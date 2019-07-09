CK Asset Holdings' Strategic Shift Has The Shares Trading In No Man's Land

CK Asset's shift away from property development is still getting a skeptical reaction from investors, particularly with uncertainties about the China landbank.

Originally created as a pure-play property development and management company (primarily from CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY), CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK:CHKGF) (1113.HK) has since elected to abandon the pure-play property strategy and is instead essentially “re-comglomerating” itself into a more diverse company with a growing array of income-producing non-property assets. Unfortunately, management doesn’t really have a demonstrated track record here and the company’s transition process is lumpy – property still generates the large majority of earnings, but the land bank is dwindling and there’s no real visibility as to what sort of income-producing assets will come into the mix in the coming years.

CK Asset hasn’t earned back any real benefit of the doubt, and the shares are down about 5% from my last report on the company. Although I do think CK Asset looks undervalued, there’s huge modeling uncertainty, since so much of the company’s long-term earnings-producing asset base isn’t even owned by CK Asset today. Buying in today could lead to significant gains in the future, but that’s really just a gamble/speculation on the management team at this point, and that’s not really my preferred investing approach.

Property Development Still Matters

Although CK Asset is clearly looking to de-prioritize property development in the future, it’s not winding down the business. To that end, property sales were still over 60% of 2H’18 revenue (closer to 53% of full year 2018 revenue) and over half of reported EBIT, and I expect property sales to be close to two-thirds of reported revenue in 2019 and still over 60% in 2020.

Fueling the near-term outlook, CK Asset has three projects launching in 2019 – Seaside Sonata, 21 Borrett Road, and Lohas Park – that account for about 2,400 units. The company also announced earlier this year that it would be pursuing the redevelopment of the Tin Shui Wei hotel into a 5,000-unit residential development in Hong Kong.

Still, the company’s Hong Kong property development activities are set to wane. The company exited 2018 with a minimal HK landbank compared to Henderson Land (OTCPK:HLDCY), New World Development (OTCPK:NDVLY), and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK:SUHJY), and while the company will likely be opportunistic about looking for redevelopment opportunities, it’s hard to see how this isn’t a waning business.

CK Asset does have a larger landbank in China, with close to 100M square feet, and about 85% of that is in Tier 2 (71%) and Tier 3 (15%) cities, with a particularly large exposure to Chongqing and Wuhan. Even with that large landbank in play, though, CK Asset could still choose to monetize the land instead of develop it. Still, that leaves plenty of uncertainty with respect to timing and size, making revenue forecasting more challenging.

Non-Property Portfolio Development Establishing A Mixed Track Record

To be honest, I’m not all that impressed with the efforts CK Asset has taken so far in building its non-property income-producing portfolio. At a minimum, we’re not talking about “the next Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)” at this point.

Acquiring DUET and Ista made sense (Australian gas/electricity distribution and European utility metering), but acquiring Reliance, a lessor of water heaters and HVAC equipment in Canada, made less sense to me, and the company’s efforts to acquire Australia’s APA (OTCPK:APAJF) were torpedoed by the Australian government, though I’d note CK Asset was prepared to pay a pretty steep multiple and was counting on efficiency gains and capital structure changes to boost the ROE on the deal.

More recently, the company acquired a 40% stake in the CKH Infrastructure business. This business includes airport parking in Canada, water/sewage in the UK, gas networks in Australia and Wales, rail in the UK, and waste-to-energy in the Netherlands. I actually don’t have a problem with the assets themselves, but the related-party nature of the deal raises some concerns about how the pricing was decided.

I’m more positive on the company’s aircraft leasing operations, which the company has continued to expand (to 125 planes) through acquisitions. CK Asset is far from being a major player in the leasing space, but aircraft demand continues to grow (a significant part of my thesis on AerCap (AER)) and leasing makes sense for many operators. While management seems committed to a more balanced build-out of its non-property business (which is fine), I believe this business could support more capital investment.

All told, adjusted profits from non-property businesses doubled in 2018 from 2017, to about 20% of the total. Management is committed to expanding that rapidly, and I won’t be surprised if 66% to 75% of the company’s underlying income comes from recurring sources in 2022/2023. The company’s debt situation is fine, and can certainly fund additional acquisitions (and further property development sales will add to that liquidity pool).

The issue is the uncertainty over what the company will buy and what they’ll pay for it. At this point, it’s really just a “trust us” story, and that’s a tougher argument to make for a company that doesn’t have a long track record of success in infrastructure-type investments. Said differently, if Brookfield Infrastructure want to raise a substantial sum of capital to fund unspecified future investments, they’d have little problem doing it, but CK Asset doesn’t enjoy that track record or benefit of the doubt today.

The Outlook

Modeling CK Asset beyond the next few years requires relying a lot upon management’s targets and goals and making some guesstimates about the sort of assets the company can buy (as well as the multiples they may pay). Modeling is always an exercise in uncertainty, but that uncertainty is even more frankly speculative when it comes to CK Asset. I can model a scenario that sees mid-single-digit adjusted earnings growth and mid-to-high single-digit ROEs, but a lot of the assets that would contribute to earnings post-2020 aren’t in hand today.

Given the issues with earnings/cash flow modeling, using a present-day P/BV approach is certainly easier. The market has historically paid about 0.8x book for CK Asset, and that gives me a fair value almost 15% above today’s price (incidentally, I get a nearly identical earnings/DCF-based fair value). You could argue that the more stable and predictable revenues and earnings from non-property assets would argue for a higher multiple, but then you could rebut that by pointing to the uncertainties of future portfolio acquisitions and management’s execution capabilities with those assets relative to the "known unknowns" in the property business.

The Bottom Line

I can live with a 0.8x P/BV multiple as a baseline valuation approach today, and it does suggest that CK Asset is undervalued. While management arguably deserves more benefit of the doubt than it’s getting (and company founder recently acquired 1.2 million shares at an average price close to today’s price), the markets don’t like uncertainty, and there’s plenty of that with CK Asset – not only in the company’s future M&A plans, but also in today’s development/property management markets in China and Hong Kong. All told, while there could be some meaningful longer-term upside here, it’s not really suitable for investors who aren’t comfortable with high levels of risk and uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.