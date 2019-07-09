7 Ways To Beat The Market: Value Update

This article also discusses the relative performance of value stocks in the first half of 2019 and their prospective outlook.

The second of seven strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "value factor" that has seen stocks with these characteristics outperform the broader market.

The number of households owning stocks outside of their retirement accounts have been falling. Income and wealth inequality has been increasing.

In an ongoing series of articles, I have highlighted five buy-and-hold strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500. In this semi-annual update, I am adding two strategies.

This article marks the second installation of my update of the "5 Ways to Beat the Market." For this semi-annual update, I am adding two additional factors at the suggestion of readers. Yesterday's article covered the size premia. While small-cap stocks have generated outperformance over decades, that particular strategy has lagged materially over the past twelve months. This article describes the relative performance of Value stocks in the first half of 2019 and their long-run historical market-beating returns.

The strategies I discussed in this series are low-cost ways of getting broadly diversified domestic equity exposure with factor tilts that have generated long-run structural alpha. I want to keep these investor topics in front of the Seeking Alpha readership, so I am revisiting these principles with a discussion of first half 2019 returns of these strategies in a series of seven articles. Reprisals of these articles allow me to continually update the long-run returns of these strategies for the readership.

Value

In the first article in this series, I described the "size factor," or why small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap stocks over long time intervals. The size factor is captured in the Fama-French Three Factor Model that helped earn Eugene Fama the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2013. Another of these factors is the "value factor." The researchers noted that high book-to-market stocks tended to outperform low book-to-market stocks.

Adding the "size factor" and "value factor" to the Capital Asset Pricing Model better describes the stock market performance than beta alone. Since we are trying to beat the general market, it makes intuitive sense that alpha would be found in a value factor that was used as a supplement to better describe overall returns.

Our second way to beat the market, as proxied by the S&P 500 (SPY), is then to simply buy Value stocks. Below I have graphed the historical returns of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index, and show the returns of this index graphed against the S&P 500. Over the past 24 years, the longest dataset I have for this particular index, the value-focused index has bested the broad market gauge by 1.63% per year.

Source: Bloomberg, Standard and Poor's

The Value Index above is replicated through the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) with an expense ratio of 0.35%. The S&P 500 Pure Value Index identifies constituents by measures of high levels of book value, earnings, and sales to the share price.

While the Value Index has meaningfully outperformed over this long dataset, this long sample period includes underperformance thus far in 2019. The table below shows the total return of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Pure Value Index over various trailing time intervals. Over the first six months of 2019, Value underperformed the cap-weighted benchmark, lagging the S&P 500 by 248 bps. That figure is even greater (-862bp) when you include the 4Q18 sell-off that disproportionately hurt Value stocks.

Much has been made out of Value's underperformance late in this elongated cycle, but if you include the early part of the economic recovery, Value has still strongly outperformed (+2.4% over trailing 10 years). When you include multiple business cycles, this outperformance is even greater at 3.38% per year over 20 years. In my article, "The Value of Value," I looked at 90 years of market data from the aforementioned Kenneth French on the Value phenomenon and showed that stocks that screened well for Value using market-to-book outperformed stocks that did not have Value characteristics by over 3% per year.

You can also notice from the full table of annual returns for the two indices discussed in this article that Value has done very well in market recoveries (2003, 2009) and lagged in downturns (2008, 2018). From 2009 to 2013, this Value index returned more than 23% in four of five years.

In my recent article, Economic Expansion Hits Record, I illustrated that the current 120-month expansion has equaled the longest post-Depression expansion, suggesting that the early recovery gains for Value may be in the rear view. As we get later in the business cycle, I could see Value continuing to modestly underperform, and investors should look to load up on Value stocks early in economic expansions. Part of the recent underperformance of Value has likely been driven by a re-pricing of market expectations about future economic growth (inverted yield curve, outperformance of defensive equities).

The counter to this view of modest future underperformance for Value stocks through the end of the business cycle would be a reversal of recent tech outperformance, which would likely lead to relative gains for Value as we saw during the bursting of the tech bubble in the early 2000s. Value has also been hurt by overweights to underperforming Energy and Financials.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPV,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.