Q2 Will Be Tough For Tencent

Fintech and Cloud business is not mature enough to make up the drop in its gaming business.

Tencent is pushing to increase its gaming revenue share to 70% from major Android stores, due to the pressure on revenue drop.

TCEHY: It’s Getting Harder to Keep Up the Gaming Business

If you are closely following the online gaming industry, you probably have noticed the news earlier this year when Spotify sued Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) regarding the 30% commission charged through apples store. Also in May, the Supreme Court allowed a group of consumers to move forward with a lawsuit charging that Apple overcharges customers for App Store purchases. The charge argued that by taking 30% commission on apps downloaded from apple store, it was customers eventually harmed as the cost would have been transferred to end users of the apps.

If you are partially convinced that Apple has been abusing its market power by charging 30% commission to app/game developers, well, think again. The fact is that on Android Stores in China, the percentage has been 50%!

When the market is booming, app/game developers seem to be able to live with the high commission charged on them. But when the growth slows down, someone is going to make some noise about it.

Tencent (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY) was the first one to raise its hand about the commission. According to GameLook, TCEHY has been talking with major Android app stores to raise its share in revenue distribution to 70%, for its upcoming new games. The app stores that have agreed include Huawei, Xiaomi, 360, and TCEHY’s own Android store, YingYongBao.

Hit by the regulatory ban on gaming industry, TCEHY’s previously dominating revenue source has been struggling in keeping up the revenue. In 2018, the regulatory review on gaming market led to its sharpest-ever quarterly profit drop and slowest annual profit growth in 13 years. For Q1 2019, PC client games revenues was down 2% year-on-year to RMB 13.8 billion, and smartphone games revenue was also down 2% year-on-year to RMB 21.2 billion.

Apparently, TCEHY felt the pressure on the gaming revenue, and started to push out the 70% revenue distribution through Android stores. This may help to boost their revenue in short term, but will also bring up the competition as their partners may turn to other game developers who may still be willing to pay the 50% commission. In fact, some of the stores (like OPPO, VIVO, etc.) have not accepted the 70% request from TCEHY.

Fintech and Cloud Business: Too Early to Be the Savior

The Q1 growth was brought by a new category of business disclosed for the first time, “FinTech and Business Services”, which includes payment and cloud services. This segment generated 21.8 billion yuan in the March quarter, beating the smartphone gaming, which was traditionally Tencent’s largest single revenue generator.

Source: TCEHY’s Q1 ER

Despite the steady growth within the FinTech and Business Services segment, we don’t think it’s mature enough to be the savior for TCEHY from its loss in the gaming market:

First of all, the Fintech market is extremely crowded and highly regulated now. We believe the current growth for Tencent was brought primarily by the WeChat ecosystem, which is already seeing a bottleneck in user base growth. The regulatory tornado starting from 2018 has harshly squeezed the profitability of the lending business. If TCEHY is going to rely only on payment business, the growth will not be able to sustain.

For the Cloud business, TCEHY is coming into the play fairly late. The leading players such as Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Huawei have pretty much dominated the market. It will be hard for TCEHY to steal major market shares from these three rivals, and what’s left on the plate won’t be enough to contribute a meaningful growth for TCEHY.

When we look at the gross margin across different segments, value-added service (gaming and social network) still was the most lucrative with a margin at 57.6%. The FinTech and Business Service, although it sees an increasing margin to 28.5%, is still not profitably enough. According to president Martin Lau from the earnings call, TCEHY’s nascent industrial internet business is still loss-making and needs more investment in capital and headcount.

On top of the concerns for gaming, Fintech and Cloud business, TCEHY’s advertising business may also suffer from the economic slowdown in China. Overall gross margin in Q1 was down 3.8 percentage points year-on-year to 46.6%, despite the revenue growth. We expect to see a tough Q2 result given the challenges we have discussed above.

Conclusion

The fact that TCEHY is pushing to raise their revenue distribution share through major Android stores shows their concern in gaming revenues. Fintech and Cloud business is still not mature enough to generate sufficient profit, and economic slowdown may hurt online advertising business. We expect to see a tough Q2 result for TCEHY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.