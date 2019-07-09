Mirati Therapeutics Still Has Room To Grow

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome PylBio Investment as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Welcome to our first article on the Seeking Alpha! Today, we would like to present a fundamental and technical analysis of Mirati Therapeutics and our outlook of this promising biotech. Over the last year, its stock fluctuated largely, rallying from ~ $51 in July 2018 to above $100 in July 2019. Recently,the company’s stock price grew by over 30%, driven by the Amgen’s positive Phase 1 data release. Despite this, we see the further upside as highly possible, given the company’s strong oncology pipeline, debt-free balance sheet, and a lot of upcoming catalysts in the second half of 2019.

Company description

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego that concentrates on developing treatments for genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer. The company was founded in 1995 and went public in July 2013. Mirati Therapeutics is led by Charles M. Baum who joined the company in 2013 from Pfizer’s Biotherapeutics and Bioinnovation Center. Currently, the company has a market cap of ~ $4B and trades around $109 per share.

Pipeline

The company currently has two clinical candidates its pipeline:

Source: Mirati’s corporate presentation.

Sitravatinib

Sitravatinib is Mirati’s orally available, small molecule inhibitor which targets multiple tyrosine kinases including AXL, MER, VEGFR2 PDGFRA, RET, MET, KIT. The company is conducting clinical trials both in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and as a single agent.

Sitravatinib is currently being observed in a Phase II trial in combination with nivolumab for patients with Advanced NSCLC. In the trial, patients receive oral sitravatinib once daily in combination with nivolumab 240/480 mg intravenously every 2/4 weeks, as continuous 28-day cycles. As seen below, early data from MRTX-500 Phase II trial, which was presented at ESMO Congress in August 2018, showed promising results:

Source: Mirati’s corporate presentation.

In the study, sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab had an overall response rate (ORR) of 20%, with a median duration of response (DOR) of 9.2 months and median PFS of 6.8 months. The company is planning to initiate a Phase III trial in the second quarter of 2019. The trial aims to recruit approximately 620 patients to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab versus docetaxel, a microtubule inhibitor, which is marketed by Sanofi (SNY). As for capturing the full potential of sitravatinib, management believes that the drug in combination with nivolumab has the potential to displace second line standard-of-care therapy.

Mirati is also conducting a Phase 2 trial of sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab in patients with bladder cancer after treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor. In its recent corporate presentation, Mirati stated that it will release the updated clinical data in the second half of 2019.

Finally, sitravatinib is also being observed as a single agent in a Phase Ib trial in patients with NSCLC and Melanoma who have genetic alterations in Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma (CBL). Data from the Phase 1b, which was published at ESMO in October 2018, demonstrated promising results. Out of the 2 NSCLC patients treated, one achieved partial response, and one experienced stable disease. Additionally, out of the two melanoma patients treated, one achieved partial response, and one had stable disease. Mirati expects to provide a clinical update in the second half of 2019.

Another Mirati’s clinical trial of sitravatinib, which is in Phase Ib stage, is being developed together with Chinese biotech company BeiGene, Ltd (HGK). The companies announced in January 2018 that they would collaborate on a trial which aims to assess Miratis’s sitravatinib together with BeiGene’s checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizuab, for the treatment of patients with NSCLC, RCC, hepatocellular cancer, gastric cancer, and ovarian cancer. Tislelizuab is shown to compromise the anti-tumor activity of PD-1 antibodies through activation of the antibody-dependent macrophage-mediated killing of T effector cells, meaning that it could strengthen the effect of Mirati’s drug, leading to a higher clinical benefit. Important to note that BeiGene will pay off all expenses associated with this trial. Mirati expects to receive initial data from these trials in the second half of 2019 and the first half of 2020.

MRTX849

While sitravatinib is Mirati’s lead candidate, it is not its only drug. It has also developed MRTX849, a small molecule that targets KRAS 12C mutation. MRTX849 is being observed in Phase I/II trial in patients with advanced solid tumors that harbor G12C mutations. In the trial, patients receive MRTX849 orally, once daily in continuous 3-week cycles. The company mainly focus the study on the safety and tolerability of MRTX849. Mirati treated its first patient in January 2019, with 52-week data expected in April 2020. Important to note that KRAS 12C mutations occur in 14% of NSCLC patients with adenocarcinoma, 4% of collateral cancer patients, and 2% of pancreatic cancer patients. Thus, KRAS G12C is an attractive indication with an estimated 24.500 patients in the U.S. alone.

The other pipeline candidate, G12D Inhibitor, is still in the preclinical stage. It is an oral KRAS inhibitor that showed preclinical activity in models of CRC, NSCLC, and Pancreatic cancer. The company plans to initiate clinical candidate selection somewhere in 2019.

Financials

As of March 31, 2018, Mirati had cash and cash equivalents of approx. $74.6M, as well as short-term investments of $226.3M. R&D and SG&A grew 74% and 89.5% quarter over quarter, respectively. The earnings per share were ($1.17) versus a consensus of ($0.97). Additionally, the company raised $234.3 through a public offering in June. Given the absence of debt, Mirati’s net cash stands at about 535.2M.

Over the last year, net loss stood between $14.71M and $40.91M per quarter. In its Q1 filing, the company stated that they expect to be able to fund their operating expenses through the first quarter of 2020.

Valuation

In the following table, I have summarized the data in regards to the patient population, pricing, and revenue expectations per year:

Source: Personal calculations

To calculate our Risk-Adjusted expected revenue, we assume the following:

To calculate patient population, we utilize company’s estimates for a patient population from its Corporate Presentation.

Market share: NSCLC is a competitive indication. Competition includes Xalkori by Pfizer (PFE), Zykadia by Novartis (NVS), Alunbrig by Takeda Pharmaceutical, Alecensa by Roche (ROG), which all together bring in more than $1.5B in global revenues. I prefer to be conservative, which is why I assume a market share of 10% and 30% for sitravatinib and MRTX849, respectively.

NSCLC is a competitive indication. Competition includes Xalkori by Pfizer (PFE), Zykadia by Novartis (NVS), Alunbrig by Takeda Pharmaceutical, Alecensa by Roche (ROG), which all together bring in more than $1.5B in global revenues. I prefer to be conservative, which is why I assume a market share of 10% and 30% for sitravatinib and MRTX849, respectively. Pricing: If we take Xalkori’s wholesale price of ~$19.266 per patient for one month of treatment, the annual cost would stand at ~$231.192. On the other hand, there is also Zykadia marketed by Novartis, which is also used for NSCLC treatment and has a price tag of about $143.364 per year. So, we will use an ultra-conservative sitravatinib price tag of $143.000. For MRTX849, we utilize management’s price estimates per the US. patient at about $150.469 per year.

If we take Xalkori’s wholesale price of ~$19.266 per patient for one month of treatment, the annual cost would stand at ~$231.192. On the other hand, there is also Zykadia marketed by Novartis, which is also used for NSCLC treatment and has a price tag of about $143.364 per year. So, we will use an ultra-conservative sitravatinib price tag of $143.000. For MRTX849, we utilize management’s price estimates per the US. patient at about $150.469 per year. Probability: Let’s assume that sitravatinib and MRTX849 have a 60% and 25% chance respectively to get FDA approval.

Under these assumptions, we estimate Risk-Adjusted “peak” revenue to stand at ~$885M. Keep in mind the valuation above only considers two clinical indications. If Mirati demonstrates similar results for other indications in its pipeline, revenue could be considerably higher.

Technical analysis

Looking at the daily chart, we can see what is going on with MRTX. The stock has made a significant move after the Amgen’s KRAS inhibitor data. The share price continued to climb over the coming weeks and held above $100.00. Currently, the stock is floating around $109, near the stock’s all-time high. To the upside, the $109.5-$110 price levels continue to remain the key areas to watch. If MRTX can rise above these levels, there is a high probability that the shares will make reach new highs. Also, the chart shows that the money flow index value (68.86) is below its relative strength index (70.09) indicating further conviction to the possible rally.

Source: StockCharts.com

Options analysis

Looking at the November 15, 2019 options, I see a bid/ask for the $110 CALL option of $20.50/$24.30, and a bid/ask for the $110 PUT option of $21.30/$23.90. Keep in mind that the options strike closest to the previous MRTX closing price of $109.60. We can calculate the expected price move using the mid prices of these options:

22.6 (110 Put) + 22.4 (110 Call) = 45.2/109.60 = 41.2%

As seen above, the options imply that the stock could rise or fall by ~40% by the November expirations from the 110 strike price using the long straddle strategy. It would place the stock in a trading range of $65.76 to $153.4 by the expiration date.

Risks

Investing in clinical-stage biotechnology firm is associated with a number of risks. Although the firm has demonstrated promising outcomes for both the sitravatinib and MRTX849 programs, it is possible that future trials will not reiterate those results. If its sitravatinib franchise fails to realize its growth prospects, Mirati’s stock might fall over 50%. What is more, the MRTX849 Phase I/II trial could fail to deliver the safety and tolerability it demonstrated in preclinical models, thus leading to a decline in the stock price. Additionally, Mirati’s drugs are not the first to market, but they try to gain market share in a very competitive space dominated by the largest companies in the biotechnology industry (Amgen (AMGN), Gilead (GILD), Novartis, Celgene Corporation (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and others).

In addition, there is an inherent multiple risk as Biotech stocks move of favor in the market. Also, our assumption in the valuation paragraph may not be achieved. The company is well-funded for now, but significant capital is required for R&D before their lead drugs reach the commercial stage, which may cause a further dilution of shareholder’s equity.

Recommendation

We believe MTGX at these levels of ~$109 per share to be slightly undervalued and a “Buy”. According to TipRanks, MTGX is a “Moderate buy” with an average price target of $113.90, representing a 4% upside. The data that we analyzed in this article causes us to be bullish on the company, but our recommendation would be to wait for the shares to drop below $105 providing further safety and better risk/reward ratio for the investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.