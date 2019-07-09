Park Lawn: Death And Taxes

Scored in the top quarterly percentile for growth and value based on the Small Cap Triple Threat methodology.

There is only one publicly-listed company in this sector.

Last week, I introduced and updated followers on the Small Cap Triple-Threat portfolio. These are stocks that have a market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion, pay a dividend, and have a minimum daily volume of 10,000.

Today, I'd like to bring your attention to a stock that was introduced to marketplace subscribers a few months ago - Park Lawn (OTC:PLWCF) [TSX:PLC]. Although it didn't quite make the cut for inclusion in the portfolio, it provided investors with an attractive investment opportunity.

Since I first brought Park Lawn to subscribers' attention, the stock is up approximately 15 percent. Is there more upside ahead? Let's take a look.

Company Overview

Park Lawn is the only publicly-traded owner and operator of cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. Its ancillary services include chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

Founded in 1892, Park Lawn is one of the most respected players in the industry.

There is perhaps no better company better positioned to take advantage of the aging population. As the saying goes, there are only two certainties in life - death and taxes. Park Lawn profits from the former.

Based on the triple-threat model, Park Lawn scored in the top quarterly percentile for growth and valuation. Where it came up short was in its dividend ranking. The company only yields about 1.86%, has a high payout ratio, and has not raised dividends in years.

As we will see, this does not mean it is a bad investment.

Is the stock mispriced?

The market is currently valuing the company at a price of 76.6 times earnings. At first glance, the company may seem overvalued. Not so fast.

For starters, the company has an aggressive growth through acquisition strategy. This means that earnings are impacted by one-time acquisition costs. This by itself is not a relevant indicator on the health of the business.

It is also why I prefer to look at operating cash flows for these types of high-growth companies. In looking at the F.A.S.T Graphs below, you can see that Park Lawn is trading in line with hits historical operational cash flow ratio.

On a forward earnings basis, the company is only trading at 22.9 times earnings which are below its historical average of 25.1. Considering the company is expected to grow earnings and sales by 25%+ next year, Park Lawn appears to once again be trading at fair values.

Can the company sustain this level of growth?

The company's debt-level has skyrocketed. Its debt has grown to $97 million (as of the end of the first quarter of 2019), up from $48 million in the third quarter of 2018. This is nothing to worry about.

The company's debt-to-equity ratio is only 20% and it generates ample cash from operations to cover its debt obligations.

It also recently upped its borrowing capacity from $150 million to $225 million. This will provide it added flexibility as it executes on its growth strategy. A strategy that aims to reach $100 million in EBITDA by 2022. This is equal to a compound annual growth rate of 27%.

The company has a clear growth strategy:

EBITDA growth will be achieved through: Acquisitions (75-80%) Organic Growth (10-12%) Margin Expansion (7-8%)



It's strategy that has worked well for the company. Since 2015, the company has grown EBITDA by a CAGR of 71.3% and its stock price has returned over 200% over the past five years.

Given the fragmented nature of the industry and its ability to execute, there is no reason to doubt the company will achieve its growth targets.

Over the past five years, the company's stock price has grown at rate of approximately 0.60 its EBITDA growth rate. At the very least, the company's share price should grow along these historical averages. In fact, a rate of 0.60 times EBIDTA is lower than where it was back in March and is an indication its share price is not keeping up with its expected growth rate. This is evident when looking at the company's forward P/E to growth [PEG] ratio which is currently at 0.90.

It also provides us with an opportunity to estimate where its current price should be trading at by the end of 2019. Keep in mind, the assumptions below are based on the company's expected EBITDA growth rate. As already discussed, there is every reason to believe the company will achieve its targets.

Worst Case (10% miss) Base Case (inline) Best Case (10% beat) EBIDTA Growth 24.3% 27% 29.7% Current Price $28.28 $28.28 $28.28 Target Price $32.40 $32.98 $33.32 Upside 14.58% 16.62% 17.82%

As you can see, assuming the company grows in line with its historical EBITDA averages, investors are looking at a decent 16.62% return. When I first ran the numbers back in March, investors were looking at a minimum 20% return and given its recent uptrend, it is well on its way to achieving the base case target.

Risks - Execution

I'd be remiss if I didn't touch on the risks associated with an investment in Park Lawn. For starters, this is a small cap and as such is subject to greater volatility. A miss on quarterly earnings or revenue can have a big impact on the company's share price.

Likewise, achieving synergy through acquisitions is one of the riskiest growth strategies. Why? Because synergy is tough to quantify. There are countless examples whereby acquisitions did not deliver on the expected synergies.

For a company like Park Lawn who qualifies as a serial acquirer, execution is of the utmost importance. It is even more important for a small cap like Park Lawn. Even small mistakes can lead to a significant impact on the company's bottom line.

Conclusion

Park Lawn's risk-reward profile is attractive. Although the stock is not inexpensive at today's valuation, there is decent upside based on its expected growth profile.

At times, investors shy away from stocks who have an upwards trend. They think the stock is over-valued and may choose to wait for a dip in the share price.

The problem is, the dip may never come. Think about high-growth stocks such as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX). Although these are extreme examples, it does help illustrate how high-growth stocks can maintain an upwards trend for many years.

For a stock like Park Lawn, management's track record is an important factor in the company's future success and the future looks bright for the Park Lawn. All nine analysts covering the company agree and have a consensus "buy" recommendation on the stock with a one-year price target of $32.44, just shy of my expectations.

Investing doesn't have to be complicated. The company has a strong record of performance and operates in an industry that is flush with opportunity. There is a long runway of growth potential, and Park Lawn deserves more investor attention.

