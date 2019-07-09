4 Reasons Why I'm Passing On Dividend Aristocrat Pentair

I inherently like the idea of filling my portfolio with the Dividend Aristocrats. That is, the companies that have raised their dividend payouts for 25 or more consecutive years. And I like buying stocks that have traded sideways in recent years. Given that the stock market is up more than 50% since the early 2016 bottom, there aren't that many high-quality companies that have traded sideways over the same stretch.

Source: Google

So, I should like Pentair (PNR) stock here, right? Especially as the stock has done nothing year-to-date while the stock market as a whole has surged to new highs.

Well, unfortunately, even with the flat stock performance in recent years, I'm still not that excited about Pentair at this price.

Is The Stock Consolidating? Or Just Marking Time?

It's not uncommon for high-quality companies to see their stocks trade sideways for a few years. With Dividend Aristocrat companies, it's not uncommon for the market to bid them up beyond their justifiable fair value in the short run. Then, instead of getting a steep correction - as you might see in a high beta or lower-quality company, the stock just tends to trade flat for a few years while underlying earnings catch up to the stock price. Once earnings underpin the share price, it sets the stage for the stock to finally take off again. Diageo (DEO) would be a classic example of this playing out:

Data by YCharts

The stock traded beautifully out of the financial crisis, doubling in a few years. Then a combination of valuation and short-term issues with currency and emerging markets caused Diageo's earnings to grow more slowly for a couple of years. This gave the market the excuse to reduce the company's P/E ratio from 25 to as low as 17. Once the emerging market issues blew over, however, Diageo's earnings growth picked back up. Combine with the market bidding it up to a 28x P/E ratio now, and you get a huge move (70% in two years) once it broke out of the multi-year consolidation pattern.

You could argue - and I was hoping when I started researching Pentair stock - that it was due for a similar period of rapid share price expansion after the last five years of its stock price going absolutely nowhere.

But instead, upon further investigation, there seems to be good reason why PNR stock isn't working. It isn't just P/E ratio compression, like you saw with Diageo. Instead, Pentair is a nearly perpetual motion machine when in comes to M&A and divestitures.

From 2011 onward, Pentair has spent more than $10 million each and every single year on merger and restructuring charges. Usually, it spends much more than $10 million. Just since 2011, it has spent more than $700 million cumulatively on merger and restructuring costs. That's more than 10% of the company's market cap today!

By contrast, the company spends about $75 million a year on R&D expenses. Annualize that over the same stretch, and the company is spending roughly the same on research as it is spending on costs relating to buying and then selling or spinning off assets. Not surprisingly, given the persistent restructuring efforts, EPS has been all over the place as well:

Data by YCharts

All the deal-making aside, however, it appears earnings are barely higher than they were 15 years ago. While Pentair has been able to keep its Dividend Aristocrat streak going, without consistently higher earnings, the stock isn't going to go up much, and the dividend growth will slow to a trickle as well.

Poor Total Returns

On that note, Pentair has consistently produced poor returns, at least by Dividend Aristocrat standards. Here's what happened if you bought the company 20 years ago, for example:

Data: Gurufocus. Note: Generally, data services adjust the price of a stock to reflect the value of spin offs to shareholders by lowering the cost basis proportionally. Subsequently to the nVent spinoff, NVT stock has traded flat, so there has been minimal additional value unlocked for longtime shareholders that have held their nVent shares as well.

You would have paid $15/share, gotten your initial investment back and a tiny bit more in dividends, and ended up with a $38 stock now. That's fine, but it's hardly a home run - especially in Dividend Aristocrat land. The S&P 500 (measured by the SPY ETF) achieved a 215% total return over the same stretch. So Pentair did beat the market - but just barely.

The Dividend Aristocrats are prone to survivorship bias. We see the winners today, whereas the companies that failed in 2008 or flamed out for other reasons disappeared from the sample. In the Dividend Aristocrats, you have a group of stocks that almost uniformly have produced double digit annual compounded returns for a long period of time. Pentair, with its flat earnings per share evolution and extended period of mediocre stock performance ends up near the bottom of the Dividend Aristocrat pack. As such, looking at it, saying, oh it's a Dividend Aristocrat at just 18x earnings, and buying it for that reason seems premature.

Pureplay Water Company - But There's A Catch

Pentair recently spun off nVent Electric (NVT). With that most recent corporate repositioning, Pentair has now made itself a straight play on global water. Or at least that's how it has marketed itself:

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it.

Reading that, it would seem that Pentair is a mission-critical player that should benefit from global demographic trends. That may be true to some degree. But the narrative may be a bit overstated.

That's because Pentair's leading division - making up about 35% of revenues and high margin sales at that - is in equipment for swimming pools. Swimming pools are not a necessity by any means - just five percent of American homes have in-ground pools. And they are very much tied to the state of the overall economy; when people stop wanting to buy new homes, the sales of pool equipment necessarily drops off as well. Here's data for the number of in-ground pools built in the U.S. by year:

Source

As you can see, pool building peaked in 2005 - along with the housing market, and collapsed to its lowest level in more than 30 years shortly thereafter. It doesn't appear that pool building has recovered very quickly post-crisis, either, even as the housing market has started to normalize. The article linked above from Aqua magazine notes the problem:

Despite the resurgence in single-family home starts, pool construction has failed to see any meaningful improvement, going from 54,000 to only 61,000 today [2015], a mere 13 percent over six years. The last time 61,000 inground residential swimming pools were constructed in this country was 1982, a year otherwise noteworthy for the release of the Commodore 64 8-bit home computer and the movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" … remember?

Notably, Pentair stock also peaked in 2005 - not 2007 like the rest of the market - showing its sensitivity to the housing cycle. PNR stock proceeded to lose as much as 60% of its value during the financial crisis. That's not a dreadful performance, but it was worse than the S&P 500 as a whole, and much worse than many Dividend Aristocrats which generally have lower beta than the market as a whole.

From a longer-term perspective, anecdotally, I'm skeptical of how strong demand for pools will be. People my age don't seem all that excited about having their own pools, and it's become commonly accepted real estate wisdom that pools often add little to no resale value to a house.

Pools are certainly a fine industry, but as far as mission critical Dividend Aristocrat water plays go, I'd rather own A.O. Smith (AOS) which makes it money selling water heaters. Hot water, after all, never goes out of style.

Before switching gears, I should note in Pentair's favor, however, that the substantial majority of its pool-related revenues come from selling replacement parts and equipment rather than revenues off new-builds. That reduces reliance on the housing market to a significant degree.

PNR Stock: Yield Isn't High Enough, Given Other Factors

Given Pentair's historically mediocre track record when it comes to capital allocation and growing earnings, I'd want to see a high starting dividend yield to entice me to buy the stock. But even with the share price near recent lows, the dividend yield is still only marginally above that of the S&P 500, currently coming in at 1.9%.

Combine that uninspiring starting yield with Pentair's history of very slow dividend growth, and you don't have a winner as far as a dividend growth investment goes, either. It has a 7% 10-year compounded dividend growth rate which is okay, but not great in a period of uninterrupted economic expansion. And the dividend growth rate has slowed to a snail's pace lately: just 3%/year compounded over the past five years. The most recent hike, for example, was from 17.5 cents per quarter to 18 cents per quarter - that won't move the needle for most income investors.

Now, if Pentair were keeping its dividend yield down in order to fund strong growth or other strategic purposes that'd be one thing. But if they continue plodding along with little to no earnings growth why trying their luck with more mergers and spinoffs, it's unclear that shareholders will benefit from the company's relatively meager dividend policy. Usually a company that achieves Dividend Aristocrat status does so via significant shareholder-friendly growth. Pentair, however, has taken the other approach, bumping the dividend by half a cent a year while earnings stagnate.

This isn't to say PNR stock can't make you money going forward. It could certainly keep achieving returns generally in line with the market as it has done over the past 20 years. But there's little evidence of it being a superior business, despite achieving Dividend Aristocrat status. As such, don't let the floundering share price fool you. At 18x earnings, Pentair stock is fully valued and represents no bargain, even as an underperforming stock in a hot market overall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOS, DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.