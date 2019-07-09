With Mexico Looking Wobbly, PINFRA Looks Even More Attractive

PINFRA is accumulating cash and is well-placed to bid on future road and port projects, though the government has been slower to act than initially expected.

Forgoing passenger vehicle tolls on a highway will reduce revenue by about 1% to 2% in the short term, but the concession will be extended in compensation.

Mexico’s economy doesn’t look all that strong now, with uncertainties regarding the trading relationship with the U.S. leading companies to defer/delay new investments and less activity from the government than expected in terms of supporting investments into improved public works. Against that backdrop, I believe Mexican companies with solid, less cyclical base business and strong overall financial positions will do better, and PINFRA (OTCPK:PUODY) (PINFRA.MX) definitely qualifies in my view.

Despite a weaker than expected first quarter and an initially worrisome change to a concession agreement, PINFRA shares are still up about 20% from my last article, as the shares have recovered much of what I thought had been panic-driven selling at the time. Although PINFRA isn’t immune to a weaker Mexican macro environment, I believe the shares are still undervalued enough to be worth consideration. I will note, though, that the ADRs are not particularly liquid.

A Tariff Change That’s Not As Bad As It First Seemed

When word first broke in early June that the Mexican government had asked PINFRA to forgo tolls on passenger vehicles on the Armeria-Manzanillo, there were renewed worries about whether the new Mexican government was showing its true colors and would pursue more bad-for-business actions at the expense of concession-holders like PINFRA, Empresas ICA (OTCPK:ICAYY), and airport concessionaires like Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR).

As seems to be pretty common now whenever Mexican companies and the government are involved, this was a “shoot first, ask questions later” scenario that proved not to be so bad in reality. Yes, it is true that PINFRA will be forgoing tolls on passenger vehicles on this highway, but it was a negotiated, voluntary agreement with the government, and not without some benefits to PINFRA.

First, while the Armeria-Manzanillo highway is significant in terms of traffic, about 80% of that traffic is commercial (serving the key Manzanillo port), and the zero tolls for passenger vehicles will only impact revenue about 1.5%. Second, the deal anticipates an extension in the concession by what looks like two or three years.

PINFRA’s highway toll concessions are typically based upon target IRRs (when the target is reached, the concession expires), and with no particular need for significant near-term capex on that highway, PINFRA was going to hit the target around 2025-2026. With the lower revenue base, though, it will likely take two or three years longer to reach that target IRR. It’s not exactly “zero sum” for PINFRA on a DCF basis, but it’s also not a particularly significant development, and the goodwill of working with the government may ultimately be worth more to the company longer term.

Operations Basically Doing Okay

Although PINFRA did miss first quarter expectations, I don’t believe the miss was due to any fundamental issues with the company. EBITDA missed by about 6% because traffic was down a surprising 3.5% versus expectations of around 4% to 5% growth. The timing of Easter had an impact (which the Street should have accounted for, but always seems to get not-quite-right), but the bigger impact was the fuel shortages that hit several Mexican states to start the year.

The quarterly operating costs for the toll roads are relatively low and fixed, so there is significant cost leverage in play that works both ways; when revenue declines, it hurts EBITDA. With that, EBITDA margin in the road business fell about 2% (to 87%), pushing overall EBITDA to about breakeven (with EBITDA margin down about eight points). It also didn’t help that low-margin construction revenue was up 76%, while higher-margin building materials revenue was also soft that quarter (down 23%).

The good news/bad news is that the traffic issue that hurt the first quarter has no real bearing on the rest of the year, and traffic statistics since the Easter holiday have been generally positive, but there’s no way to get back that lost revenue and earnings (it’s not like people will drive more later in the year to make up the difference). Also in the category of “good news” is the ongoing growth at the Altamira port, where revenue grew 11% in the first quarter on flat volume (after growing 22% in the fourth quarter) and where EBITDA continues to grow strongly.

A Good Tuck-In Should Be Reassuring

One of the main risks with the PINFRA story is what management might do with its cash balance and what sort of bad ideas management may get about growing the business (management had previously bid on some gas E&P assets well outside its expertise). A December 2018 acquisition in the road space should continue to help sentiment.

In mid-December the company acquired the Paquete-Michoacan concession through its FVIA subsidiary, paying P$ 2.5 billion in cash and P$ 5 billion in shares to acquire an indirect 59% stake in the road while also increasing its stake in the FVIA vehicle to just under 59%. It was a complicated transaction, I’ll grant, but the Paquete Michoacan toll road should be around 15% of EBITDA next year, so I believe it was a good use of cash and capital on PINFRA management’s part.

I would expect PINFRA to continue to look for similar capital deployment opportunities. While the government has been slow to put new road and port concessions up for bidding, there are some potential deals out there like the Michoacan transaction. I would also note that I believe the road and port concession delays are just that – delays. Mexico needs more roads, bridges, ports, and so on, and PINFRA has the capital and the capabilities to bid, build, and operate these infrastructure assets profitability.

The Outlook

Because of the weaker first quarter, I have trimmed back my 2019 revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow estimates, but I’m expecting five-year revenue growth of around 6% to 7% and longer-term growth around 5% to 6%. With rapidly-shrinking capex needs after the next couple of years, FCF margins could jump back into the high 40%’s to low 50%’s, driving high single-digit adjusted free cash flow growth over the next decade. While capex could come in much higher than expected if PINFRA wins more concessions, that’s a good problem to have given the longer-term return potential on the assets PINFRA would be building.

Discounting my revised cash flows back, I believe PINFRA shares are still undervalue and priced for a long-term annualized total return in the low teens. Using a 10x forward EBITDA multiple (one standard deviation below the long-term average), the shares look about 15% to 20% undervalued today.

The Bottom Line

With lower-than-expected construction activity and business investment so far in Mexico, that economy isn’t looking as strong as I’d expected. For PINFRA, though, business continues to be good, as underlying traffic volumes are still healthy and sufficient to produce high single-digit revenue growth in this most-profitable business. While I understand that PINFRA can trade as a proxy for the Mexican economy at large and sentiment toward the Mexican government, I believe these shares still undervalue this well-run core infrastructure company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.