TPG Specialty Lending: Why I Am Selling This 7.9%-Yielding BDC

A U.S. recession would be another reason to be careful with respect to TSLX, despite decent financial performance.

Nonetheless, I have decided to take profits in TSLX because I believe lower interest rates will hurt the BDC sector and TPG Specialty Lending.

I have been a major seller of business development companies in the first and second quarter due to growing concerns over the state of the U.S. economy and growing risks to the interest rate cycle. Last week, I sold my long position in TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) despite (so far) decent distribution coverage, financial performance, and credit quality. I think the risk/reward-ratio for cyclical BDCs has greatly decreased since the Fed has shown a willingness to lower rates in order to stimulate growth.

Who Is TPG Specialty Lending?

TPG Specialty Lending is structured as a business development company, which means the BDC has to pay out the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

TPG Specialty Lending has a large, defensively-structured debt investment portfolio that is heavily tilted towards relatively secure first lien debt. At the end of the March quarter, the BDC's first liens accounted for 97 percent of all investments and 99 percent of all new investment fundings.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

TPG Specialty Lending is highly diversified in terms of borrowers (top ten borrowers account for 37.8 percent of total investments) and moderately diversified in terms of industries. Financial and Business Services are the two biggest industries represented in TPG Specialty Lending's portfolio, accounting for 38.6 percent of loan exposure.

Changing Investment Thesis

Despite a defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio and decent diversification stats, TPG Specialty Lending's large floating-rate loan portfolio is a concern for me now that the Fed has signaled that it is open to start cutting interest rates in order to stimulate the economy. TPG Specialty Lending's investment portfolio is almost 100 percent floating rate, which makes the company more than other BDCs dependent on the Fed's interest rate policy for net interest income growth.

Net interest income growth in a rising rate environment was a key reason for me to recommend TSLX in previous articles such as this one: "TPG Specialty Lending: 7.7% Covered Yield And Upside". Since the Fed has shown a willingness to lower rates in light of the U.S.-China trade stalemate, I no longer recommend highly cyclical business development companies to income investors.

Distribution Coverage

TPG Specialty Lending has had good distribution coverage and has covered its total dividend payout with net investment income. TPG Specialty Lending regularly pays variable quarterly supplemental dividends that have ranged from $0.01/share to $0.12/share. The NII payout ratio averaged ~90 percent in the last two years, suggesting that the dividend is sustainable and reasonably safe. Things, however, could change in case the U.S. economy slides into a recession.

Source: Achilles Research

Net Asset Value

As opposed to many other business development companies in the last three years, TPG Specialty Lending has managed to grow its net asset value due to strong financial and credit performance (100 percent of TSLX's credit portfolio was performing at the end of the March quarter).

TPG Specialty Lending's net asset value has grown from $15.11/share in Q1-2016 to $16.33/share in Q1-2019, reflecting total growth of 8.1 percent.

TPG Specialty Lending's net asset value has grown despite payment of a handsome $0.39/share base dividend and lots of supplemental dividends.

NAV risks are growing, however. A weaker market environment with lower interest rates is going to put pressure on net interest income and portfolio valuations, which could lead to a lower net asset value.

Valuation

TPG Specialty Lending still deserves to sell for a premium to net asset value (as opposed to many other business development companies with mediocre financial performance) due to the three factors mentioned in this article: Strong excess dividend coverage, good portfolio quality (no non-accruals as of March 2019), and growing net asset value.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

TPG Specialty Lending is a well-managed, well-performing business development company, but the sector is highly cyclical, and bankruptcies/loan defaults rise during an economic downturn, in which case, pressure on TLSX's distribution can be expected to build. An economic downturn, which I expect to happen in the next 6-12 months, will negatively affect risk assets such as BDCs, and I expect the sector to underperform going forward.

Further, I do not like the idea of decreasing interest rates at all when it comes to 100 percent floating rate BDCs such as TSLX as net interest income can be expected to drop off. At this point in the economic expansion (more than 10 years in), I would be careful paying full retail price for a cyclical BDC, never mind how strong the investment portfolio currently is.

Your Takeaway

In fairness, TPG Specialty Lending is an above-average BDC. Nonetheless, I have decided to close my position in TSLX as recession and downside risks are growing. A U.S. recession would hurt cyclical business development companies and even though TSLX's portfolio and credit quality still look pretty good for now, things could change quickly and drastically in case the U.S. economy runs out of steam. A rate cut in 2019 would mark the definitive end to the current rate hiking cycle, which is not good news for BDCs either, especially those that have invested heavily into floating rate debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.