The NMA Offer To Customers Will Raise Boeing's Stock

The Boeing NMA (new midmarket airplane) is very likely to be offered to customers late this year. This will be followed by launch in 2020 and entry into service.

Boeing Stock Price

Boeing (BA) is undervalued and it should increase to the $450 range. Announcement of an NMA aircraft with superior technology and lower cost manufacturing processes should increase the stock by a further 5% to 10%. Plans to introduce this aircraft at the Paris air show were scrapped for public relations reasons. Boeing is estimated to have a thousand staff members working on this program. Unveiling this program will give Boeing stock a lift. It will add to the fundamental strength of Boeing and make it a strong buy.

Mileposts

Board approval to offer the aircraft to customers is the first step. In 2020, the board must decide whether to launch the program. Activities are underway to preserve the entry into customer service date in 2025. To keep this date, Boeing has had to spend large amounts of money and have frequent discussions with suppliers and customers. As a result, a large amount of information is available but the data is evolving.

Design Specifications (Unofficial)

The NMA will be a two-aisle airplane with seven across seating in coach like the 767. This will allow fast loading and unloading of passengers. As someone who has been stuck in the back of a full 757, I appreciate that feature. The airlines will appreciate the greater utilization of the aircraft from a faster turnaround.

The two-aisle plane generates more drag. An oval cross section will reduce the drag but weighs more than the circular cross section. To minimize the extra weight, composites have to be used. Composites manufacturing techniques have to be improved to avoid a high cost penalty. This is one reason that Boeing talks about the need to build the business case. The manufacturing process challenge can be greater than the problems of designing the airplane to a single aisle cost limit. To do this, Boeing is using technology from its “Black Diamond” composite technology program and digital modeling.

The table below illustrates the passenger capacity and the range of Boeing’s two NMA models. The 6X has a passenger capacity of two hundred and twenty five and the longest range (five thousand nautical miles). The 7X passenger capacity is two hundred and seventy five, while the range is four thousand nautical miles. Both models have the same maximum takeoff weight and the same engine. This is similar to what Boeing is doing with the 777. This approach provides the greatest amount of commonality. Boeing has just elected to produce the 7X first, for service entry in 2025.

Boeing has had extensive contact with vendors, particularly the engine makers. CFM (a joint venture between GE (GE) and Safran (OTCPK: SAFR.F)) and Pratt and Whitney a subsidiary of United Technology Corporation (UTX) are competing for the engine contract. Both vendors have submitted bids. CMF is bidding with the version of the leap engine enhanced concepts from the 787 engine. Pratt and Whitney are offering an upgraded version of their geared turbofan available on the 320 Neo. Both engines produce more than fifty thousand pounds of thrust.

Airbus 321XLR

At the Paris air show Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) introduced its new 321 XLR model to compete with Boeing’s NMA. The new Airbus model weighs 4 metric tons, four percent more than the preceding model. It utilizes the same engines as the previous model but it has more range and passenger capacity. It collected two hundred and forty commitments from the Paris show. However, many of these commitments were switches from other 321 models. The 321XLR will enter service in 2023, which is two years ahead of the NMA.

Financial Impact

The announcement of a highly competitive new design will not increase earnings before 2026 or later, but it will increase the confidence in future growth. The NMA is not on investors’ minds so introduction of this aircraft is incremental to the current valuation. It could add 5% to 10% to Boeing stock in 2020, but cancelation could have a similar negative impact.

The NMA is a new aircraft type entering a market between two Airbus products the A321and the A330. Boeing does not produce a model to service this need. Entering an Airbus dominated niche will take most of its orders from completion. This is a high profit approach, but it is uncertain. Airline customers are reluctant to pay more than the cost of a single aisle. The larger 275 passenger 7X version was selected to build first to price on a cost per seat against a 200 to 230 seat single aisle plane. A possible upside is selling at a premium for the wider seat in a 2 seat with a 3-seat center and a 2 seat coach configuration, with faster entry and exit and improved fuel efficiency. Boeing will also take action to lock in more after-market sales. The production cost depends on innovations in composite manufacturing technology. The offer to customers will not provide good answers to these questions. An airliner sells for an average of roughly half of the list price. The issue of the discount is key. Management will offer assurances that this will not be a repeat of the 787 problems. There will be more upsides than downsides.

Options

Boeing has three options on the NMA. First, they can reject the plane, second, they can accept the plane and third, they can switch to producing a replacement for the 737Max. While Boeing has said they have not completed the business case, they are pouring vast amount of resources into this program. They are building engineering models. Testing composite manufacturing approaches costs somewhere between two hundred and five hundred million dollars. They would not be spending this money if they were not confident this program could be brought to market. Spending that much requires board approval. It would take a major technical problem to kill this program. A NMA write off cost would be quite large so they could very well accept lower than expected returns on the program. Boeing believes this would produce sales of 4000 units over its lifetime.

The Max is a good airplane, despite the software glitch discovered last week. After a successful return to service, public perception will return to normal. That being said, the Airbus A320neo and A321neo have outsold the 727Max. Sales may never catch up. Some analysts have recommended that Boeing should cancel the Max and develop a new plane to replace the 737Max. The problem with this is that the NMA is ready to design. It is a smaller market than the single aisle but demand is still substantial. More importantly, Boeing knows how to make the NMA, but it does not know how to make an economical next generation 737. In 2011, Boeing dropped its concept for a new small plane and went to the Max because the Max was more economical than the clean sheet design. The theoretical advances in the last twenty years have seen some interesting aerodynamic concepts and engine improvements that could make a new design more economical, but it is unlikely that the design can be brought to the market before 2030.

Conclusion

The probability that NMA will be offered to customers this year is very high. The appearance of this aircraft with its superior technology will promise faster growth that is more profitable. It will improve the stock price and for that reason, Boeing is a strong buy.

