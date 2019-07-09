Avadel Pharmaceuticals' Promising FT218 Trial Offsets Decline In Its Legacy Business

The REST ON trial is wrapping up after 4 years and AVDL should not have to raise another round of equity for further development expenses.

Introduction

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) was once a niche drug player which pursued re-certification of products marketed before the FDA required drugs to demonstrate safety for approval in 1938. Prior to this time, adulterated or mislabeled drugs were prohibited from sale by the FDA, but the organization did not require that drugs be approved by it before commercialization. In 2006, the administrative body decided to create an incentive for pharmaceutical companies to establish both efficacy and safety in drugs operating under such a regulatory loophole in exchange for granting these products marketing exclusivity until the approval of a competitor's ANDA.

AVDL was one of these players, and was bringing in well over 9 figures in revenues until the FDA began approving record numbers of generic drugs and crushed the company's first to market advantage. Although this portion of the company's legacy business is in decline, there remains one (and only) candidate in AVDL's pipeline that if approved, can more than compensate for its woes in its aforementioned business model and accelerate its transformation. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

FT218

Source: Company Presentation

Currently, AVDL is developing a formulation of sodium oxybate (FT218) for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy with cataplexy. If approved, this will be one of the only two medications available for a patient size of 50,000 to 200,000 in the United States alone. The other formulation is Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ) Xyrem which has process and delivery patents expiring in 2023. Like Xyrem, FT218 too uses sodium oxybate as its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) but advertises (based on its Micropump delivery technology) only requiring one dose before bedtime for a satisfying full night sleep.

On the other hand, Xyrem's delivery method requires patients to take two doses for a satisfying sleep; one before bedtime and another in the middle of the night. This tiny detail is actually quite significant, as it would result in FT218 being far more patient-friendly in achieving a satisfying and uninterrupted sleep. The agony of having to wake up at midnight to take such an oral solution serves as a significant hindrance to narcoleptics and compounds their existing excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) syndrome.

Moreover, since the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in FT218 is exactly the same as Xyrem's sodium oxybate, AVDL did not have to go through agonizing Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials to determine the safety and efficacy of its new drug (these metrics were already established in Xyrem). In a recent study, the dose of one 4.5g FT218 administered was found to closely mimic (7.40 ± 5.88 µg/mL vs. 9.24 ± 11.77 µg/mL) that of two 2.25g sodium oxybate formulations in the patients' bodies post delivery.

In another study, FT218 was found to possess dose response proportionality with mean blood concentration of sodium oxybate to be 4.8, 19.7 and 25.5 µg/mL for the 4.5, 7.5 and 9g doses respectively after 8 hours. Although the mean concentration was lower than that of Xyrem's, this more or less is related to the API having the same half-life in both cases and hence two formulations taken per night will result in lesser decay. A higher dosage of FT218 is therefore a possible remedy should this result interfere with its efficacy.

Furthermore, in the FDA label for Xyrem, serious adverse events only began to materialize at the 9g per night threshold. If this is used as a benchmark, FT-218 should not have significant material effects on 4.5g or greater but lesser than 9g doses of FT218 if the delivery amount needs to be upgraded to be in line with that of twice per night sodium oxybate.

Hence, the chances of FT218 ultimately being approved are quite favorable. With Xyrem being a blockbuster drug in an under-served market, it is likely any new developments bringing new economic value to patients will serve as a good competitor. Moreover, should the drug capture just 5% of Xyrem's revenues, this will equate to the entire market cap for AVDL. This is definitely a great opportunity for a company with a legacy business in double-digit % Y/Y decline.

Broken Business Model

Source: Company Website, Author's Curation

In its hospital portfolio, AVDL markets BLOXIVERZ for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) after surgery, VAZCULEP for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia, and Akovaz for the treatment of hypotension from anesthesia in general. For starters, it is important to note these drugs have extremely circumstantial uses and neither was developed by AVDL nor licensed to the company. In fact, AVDL only sells them as a part of the FDA's Unapproved Marketed Drug (UMD) program, where thousands of drugs marketed well before the FDA demanded drugs are safe before approval in 1938 can be re-branded and have market exclusivity until a competitor's ANDA is approved.

Hence, the company's 3 legacy products only have a limited period of first to market advantage, and has no intellectual property protection after the generic launch of these products. This stream is estimated to generate just $64 million in sales for FY2019, which is down a whopping -50% from over $100 million in revenues in the past year. Hence, the author fails to see how AVDL's legacy business possesses a viable business model which generates value for patients and shareholders. On the lighter side, AVDL does not have to worry about raising cash until the end of its FT218 clinical trial results.

Burn Rate

Source: Author's Curation, Clinicaltrials.gov, AVDL 10-Q

Based on a net loss from the company's most recent 10-Q and its cash balance, the author estimates AVDL will have approx. 19 months from March 2019 before another equity offering is imminent. This coincides to when the clinical data from FT218 is estimated to be released and almost guarantees another round of equity dilution in Sept 2020 for further development efforts.

Conclusion

Nevertheless, due to the solid efficacy data behind FT218 and above-average statistics coming from the drug's Micropump dose response effect and pharmacokinetics, the author finds FT218 to be very promising even if it is the only candidate in AVDL's pipeline. As Xyrem generated over $1.4 billion in revenues in 2018 and serves a patient size of 200,000, any percentage amount of the market captured by FT218 will make AVDL shares significantly undervalued for a stock with less than $70M market cap. As long as the burn rate forecast plays out and no equity dilution occurs before the clinical trial results, shareholders will essentially have a call option for trial success alongside a legacy UMD business.

