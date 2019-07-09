Helios And Matheson: MoviePass Temporarily Shuts Down

If MoviePass shuts down permanently, Helios and Matheson would appear to be left with a few million per year in revenues.

This was said to be for making improvements to its app, but this shut down also came during prime movie watching season.

It appears that Helios and Matheson's (OTCPK:HMNY) main product MoviePass could be nearing the end of its life. Its competitor Sinemia shut down a couple of months ago, and MoviePass recently announced that it was temporarily shutting down its service.

Although the official reason given for the shutdown was that it needed to make improvements to its app, the shutdown also coincides with a peak movie watching period, with a couple of 2019's projected top grossing movies making their debut this month.

Helios and Matheson has been unable to make MoviePass's economics work, and I'd consider MoviePass to have negative value. Without MoviePass, Helios and Matheson would have significantly reduced cash burn but still appears likely to burn cash though.

The MoviePass Shutdown

MoviePass announced that it was temporarily shutting down its service (as of July 4) in order to finish making improvements to its app. There is no firm date for when MoviePass will be back, although it estimates that it will take several weeks to finish working on its app. In the meantime, MoviePass mentioned that it will credit customers for the time it is offline and won't be allowing new subscribers during this time.

This is certainly an unusual move as I haven't heard of an app needing to shut down for weeks to make updates before. Companies typically are able to work on (and test) an updated version of their app internally while the older version of their app is still functioning. Any maintenance breaks tend to be measured in hours rather than weeks.

Prime Movie Watching Season

This unusual move (and the timing of the service shutdown) leads one to believe that it is primarily to save on costs. Spider-Man: Far From Home opened on July 2 and delivered a massive opening including approximately $119 million in domestic box office from July 4 to July 7. Meanwhile, the new Lion King movie (opening on July 19) is projected to be the second biggest movie of 2019 after Avengers: Endgame. By shutting down for a few weeks now, MoviePass avoids the needing to pay for tickets during a period of extremely high demand.

The Economics Of MoviePass

This also shows just how broken MoviePass's economics are. It appears to be beneficial for Helios and Matheson to shut down MoviePass since it has negative gross margins on the service. It has pretty consistently paid out significantly more in ticket costs than it has brought in through subscription revenue, and this would get considerably worse during peak movie watching periods.

While Helios and Matheson's cash burn has been reduced by various changes it has made to MoviePass and its loss of subscribers, there remains no clear path to stopping the cash burn other than by ending MoviePass (or changing it in such a way that drives off most of the remaining subscribers). I'd consider MoviePass to have negative value and thus expect it to go the way of Sinemia. The current shutdown is a step in that direction.

Without MoviePass

If MoviePass goes completely defunct, Helios and Matheson will probably still end up burning cash, albeit at a reduced rate.

In the first half of 2017 (before its acquisition of MoviePass), Helios and Matheson reported $2.5 million in revenue and used $4.9 million in cash from operations. In the first half of 2018, Helios and Matheson reported $1.7 million in consulting revenue. Most of the rest of its revenue (subscription, marketing, and promotional services) looks to be dependent on a functioning MoviePass. Thus if MoviePass shuts down permanently, Helios and Matheson is left with a relatively modest amount of revenue from consulting and its firm ventures. Its cash burn situation would be significantly improved without MoviePass, yet it is still likely to burn cash since its other operations don't cover its corporate costs.

Conclusion

The temporary shutdown of MoviePass is probably a step towards a permanent shutdown of MoviePass in the future. The temporary shutdown coincides with a period that is likely to feature heavy movie watching, and thus Helios and Matheson is reducing its cash burn while MoviePass is not operational.

MoviePass has been a continual and large source of cash burn over the last couple years and there doesn't appear to be a viable path to profitability for it. It probably has negative value, and a permanent shutdown will help Helios and Matheson's financials.

That would leave Helios and Matheson with greatly reduced revenue (probably several million dollars per year) and still likely at least millions per year in cash burn though.

