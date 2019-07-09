Peter Boockvar: A Disastrous Planting Season Should See This Fertilizer Stock Bounce Back

A terrible planting season for corn and soybeans should lead to higher prices next year and could herald the end of the agricultural bear market, says Bleakley Advisory Group CIO.

Bleakley Advisory Group CIO Peter Boockvar told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas that he is bullish on agriculture and that the bear market could be coming to an end.

A disastrous planting season fueled by terrible weather this year, coupled with ongoing trade tensions with China, should lead to higher corn and soybean prices and a more robust planting season next year, he explained to Real Vision’s Justine Underhill.

“I've been optimistic about trying to find a bottom in agriculture,” he said. “And I feel like this is finally the stick in the ground in terms of getting there.”

The Trade

Boockvar’s trade idea is to buy Mosaic (MOS), a potash and phosphate producer which has been hit hard in the last six months. He sees the stock going to $35 over the next 12 months, and suggests that investors should enter the trade with a stop loss of $22.

He likes Mosaic as it’s at the lower end of its multiyear trading range. Additionally, last month MOS closed on a big acquisition of a fertilizer business in Brazil. That should give it some protection from the trade war, as China is now buying more soybeans from Brazil.

“Now, agriculture is still very volatile,” he added. “These aren't ‘buy and hold for a long period of time’ type of stocks, they are more ‘you rent them’ type stocks.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

