeline (Source: TYME)

Background on SM-88

Tyme's TSM-88 (racemetyrosine) is an oral, nasal, and injectable tyrosine derivative that is assumed to interfere with the metabolic processes of cancer cells by disrupting the Warburg Effect, which allows cancer cells to harvest energy contrarily than healthy cells. Consequently, malignant cells lose the capability to moderate escalating oxidative stress. The amplified toxicity eventually triggers apoptotic signaling and leads to cell death. So far, SM-88 has displayed promising tumor responses in fifteen different cancers, counting pancreatic, lung, prostate, breast, and sarcoma cancers with a nominal number grade 3 or higher adverse events.

Figure 2: SM-88 Mechanism of Action (Source: TYME)

TYME-88-Panc Data

Tyme recently presented data at the 2019 ASCO GI conference revealing their TYME-88-Panc Phase II Study. The data validated promising overall survival "OS" of 6.4 months with an indication of obtaining stable disease "SD" and a 92% reduction in risk of death. In addition, the decreasing in circulating tumor cells "CTCs". Patients who attained +80% decrease in CTC burden revealed a ~60% reduction in risk of death. SM-88 demonstrated a "well-tolerated safety profile", with merely 4% of the subjects experiencing a serious adverse event "SAE" that was associated with SM-88. As a result, Tyme is looking to start a randomized pivotal trial for SM-88 in pancreatic cancer in Q3 of this year.

Why is this Important?

Advanced pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared diagnosis because it has the lowest survival rates among all cancer types. Sadly, pancreatic cancer has a relative five-year survival of about 8% with advanced patients only having a 3% rate. What is more, the average survival for patients in end-stage of the disease is approximately 3 months. These statistics have prompted many biotech companies and institutions to find an answer to this terrible disease. Unfortunately, most of the marketed treatments struggle to thwart cancer from progressing, and most cause serious side effects.

SM-88 is showing some efficacy in 3rd line patients, where responses are very sporadic in later lines of therapy for pancreatic cancer. At the moment, there are no FDA approved treatments for these 3rd line pancreatic cancer patients who are in desperate need of an effective treatment. If approved, SM-88 could fill that void and offer a late line of therapy that could prolong survival. Obviously, this would be a huge win clinically, and SM-88 would join the ranks of other notable pancreatic oncology agents.

Why the Selloff?

TYME has had a rough go since the start of the year due to a few reasons. Back in January, Tyme released results about their Phase II study and pointed to the increase in overall survival. Subsequently, Adam Feuerstein tweeted a controversial opinion about Tyme's press release (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Adam Feuerstein's Tweet (Source: Twitter)

As a result, the stock experienced increased selling pressure and has yet to recover. Although I do agree with the technical side of his statement, I am not sure what Tyme was supposed to point to other than overall survival in 3rd line pancreatic cancer patients. I understand that you need a control arm to make those claims, but how many advanced pancreatic cancer patients are going to be in that control? The company reported an OS of 6.4 months. On the other hand, the company points to the "analysis of 19 prospective pancreatic cancer trials where the median reported survival after progressing on third-line therapy was 2.0 - 2.5 months." Therefore, I believe the company does have some support to move forward with their SM-88 pivotal trial in pancreatic cancer.

Downside Risks

The company is heavily dependent on SM-88. A disappointing Phase III will crush the share price for an extended period of time. SM-88's Phase III endpoint will be OS, which won't be an easy number to hit. SM-88 is the leading product, and its fate will be the primary catalyst for the stock for years to come.

The company's finances should be another major concern for investors looking to hold a long-term position. TYME's cash and equivalents on April 2nd was only $25.5M which will only hold up until mid-2020 if the company sticks to their OpEx guidance of $5-6M per quarter during fiscal 2020. Considering the company is about to start a Phase III study that will deplete the account, investors should anticipate a fundraising event at some point in the next year.

Another concern is the lack of partnerships and collaborations with larger oncology companies. I like to see smaller biotech companies find at least one major partnership to help with development and/or commercialization. Clinical collaborations to have the company's product candidate to be used in combination with an approved product is also another box that needs to be checked off. Having a major oncology therapy such as Keytruda from Merck (MRK) provides confidence that big pharma is aware of the product candidate and is willing to see how it works with their approved drug. At the moment, Tyme doesn't have any notable agreements with big pharma which could leave a few investors questioning the management or SM-88.

My final concern comes from the bearish daily chart (Figure 4) and the potential for continued downside. The share price has been in a downward channel since December and has revealed very little support on the way down.

Figure 4: TYME Daily (Source: Trendspider)

However, the share price has shown some support around $1 mark over the past month, which is critical if the stock is going to remain compliant. Although the share price did just see a spike, it is still pretty close to falling under $1 per share which could lead to delisting on the NASDAQ. If the company fails to regain compliance, the ticker will be traded on the OTC, which is often a death sentence for the share price.

Conclusion

Is TYME a Buy? Considering the recent data and the current market valuation, I see TYME as a speculative buy at the moment. Despite the upside potential for SM-88 in pancreatic cancer and other indications, the management has a lot of work to do to secure funding and determine their commercial strategy. If TM-88 is able to gain FDA approval in the 3rd line of pancreatic cancer and the company has established a strong commercial strategy, TYME should experience an increase in attention from the street.

What's my plan? I'm going to wait and see if $1.41 can hold in the coming days to see if the recent data was enough to establish a new trading range. If it does, I will start a pilot position and will look to add once the Phase III study details are confirmed. If the share price drops below $1.41, I will look to enter around $1.21 with a larger position with the goal to trade half on news catalyst and hold the rest for at least one year. I will add to my position if the company is able to report positive Phase III results in advanced pancreatic cancer or establishes efficacy in other indications. If the company can show similar results in another indication, I will hold my shares for at least five years in anticipation of acquisition by a larger biotech company. If the company fails to gain regulatory approval, I will liquidate my position upon news release.

