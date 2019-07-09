Boeing's Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off

Boeing (BA) shares have found firm footing in recent weeks with the price stabilizing in the $350 to $370 range, but it looks like that may be about to change. Options betting indicates that the stock may be poised to fall in the coming weeks. Additionally, the chart is showing that the stock is once again challenging a technical uptrend, which could result in a sharp decline should that trend break.

The last time I wrote on Boeing was on May 15 when the stock was trading at roughly $341. At the time it was my belief the stock could fall to around $320. The stock never made it that low, falling to an intraday low of $330 on June 3. You can now track all of my free articles on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Bearish Option Bet

The open interest for the August 16 $325 puts rose by roughly 6,000 contracts on July 9 to almost 7,000 open contracts in total. According to data from Trade Alert, those puts traded on the ask side which would indicate that they were bought, a bet that the stock will fall in the future. The puts don't come cheap either, trading at roughly $3.85 per contract. It means that the equity would need to fall to around $321, a drop of about 8.5% by the expiration date for the buyer of the puts to earn a profit. Additionally, the dollar value for the open puts is rather large considering how much the stock needs to fall, worth about $2.7 million.

Technical Break Down Near?

The technical chart shows that the stock is now approaching a very long-term uptrend, one that has been in place since September 2016. That uptrend has held firm on multiple occasions in the past. However, a break of that uptrend would be detrimental to the stock. Should that trend break, the stock's next level of technical support would not come until $317, a decline of 9.6%

We also can see that the RSI is trending lower too. It would suggest that the stock's bullish momentum is leaving. Additionally, the RSI indicates that the equity needs to fall further to reach oversold conditions on the index at 30 or lower from its current level of about 43.

Not Even Cheap

The stock isn't cheap when considering its historical valuation. The equity is currently trading at 21.1 times its next 12-month earnings estimates. That's higher than its historical range of 13 to 18 from 2010 until 2017. Should the stock's PE multiple fall back to 18, the equity would be trading at roughly $301, a 14% decline

Earnings Need To Fall Further?

One reason why the PE Ratio is still so high despite the steep decline in the stock is that the earnings estimates for the company have been falling since the grounding of the 737-MAX. However, the most significant risk for the shares and the company is that earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 have remained unchanged. It would seem that the longer the planes stay grounded, the greater the odds of the future earnings estimates to fall. Should they start to fall, it will put more downward pressure on the stock as the earnings multiple will need to contract.

Risks

There are many variables surround Boeing since the grounding of the MAX planes. Should the planes move into service faster than expected, it would serve as a major positive catalyst pushing the shares higher. Should that happen, earnings estimates for the rest of 2019 will begin to rise. If earnings estimates begin to rise, then the stock's earnings multiple may begin to fall, depending on how quickly the stock price rises in response to the positive news.

The headline risk for both the bulls and bears is exceptionally high at the moment. It makes it incredibly difficult to call the direction of the stock correctly.

However, using the market as a guide, it would seem that sentiment favors the equity falling in the future. Should the stock break down as the chart and options betting suggests, Boeing may have significant downside risk.

