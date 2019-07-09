Texas Instruments Belongs In Every Dividend Growth Portfolio

Investment thesis

Texas Instruments (TXN) is a company that I expect to have a place in most dividend growth investors' portfolios or watchlists. As the company measures its success by the growth of cash flow, it is an excellent dividend investment. In the past Texas Instruments has been a huge success story for DGI investors as the dividend has increased rapidly in the last 15 years. In the long term I believe TI to continue to be a great investment as they focus on the most profitable products and markets in the semiconductor industry. Short-term headwinds exist that might compress the price of the stock, providing a good purchasing opportunity.

Source: Texas Instruments Investor Relations

Introduction

Created in 1930, Texas Instruments has managed to thrive and innovate in times of rapid technological advances. Well known for developing the first hand-held calculator, their products were even used in lunar exploration modules that landed on moon’s surface in the ’60s. The company employs over 30,000 people in 30 countries and has a portfolio of over 40,000 patents on their products. Currently, TI designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors that are used in electronics most of us use daily - from smartphones and cars to kitchen appliances and door locks.

Source: Texas Instruments Investor Relations

Texas Instruments is a very high–quality company. ROIC is in the 97th percentile of the whole S&P 500, and cash returns as a % of revenue in the 94th percentile of S&P 500. That gives you an idea of just how impressive this company is. The balance sheet is very healthy, with debt to equity at 59% and interest coverage at 47x .

Cash Flow and Dividends

Source: Texas Instruments Investor Relations

The company generates a lot of cash (over 6 billion USD in 2018) and is extremely shareholder-friendly. TI intends to return all free cash to the shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The company has reduced the share count by a very impressive 45% since 2004 and increased the dividend 15 years consecutively. For the last 5 and 10 years, the CAGR dividend growth has been an incredible 20%. For 2018 the free cash flow payout ratio was 42% which is on the low end of the 40%-60% free cash flow payout ratio target, leaving the company plenty of room to raise the dividend even during tougher times. From 2004 to 2017 the free cash flow grew at an average rate of 12%. I didn’t include the 33% FCF growth of 2018 here because that was helped by tax reforms (tax rate fell to 16.5%). Going forward I believe we can expect similar low double-digit free cash flow growth in the long term that will drive the dividend higher. For a dividend growth investor, it's also reassuring to know that share repurchases are funded with the money left over from paying the growing dividend, which means dividends are prioritized.

Source: Texas Instruments Investor Relations

Company Plan

As the world becomes more and more dependent on integrated technology and devices, TI is well–positioned to take advantage of that trend. They have identified the best products to be analog and embedded as they are used in pretty much everything electronic and they have identified the fastest–growing markets for those products – automotive and industrial. As a part of its strategy, the company has focused its R&D efforts there. In the last 5 years, they have increased the R&D spending for those sectors and that has driven the % of revenue coming from automotive and industrial from 42% in 2013 to 56% in 2018.

Source: Texas Instruments Investor Relations

In the automotive sector, the trends that will help generate growth for the company are hybrid and electric car manufacturing, advanced driver assistance, passive safety systems and more immersive and connected infotainment systems. The industrial market is the most diverse, with 13 different sectors all using TI products. On the manufacturing side, the company believes the 300mm wafer manufacturing technology gives them a unique advantage as they can produce a chip with 40% fewer costs than competitors using 200mm technology. Texas Instruments has the largest sales and support staff in the industry, which has helped them reach a well-diversified client base of over 100k.

Short-term Risks

There are a couple of catalysts that might provide the opportunity to invest in TXN at that price. Due to a slowdown in demand for microchips, the revenue and earnings declined year over year for a second quarter and whilst it’s difficult to predict the cycle, historically the slowdown has lasted for 4-5 quarters. The company plan of focusing on industrial and automotive markets has proven to be very profitable, but these sectors also suffer the most in an economical downturn and that would compress TI's earnings significantly. In addition to that, the company gets around 40% of its revenues from China, so tariffs or a full-blown trade war can impact the cycle further. After the last earnings call the stock held up very well due to beating Wall Street estimates. However, that was affected by larger than usual demand for chips used in the 5G rollout and that is not estimated to be sustainable. For investors interested in purchasing TXN stocks, I recommend keeping an eye on the news regarding the trade war and the next earnings calls in case the market loses patience with the year over year quarterly earnings declines or reacts to any negative developments regarding US-China tariffs.

My Investment Plan

If you have been a long-term shareholder in Texas Instruments, let me congratulate you. I believe the company continues to be a great long-term investment going forward. I am very happy to be an investor in Texas Instruments and I believe there might be opportunities in the short term to initiate or add to a position in this company at a fair price. At a current price of $115, dividend yield of 2.67% and a forward P/E of 22 it is slightly too expensive for me. I will be an interested buyer whenever the dividend yield is over 3%. At the current dividend that would mean anytime the price comes down to around $100 per share, which comes out to a more conservative valuation of 19 times estimated earnings.

Summary

Texas Instruments is a very fine company that belongs in all dividend growth portfolios, in my opinion. Currently the valuation is a bit too high, but due to cyclical slowdown in the semiconductor industry and US-China trade disputes we might get an opportunity for investing, or adding to current holdings in TXN at a fair price in the near future. For investors focusing on the long term I believe Texas Instruments to be a company worthy of your further research and due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.