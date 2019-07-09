GE's Turnaround - The Important Milestones To Monitor

Monitoring the key milestones provides investors with a road map to measure GE's turnaround and determine if it is on track or not.

For GE, management can control how they allocate capital and run operations but not the performance of its end markets.

When analyzing turnarounds, it is critical to understand what management can control and what they can't.

Introduction

Since Larry Culp took over as Chairman and CEO in October 2018, GE has made progress on critical initiatives. They spun-off and merged the Transportation business with Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) (click here to find the complete list of recent spin-offs), announced the sale of the BioPharma business to Danaher (NYSE:DHR), and made significant progress in monetizing portions of GE Capital. However, turnarounds, especially at one of the largest industrial conglomerates in the world, are messy, nonlinear, and filled with uncertainty. As a result, it is important for investors to have a framework to monitor the key factors driving GE's turnaround.

The Important Milestones

These milestones are the key factors that investors need to monitor to assess GE's progress in turning around the business.

Deleveraging the Balance Sheet

One of the largest dangers at GE is the balance sheet. The company has significant debt and unfunded pension liabilities that represents a massive risk to equity holders.

In order to reduce debt to more manageable levels, management has two targets:

Industrial: Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2.5x by 2020

Capital: Debt-to-equity of less than 4x by 2020

In 2018, they reduced the quarterly dividend (saves $4 billion per year), sold a portion of their stake in Baker Hughes GE (NYSE:BHGE) (raised $3.7 billion), and amended the structure of the Wabtec transaction (incremental $2 billion). Furthermore, they sold GE Capital businesses for ~$15 billion of proceeds (executed at book value or better) and are more than halfway through the $25 billion Capital asset sale program (expect to be completed by end of 2019).

Management has continued this progress into 2019. They closed the Wabtec transaction ($2.9 billion of cash upfront) and announced the sale of the BioPharma business to Danaher. Overall, the sale of BioPharma ($20 billion), GE Baker Hughes, and Wabtec (already sold half their Wabtec position for $1.8 billion) will raise significant capital. These transactions should more than cover the $25 billion-plus in debt reduction on the industrial balance sheet over the next 12-18 months which should get them to below 2.5x net debt-to-EBITDA.

The GE Capital side of the business is a bit different. Today, it is made up of three main pieces, GECAS (aircraft and engine leasing), insurance obligations (running off), and other various business lines. Overall, they are focused on shrinking the insurance and other pieces of the balance sheet and getting GE Capital down to below 4x debt-to-equity by the end of 2020. For 2019, they are focused on completing the $25 billion asset reduction program.

In order to monitor this milestone, investors should track GE's progress in monetizing assets (BioPharma, Baker Hughes, Wabtec, Capital, etc.) and using the proceeds to reduce debt.

Improve the Power Business

The future of the power industry is structurally different than what they thought it would be just a few years back. The market for new generating capacity is expected to be in the 25-30 gigawatt range. This is a large decline from the 34 gigawatts in 2017 and 48 gigawatts in 2016. As a result of this new reality, current management has taken a number of steps to right size the business.

Reduced headcount by 10,000 (15% of Power employees)

Consolidated the footprint by 30%

Removed $900 million from the cost base

While these steps were desperately needed, the segment is still going through issues - such as legal settlements, legacy project erosions, and poorly structured contracts - from prior managerial missteps. Going forward, the segment should show gradual improvement. They have performed risk assessments on equipment and CSA contracts and, in order to mitigate risks going forward, they are improving the risk and margin profile of the order book. They have also revamped their commercial underwriting processes to incorporate more realistic returns.

As long as the end markets stabilize, these efforts should eventually begin to show up in the numbers (order book, revenues, margins, and cash flow).

Achieve Positive Cash Flow

GE has been plagued by the inability to consistently produce positive cash flow. It is impossible to sustainably deleverage the balance sheet and run the business if cash flow is negative. This year is expected to be another difficult period.

Both the Renewables (Production Tax Credit volume ramp) and Power (restructuring, declining sales, unprofitable contracts, etc.) businesses are expected to be cash flow negative.

GE Capital is expected to generate a net loss of $500-800 million (expect it to be breakeven by 2021).

The problems with the 737 MAX will pressure cash flow by an additional $200-300 million.

This year should be the bottom and cash flow is expected to improve going forward. Achieving positive cash flow and then quickly ramping over the coming years will be a momentous accomplishment for GE and affirmation that the turnaround is on track. If everything goes according to plan, management expects Industrial free cash flow margins over the long term to be at least double the mid-single-digit rate they did in 2018.

Grow Aviation

GE's Aviation business is a powerhouse. They have an installed base of 70,000 aircraft engines and wins on important, next-generation platforms. In order for management to have the opportunity to turnaround GE, the Aviation business needs to be the backbone that supports the company during these difficult times. If the business falters (aerospace cycle turns against them, internal operating issues, etc.), then it will be extraordinarily difficult for GE to turnaround. Simply put, the Aviation business must continue to produce profits to subsidize the rest of the company for now. If it doesn't, then GE will be distressed and the likelihood of a successful turnaround decreases.

Conclusion

When assessing turnarounds and other special situation investments, it is critical to understand what management can control and what they can't. For GE, they can control how they allocate capital and run their operations but can't control how end markets perform and the liabilities which are already on the balance sheet (debt, pension, legal, insurance, etc.). GE's current investor base is betting that management's ability to prudently allocate capital towards reducing liabilities and improving the operating performance outweighs the risk of end market conditions deteriorating (slightly buffered as ~50% of revenue is from the installed base of equipment). Monitoring these key milestones give investors a roadmap to measure GE's turnaround and determine if it is on track or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.