Bullish Factors Not Yet In Place For Soybeans

Hopes are high for soybeans this summer among commodity traders. After the powerful rally in corn prices this spring, many assumed that soybeans would follow corn higher in sympathy. And while soybean prices did experience an "echo" rally last month, the oilseed continued to lag behind corn as of early July. In today's report we'll look at some reasons why it's still too early for soybeans to confirm the start of a new bull market in July. As I'll explain here, a sustained turnaround for soybean prices will likely have to wait until later this fall.

One reason why many commodity traders were hopeful that the soybean market would continue to rebound this summer was related to the U.S. corn crop. This is due in part to the fact that corn and soybeans compete with each other in the animal feed industry, as well as in the cooking oil and biofuel industries. Thus, lower corn production often results in higher soybean prices.

Heading into summer, it was widely anticipated that corn plantings would be drastically curtailed due to weather-related reasons. Those expectations have been dashed, however. Recent USDA planting estimates shocked many commodity analysts when it revealed a surprisingly high level of planted corn acreage. The conventional thinking was that heavy rains in the Midwest earlier this spring, which pushed back planting in many growing states, would contribute to much lower corn acreage. Clearly, though, that wasn't the case as the latest estimates show.

The latest USDA estimate put the U.S. corn plantings for the 2019 growing season at 91.7 million acres, up 2.9% from 2018 and also significantly above the industry-wide expectations of about 87 million acres.

Soybean plantings, meanwhile, were estimated at 80.04 million acres, down 10% from 2018, and potentially the lowest acreage since 2013. USDA's latest soybean crop estimate was also well under industry-wide expectations of about 84.5 million acres. The lower soybean planted acreage, while potentially good news for the soybean bulls from an intermediate-term (3-6 month) perspective, was mitigated by USDA's recent forecast for record production for 2019 in Brazil, a top soybean producer.

Arguably another major reason why soybeans will likely underperform this summer is the impact the U.S.-China trade is having on the export market. Because China represents for the world's biggest consumer of soybeans, the nation's soybean important data is of critical importance for commodity traders.

U.S. soybean exports to China have declined by some 74 percent in the past year, according to reports. According to analysts at Successful Farming, China at one time purchased 60% of the U.S. soybean crop. The trade war, however, has forced China to increasingly diversify its suppliers, undercutting U.S. soybean producers. Therefore until the uncertainty swirling around the trade outlook dissolves, soybean prices are likely to remain under pressure.

Another short-term negative for the soybean market is the U.S. dollar index. There is a strong inverse correlation between the U.S. dollar and soybeans prices. Consider for instance that soybean prices trended lower in the first four months of 2019 before bottoming in early May. This can be seen in the following graph of the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB), which closely tracks soybean futures prices. The May bottom followed by a soybean price rally into late June before the latest confirmed short-term top, when SOYB closed under its 15-day moving average on a weekly basis to confirm the trend shift.

Source: BigCharts

Now compare this with the performance of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my favor dollar proxy. UUP rose for the first five months of this year in contrast to the weak soybean market. As most investors are aware, a rising dollar normally doesn't bode well for commodities which are priced in dollars. This especially applies to soybeans prices, which are sensitive to dollar strength. Not surprisingly, soybean prices have struggled since the dollar's latest rally in early July.

Source: BigCharts

The fact that the dollar ETF closed July 5 decisively above its widely watched 50-day moving average on a weekly basis is of some significance. A weekly close above the 50-day MA suggests that the dollar's intermediate-term trend is in the process of being repaired. It further suggests that the dollar remains in high enough demand among safety conscious investors that commodities like soybeans will face currency-related pressure in the coming weeks. A strong dollar is one of the main arguments against a soybean bull market beginning in July.

It should also be pointed out that soybean prices are heavily influenced by seasonal factors. In recent years soybeans have tended to come under selling pressure during the summer months before bottoming around September. That month is usually one of the best times to buy soybeans for intermediate-term trading purposes. In fact, September saw a major low established for soybean prices in each of the last four years.

As long as the dollar index remains firm, I recommend that traders hold off on purchasing soybean futures. However, with the broad commodities market showing signs of improved internal momentum, there's an excellent chance that soybeans will eventually respond to the strength in other agricultural commodities - including corn and wheat - by the end of this summer. The momentum of the quarterly new highs versus lows of U.S.-traded commodities is my favorite way of measuring internal momentum for the natural resource broad market. Below is a 4-week rate of change indicator for the new highs and lows of the 30 most actively traded natural resources.

Source: BarChart

As you can see, this indicator is still rising and supports higher prices for the commodities already in a relative strength position. This includes corn, gold, silver, palladium, and even crude oil. Soybeans, for now, are excluded from this list. However, as we head closer to September, which is one of the best seasonal times for soybeans to outperform, we'll likely get another buying opportunity in this major oilseed crop. For now, I recommend that traders keep their powder dry and wait for the next confirmed buy signal in the soybean market. This will happen when the dollar index shows significant weakness while soybean prices recover above the 15-day moving average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.