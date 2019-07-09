Raymond James Financial: Positioned To Thrive In The Next Crisis

Excess capital likely to be maximized in the next downturn - realizing intrinsic value well above current price levels.

In my first article regarding Raymond James Financial (RJF), I discussed the three key risk factors shareholders and potential investors must look into: fee compression in the asset management business, falling interest rate spreads for cash sweep, and intense competition in the registered investment adviser (RIA) space. In my second article, I discussed the strong corporate governance (e.g., independent and qualified board members) and leadership structure at RJF (e.g., aligned long-term performance-based incentives).

In this article, I want to discuss RJF's conservative approach in three key areas: the selection of assets for investment, the strategy for its investment banking division, and its balance sheet. Furthermore, I hope to explain how these factors will allow RJF to thrive in the next crisis and why investors should remain long on RJF. Finally, I will demonstrate the use of an adjusted return on equity (ROE) valuation framework to develop a price range of RJF's intrinsic value.

I believe that the market is mispricing RJF's ability to deliver shareholder returns over the full economic cycle. Hopefully, long-term oriented investors can take advantage of this opportunity to be long RJF.

Safe interest-earning assets

First, let us consider the interest-earning assets by RJF's banking unit as seen in the image below:

(Source: RJF 1Q19 10-Q)

We are primarily concerned with credit risk (i.e., the risk that receivables or its corresponding interest payments will not be repaid by the borrower or counter-party) in this analysis. Hence, we will exclude corporate cash and all other and cash segregated pursuant to regulations from our considerations.

We see that the largest component of the interest-earning assets is the bank loans totaling $20.2 billion (or 59% of the total). The next largest component is the available-for-sale securities at $2.9 billion (or 8% of the total). Let's take a closer look at these two asset classes:

In the image below is the latest data for RJF's nonperforming loans. Total nonperforming loans as a percentage of RJ Bank total loans is only 0.28%. We can compare RJF's 0.28% to the average delinquency rate on all loans for all commercial banks amounting to 1.53% as of 1Q19.

(Source: RJF 1Q19 10-Q)

The significant discrepancy between the average commercial bank and RJF can somewhat be attributable to loan mix, but we think that credit risk management plays a big part as well.

In the residential mortgage segment, for example, RJF adheres to high standards of underwriting parameters pertaining to credit score, credit history, debt-to-income ratio, and loan-to-value (LTV). As of 1Q19, the residential first mortgage loan weighted-average LTV and FICO are 64% and 755, respectively.

In the corporate (encompassing commercial & industrial loans and commercial real estate loans) loan segment, RJF leverages expertise and insights from its capital markets research analysts. Furthermore, most of the borrowers in this loan segment are public companies and said loans are generally secured by assets of the borrowers.

Nonetheless, we recognize that no credit analysis system or process is perfect and that's why diversification is a critical part of ensuring no single borrower or borrower group poses an existential risk to RJF. Thankfully, RJF proves to be an expert in that respect with minimal concentration by location or industry:

Diversified residential mortgage portfolio:

(Source: RJF 1Q19 10-Q)

Diversified corporate loan portfolio:

(Source: RJF 1Q19 10-Q)

After the loan portfolio, we take a look at the available-for-sale securities which turn out to be primarily composed of agency securities (as seen in the table below). We note that these securities are practically devoid of credit risk as the U.S. government guarantees the payment of their contractual cash flows.

(Source: RJF 1Q19 10-Q)

Management recognizes this as well and only takes on interest rate risk in the investment portfolio. Here's Raymond James Bank President Steven M. Raney during the 2019 investor day:

And just as a reminder, we're not taking any credit risk in the securities portfolio. We are adding some duration to the bank's balance sheet, which is actually proving to be a very nice hedge, given the fact that we've had lowering rates over the last few months. And then when we do add to the securities portfolio, one of the benefits is adding to our liquidity position. We know that the bank regulators, the rating agencies like to have that liquidity position on the bank's balance sheet.

In sum, RJF has taken on practically no credit risk for its investment portfolio and has been very cautious on the lending portfolio. More importantly, even if the RJF faces the inevitable losses on some names in the lending portfolio, the bank is sufficiently diversified to reduce risk to the company as a whole. When market conditions shift towards more volatility and lower liquidity - we believe that the bank will be able to ride out the challenges without requiring additional capital from the group. This is a key advantage which we will return to in our valuation segment.

Distribution-led approach to investment banking

RJF's investment banking business is also uniquely conservative. This can be observed from a reading of its investment bank's inventory:

(Source: RJF 2019 investor day presentation)

Here is the President of Raymond James Financial John Congleton during the 2019 investor day:

...first thing I'd say to this group, many of whom come from large firms, is there is a tendency to look at the Fixed Income business at Raymond James is simply a smaller version of what there might be at the large Wall Street competitors, which is to say a variety of sort of speculative positions and the like, flow trading, etc. Ours really is a distribution business. We hold inventories of roughly $600 million to $1 billion at any given time but it's turned over at a good rate of speed. Our largest single client is Private Client Group, 7,800 advisers and the like. But the first thing I'd say, this is a distribution business. Inventory is not for speculative positions or positioning, it's simply what we use to stock our shelves.

Unlike other investment banks or investment banking divisions, RJF does not carry meaningful balance sheet risk as a result of its capital market activities. Despite not leveraging a balance sheet to achieve deals, RJF has been recognized as a legitimate player in investment banking as seen in this image from the 2018 annual report:

(Source: RJF website)

In sum, RJF takes on very little balance sheet risk in its investment banking business and is still able to close deals despite doing so. Consequently, RJF is unlikely to be a party to capital markets-related bankruptcies that typically coincide with periods of financial distress. Similar to our point regarding RJF's interest-earning assets when market conditions shift towards more volatility and lower liquidity - we believe that the investment bank will be well-positioned to take advantage of the situation. This is another key advantage which we will return to in our valuation segment.

Conservative balance sheet

Finally, we believe that RJF runs a very conservative balance sheet relative to the assets that it holds. Notice that its total capital ratio stands at 25.3% compared to the 10% 'well capitalized' standard by regulators. Similarly, its tier 1 leverage ratio is at 15.1% compared to the 5% 'well capitalized' standard by regulators.

(Source: RJF 2019 investor day presentation)

Note that RJF carries a Baa1 with a stable outlook from Moody's Corporation (MCO) which is a rating two notches above investment grade. Said recognition of RJF's credit strength allows RJF to benefit from lower borrowing costs which can be very valuable if RJF decides to issue new debt. In fact, MCO has given the company some recognition for managing the balance sheet, for example:

Acquisitions have been mostly in the retail brokerage space, the flagship business of the firm, and occasional spikes in leverage have been followed directly by de-leveraging measures.

Even MCO's perceived weaknesses in RJF's credit profile is offset by its strong balance sheet:

A forward-looking scenario analysis shows that overall losses would be higher when using industry stress loss rates than using RJ Bank's historical loss rates. Furthermore, the sources of losses would be concentrated in the C&I portfolio instead of the CRE portfolio, as has historically been the case. Even so, the firm's strong capitalization would absorb loan losses in a severely adverse scenario.

To put RJF's strength in perspective, let's use the severely adverse scenario as described in the Dodd-Frank Act 2019 Supervisory Stress Test:

The severely adverse scenario is characterized by a severe global recession accompanied by a period of heightened stress in CRE markets and corporate debt markets. This is a hypothetical scenario designed to assess the strength of banking organizations and their resilience to unfavorable economic conditions and does not represent a forecast of the Federal Reserve.

Using the loss rates described in the severely adverse scenario by category, we estimated the potential loss impact for RJF's loan portfolio:

USD millions 31-Mar-19 Loss rates Estimated Loss C&I loans 8,324.00 6.00% 499.44 CRE construction loans 227.00 7.00% 15.89 CRE loans 3,366.00 7.00% 235.62 Tax-exempt loans 1,286.00 6.00% 77.16 Residential mortgage loans 3,996.00 1.60% 63.94 SBL and other 3,031.00 6.45% 195.50 Total loans held for investment 20,230.00 1,087.55

(Source: RJF 1Q19 10-Q; Author calculations. Loss rates based on median domestic loss rates in the severely adverse scenario.)

We then apply the estimated loss to the latest capital levels as seen in the table below. Clearly, RFJ is ready to take on the most adverse of economic scenarios.

USD millions 31-Mar-19 Estimated Loss Capital after loss Capital Adequacy Requirement Excess capital CET1 5,728.00 1,087.55 4,640.45 1,061.00 3,579.45 Tier 1 Capital 5,728.00 1,087.55 4,640.45 1,414.00 3,226.45 Total Capital 5,964.00 1,087.55 4,876.45 1,886.00 2,990.45

(Source: RJF 1Q19 10-Q; Author calculations.)

In sum, RJF's balance sheet is exceptionally conservative: it can withstand significant losses similar to those described in the severely adverse scenario of the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test. Consequently, RJF is unlikely to require additional capital infusions even in a situation of heightened capital losses in the banking industry. In fact, RJF is likely to be a net provider of capital during such a period - taking advantage of potentially fire-sale prices of valuable assets. This is another key advantage which we will return to in our valuation segment.

Valuation

At this point, we hope to have demonstrated the limited credit risk of RJF's assets, the limited balance sheet implications of RJF's investment banking operations, and the extent of excess capital RJF's balance sheet contains. We believe that the market fails to realize that the conservatism inherent in RJF's business model will benefit shareholders in one way or another. For example, RJF can increase shareholder payouts via dividends or buybacks or it can acquire competitors and adjacent players in the industry during a market downturn. If anything, the management team has demonstrated discipline in its capital management policies. Hence, we think that the right approach to valuing RFJ should be on the basis of 'well capitalized' equity levels rather than its current levels.

With that in mind, we will use a justified price to book value valuation approach for RJF. Note that as a financial services company, RJF primarily generates earnings out of its capital base and hence, its earning power is primarily limited by its capital. As such, price to book is a better gauge of value than earnings itself (e.g., because more earnings can almost always be achieved by more capital).

In relation to capital limitations, we must also consider that RJF is a cyclical company with different capital needs throughout the economic cycle. We have summarized our observations in the table below:

Equity to Assets 1991-2000 2001-2009 2010-2018 1991-2018 Max 19.96% 14.84% 17.75% 19.96% Min 10.31% 9.10% 12.88% 9.10% Mean 13.26% 12.44% 15.77% 13.80% Median 13.07% 12.71% 15.80% 13.39%

(Source: RJF disclosures; author calculations)

You can observe that the capital levels for 2010-2018 remain elevated as this period has not experienced a recession yet. We expect this to normalize closer to the 1991-2000 and 2001-2009 levels over the full cycle. Given that backdrop, we are using a normalized level of capitalization to value RFJ in our approach (as current capital levels are elevated relative to the economic cycle even accounting for management's conservative approach). As seen in the table below, we applied the median equity to assets for the 1991-2018 period to the end-1Q19 total assets to estimate the mid-cycle shareholders' equity level.

Date / Period Shareholders' Equity 6,366 end-1Q19 Total Assets 38,176 end-1Q19 Equity to Assets 16.68% end-1Q19 Median Equity to Assets 13.39% 1991-2018 Excess Equity 3.29% Shareholders' Equity at Median 5,110

(Source: RJF 1Q19 10-Q; author calculations)

We now use the estimated shareholders' equity based on the median economic cycle capitalization level as our adjusted total capital for the justified price to book calculation as seen in the table below:

Base case Run-rate net income 1,044.00 Adjusted total capital 5,110.36 Return on equity 20% Sustainable growth rate 2% 10 Year US Treasury 2.02% Implied Premium 5.96% Beta 1.00 Cost of equity 7.98% Justified Price to Book 3.08 Book value per share 45.33 Target Price 139.70 Current Price 85.61 Upside 63%

(Source: Author calculations. Run-rate net income is the annualized 1Q19 net income; return on equity is run-rate net income divided by adjusted total capital; sustainable growth rate is assumed to be 2% which is based on long-run growth and inflation expectations for the United States; the 10-Year US Treasury was as of the time of this writing; the implied equity risk premium is based on the research of Professor Aswath Damodaran; the Beta was assumed to be 1.0 which we feel was appropriate for a financial services company; cost of equity is the sum of the treasury rate and the product of beta and implied equity premium; Justified price to book is estimated by divided the difference of the return on equity and sustainable growth rate and the difference of the cost of equity and sustainable growth rate).

Even if you believe that the normalized return on equity is elevated whether because of elevated earnings or understated capital requirements, our sensitivity analysis suggests that a meaningful degree of upside remains:

Justified P/B Normalized return on equity Cost of equity 10% 15% 20% 25% 7% 1.60 2.60 3.69 4.60 8% 1.34 2.17 3.08 3.85 9% 1.14 1.86 2.63 3.29 10% 1.00 1.63 2.30 2.88 Target Price Normalized return on equity Cost of equity 10% 15% 20% 25% 7% 72.53 117.86 167.08 208.52 8% 60.64 98.54 139.70 174.35 9% 51.81 84.18 119.34 148.94 10% 45.33 73.66 104.42 130.32 Upside Normalized return on equity Cost of equity 10% 15% 20% 25% 7% -15% 38% 95% 144% 8% -29% 15% 63% 104% 9% -39% -2% 39% 74% 10% -47% -14% 22% 52%

As seen in the tables above - loss of capital only occurs in scenarios wherein normalized return on equity falls to 10% or normalized return on equity drops to 15% and cost of equity rises to 9% and above.

Note that a 15% normalized return on equity divided by an (1991-2009 average) assets to equity of 8x (which is the inverse of shareholders equity divided by total assets) results in a target return on assets of 1.9%. This means that RJF's normalized return on equity only falls below 15% when return on assets fall below 1.9%. This has only happened (on an annual basis) during periods of recessions or of extremely low interest rates (2001, 2007-2011) such that the cost of equity would also fall - mitigating the impact on valuations. Conversely, an increase in interest rates (which dampens valuations) benefit RJF's earnings (via larger net interest margin spreads).

Nonetheless, we see an exceptionally skewed risk-reward ratio in favor of long RJF.

Conclusion

As we have kept mentioning throughout this article: management is conservative. This means that unless management sees a very clear path forward (e.g., very low probabilities of recession or other productive uses of capital), it won't suddenly ramp up dividends or buybacks just to deplete its capital reserves. We believe that the more likely scenario is that management will keep its reserves and deploy it to full effect in the next crisis. This means a ramp-up in transition assistance to entice financial advisers, acquisitions of large practices, and return of capital to shareholders at the most advantageous of circumstances.

(Source: RJF 2019 investor day presentation)

Consequently, we believe that investors should position their portfolios ahead of the inevitable major downturn in the economy and in the financial markets. RJF is unlikely to sustain major losses in its assets, unlikely to take on market-related risks (resulting from investment banking), and is unlikely to fall short on capital even in the harshest operating environments: in short, it is best positioned to thrive in the next crisis. With an overwhelming risk-reward ratio in its favor, we continue to recommend it as a long position in the value investor's portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.