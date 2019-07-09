9 Short Ideas For July 2019

Following a historically strong month of June for stocks where the S&P 500 climbed 6.5%, the market is again trading near its all time high. A strong non-farm payrolls report released last week gave a boost to the bullish case for stocks showing the economy remains resilient with companies confident enough to continue hiring. On the other hand, a number of weaker macro developments suggest a more cautious approach is appropriate. Global indicators such as monthly trade and PMI data are trending lower, while the inverted yield curve implies little optimism about a growth recovery. The last leg higher in the market was largely based on dovish signaling by the FED opening the door for rate cuts this year. This divergence between apparent strength at the surface of the U.S. economy while the FED's own statements show a concern for emerging signs of underlying weakness is enough to turn us bearish.

Whether or not the FED is about to embark on a historic policy mistake by cutting rates too early or what could turn out to have been too late, individual stocks are just not priced accordingly for even the possibility of a broader cyclical slowdown. All across the market our view is that valuations are excessive. This article highlights 10 short ideas that are in reality only a small slice of abundant current bearish trade opportunities in the market in our opinion. The stocks here are mostly unrelated but share in common either near term catalysts through the next earnings release or otherwise a strong case for extended downside.

Apple Inc - Next iPhone Setting Up to Be An Epic Flop

The bearish case for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) comes down to the weak growth outlook and ongoing risks for product demand in the key market of China. For the current fiscal year, consensus revenue and EPS are expected to decline between 3% and 4% while there is also some near term margin pressure. The bulls have latched on to the story of growth in the "services" segment including the launch of Apple TV+, but its important to remember that the iPhone remains Apple's most important product representing over 60% of total revenue. We see risks tilted to the downside with concerns regarding the reception of the upcoming next generation iPhone.

If iPhone rumor mill is to be believed, the expectation for the newest device is going to be rather muted as Apple appears to be setting up another "refresh" year lacking a major form factor or significant feature upgrade. To be fair we can be sure this will be the "fastest iPhone ever" and the camera imaging properties should be improved, but our sense is that consumers have are becoming numb to these tweaks. The white elephant in the room is the potential lack of 5G wireless broadband connectivity that by all indications Apple appears to be skipping this year. 5G is one of the hottest buzzwords in tech but apparently the modem supplier Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) just isn't ready to produce the necessary quantities for this year. Consumers that are reading about 5G or seeing marketing from the wireless carriers deploying the technology may be stunned to find out the latest and greatest iPhone this year won't have it. This alone is a major reason that many potential iPhone 11 buyers may skip upgrading during this cycle.

The implication here is that there is downside to forward estimates and even Apple's own internal targets. Our take is that the market is taking for granted the risk of a potential "disaster scenario" where this newest iPhone under-performs significantly which would at least pressure sentiment on the stock. Apple can't afford to fall behind on expectations at this point. Separately, the outlook for the Chinese market remains uncertain. Beyond the trade dispute headlines soap-opera, a broad based cyclical slowdown in China including weaker retail sales in 2019 should continue to pressure Apple sales in the market. Nothing about Apple's outlook is impressive in our opinion or suggests the stock deserves to make a new high this year.

Beyond Meat - All Hype, Vegan Junk Food

A lot has been written about Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) here on Seeking Alpha with the consensus among 18 authors taking a bearish approach including 8 that are "very bearish". The number that sticks out to me is the company's $115 million in revenue over the trailing twelve months. Considering the current market cap of $9.2 billion, the P/S ratio of 80x is nearly unprecedented outside some development stage biotech startups. Even assuming a scenario where the BYND can grow revenues 20x to an annual rate of $2.3 billion over the next decade, the current market cap would still be an expensive P/S of 4x, 10 years forward.

My insight here is that the market is vastly overestimating the growth potential and retail opportunities. A large portion of potential vegan and vegetarian consumers are attracted to the health benefits of a plant based diet. Unfortunately, one look at the nutritional label of a Beyond Meat 'beyond burger' patty and its clear there's nothing healthy about this option. The Beyond Meat product has higher saturated fat content, higher sodium, and less protein compared to a "real" beef patty with a the same 4oz service size at twice the price. I actually tried the product and it tasted like cardboard in my honest opinion. Outside of the novelty factor or religious customer market, the company has a long way to go to improve this food segment. The stock has at least 50% downside in my opinion.

Beyond Meat and Prime Beef Nutritional Labels. source: Boox Research

Ceridian HCM Holdings - No Longer a High Growth Story

Ceridian HCM Holdings (NYSE:CDAY) is in the application software segment that has been among the hottest industries in recent years. The ability of these companies to introduce a software as a service solution "SaaS" that disrupts legacy systems with the ability to scale exponentially is a powerful driver of growth. Ceridian is a Canadian based "HR" workplace software solution that is capable of managing all aspects of a company's human resource department from recruiting, to on-boarding, to payroll.

CDAY stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

My concern is that the growth just doesn't match up to its lofty valuation. Competitors like Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY), Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX), and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) all offer comparable or similar solutions and just have more momentum. Indeed, Ceridian's forward price to earnings of 111x is above the 73x for Paycom and 27.5x for Paychex, even as its quarterly revenue growth of 7.9% is well below the more impressive numbers in the segment. It's a crowded field for HR cloud based software solutions and nothing indicates Ceridian HCM Holdings is a leader here.

John Deere - Expect a Weak Q2 for Sales

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is the world’s leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment with approximately $39 billion in annual revenue. The short idea here is that the recent quarter with results set to be released in mid August (date not confirmed) was likely impacted by both weaker sales related to the U.S.-China trade war dispute and record flooding in the mid-west United States between the months of May and June. The company produces nearly half its revenue outside the United States and lower agricultural commodity prices during Q2 likely had an impact of its business. We see downside risks to the consensus revenue estimates while shares of the stock are trading near all time highs. A short DE position represents a bearish macro position on global growth and trade dynamics. There is little reason why the stock should break out higher here, so we sell.

DE stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

Erie Indemnity Corp - Unjustified 100% YTD rally

Erie Indemnity Corp (NYSE:ERIE) crossed my radar as one of the best performing large cap stocks this year up 100% in 2019. While classified as an insurance company, the $12.2 billion market cap firm has something of a unique business model operating as the management arm for an affiliated regional mutual insurance exchange receiving a fee for services without facing underwriting risks. The data we're looking confirms that growth over the past year was strong with net income rising 46% on 7% revenue growth outpacing 4% rise in costs. The numbers are fine but nothing to justify the incredible strength in the share price in our opinion.

One explanation is that ERIE has benefited from being a lessor known dividend aristocrat with 27 years of consistent annual rate increases. A trend in the market has been an apparent flight to quality for defensive type stocks as investors have bid up shares with a perception of safe payouts in search of yield as interest rates have trended lower. The forward P/E is currently 44X which is beyond anything in the insurance industry. The current dividend yield is just 1.3%. We see the stock as needing a pullback and could trade down toward $210 as growth normalizes. Consensus estimates look for 4.5% revenue growth this year, leaving a lot to be desired.

GoDaddy Inc - Emerging rivals have more momentum

GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) is the leader of online domain registration with 78.5 million domains under management representing 22% of the world's total. Across all segments including domains, hosting, and business applications, growth has slowed in recent quarters while the share price commands a still historically rich premium. Favorably, GDDY produces positive free cash flow that has grown in recent years. The bearish case here is that there is downside to growth estimates.

GoDaddy Customer Growth. source: earnings releases/ graph author

It appears emerging rivals like WIX Inc (NASDAQ:WIX) and privately owned SquareSpace are turning GoDaddy into "GoGrampa", with more cutting edge application solutions. Wix for example is known for its do-it-yourself website building tools (which GoDaddy also offers) but continues to expand into many other web development service products including domain sales. The company reported revenue growth of 27% y/y in Q1, ahead of 12% increase in total revenues for the last quarter for GoDaddy. The larger issue is that GoDaddy needs higher spending business customers that may purchase multiple domain and additional business applications add-ons. We see as WIX and Squarespace moving towards the commercial segment from a traditional focus on consumers which should pressure GoDaddy. The company reports earnings on August 2nd and look for downside to targets in what could turn out to have been a poor quarter for operating metrics.

LogMeIn Inc - Legacy products losing market share

LogMeIn. Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) operates three business segments around workplace productivity tools including its flagship "GoToMeeting" and "GoToConnect" cloud based video collaboration solutions. This short idea is more of a "value trap" type set up as the stock is already down a significant 34% from its 52-week high as growth has slowed in recent quarters. We see more downside with the upcoming earnings release on July 26 representing a major risk to targets. The major development here is the emergence of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) which offers a rival cloud based voice and video collaboration software that has gained widespread adoption in corporate workplaces. This dynamic is similar to GoDaddy explained above as both face pressures from emerging rivals.

LogMeIn Q1 2019 segment data. source: LOGM IR

Our take is that ZM with revenue growth of 103% in Q1 is taking market share from LogMeIn which only had revenue growth of 10% in the last quarter. The unified communications and collaboration "UCC" segment that directly competes with Zoom Video actually had a decline in revenue of 2%. Expect these trends to continue as Zoom becomes the industry standard and LogMeIn stands back as a "legacy" solution.

PG - More expensive than Ever

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has earned a reputation as the benchmark for the consumer staples and defensive type stocks. Traditionally sought out by investors attracted to its steady dividend stream. Unfortunately shares of the stock have been bid up so much following a 45% rally over the past year that it is clearly overvalued in our opinion. As we explained in a previous article published here on Seeking Alpha, PG doesn't have the growth to be an attractive growth stock and is too expensive to be a value stock. Keep in mind that revenue growth for the current year is expected to be less than 1% according to consensus estimates.

The current price to sales ratio at 4.5x is the highest going back at least 30 years. A forward price to earnings ratio at 24x is also well above its historical average in the teens. The market is paying a significant premium for the 2.55% dividend yield which is unjustified in our opinion. The higher multiples expose the stock to greater volatility should conditions deteriorate or financial under perform.

Tesla Inc - Sell this Bounce

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up nearly 30% from its early June low around $177. The major development has been stronger than expected delivery numbers at a record heading into the earnings release later this month or early August although a date has not been confirmed. The issue is that there is a sense that the company will hit something of a demand wall as all the early adopters or customers that want a Tesla already have one. Key markets like North America and Scandinavia appear saturated. The market for used Teslas is also growing as and there is little differentiation between model years despite some minor aesthetic upgrades that also dilutes the new product. The expectation is for more negative free cash flow. If you're bearish on the stock, our view is that this rally provides another chance to get in short for the next leg lower.

The following points highlight the bearish case for Tesla.

Weak balance sheet / cash burn

Demand concerns, capacity > demand out 1 to 3 years

Saturation in key markets (North America/ Scandinavia)

Model S/X weakness (Model S design stale even considering recent update)

Lower priced Model 3 cannibalizing Model S/X potential buyers

Elon Musk loss of confidence (potentially seen as a liability given snafus)

Cyclical China weakness (tightening consumer credit/ slowdown in growth)

Conclusion

The list was presented in alphabetical order with no distinction to a ranking of conviction. We believe each are a compelling stand along short idea and the list provides a starting point for further research. The table below presents price targets for the year ahead for the mentioned stocks. Keep in mind that "shorting" is not an appropriate strategy for all investors with the risk of a potentially unlimited loss should the stock price move higher indefinitely. I recommend traders look at put spreads out at least 3-6 months to take a bearish position as the risk is limited to the initial cost of the spread. Also consider averaging into to an option trade over days and weeks depending on the target exposure. Earnings for these companies are expected over the next month although many have not confirmed a date for the release.

Name Ticker Sector FWD P/E P/S Price Target Downside Apple Inc. AAPL Tech 17.6 3.7 $160 -20% Beyond Meat BYND Cons. Staples - 93 $75 -52% Ceridian HCM Holdings CDAY Tech 111 9.2 $40 -22% Deere & Company DE Industrial 15.8 1.4 $135 -18% Erie Indemnity ERIE Insurance 43.8 6.3 $212 -20% GoDaddy Inc GDDY Tech 22 4.7 $59 -22% LogMeIn Inc. LOGM Tech 15 3.1 $50 -22% Procter & Gamble Company PG Cons. Staples 24 4.4 $88 -22% Tesla Inc TSLA Cons. Cyclical - 1.8 $120 -48%

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL, BYND, CDAY, DE, ERIE, GDDY, LOGM, PG, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: short via options and option spreads