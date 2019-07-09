Boston Beer Is Too High

Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) is hitting new highs and momentum investors are celebrating while ignoring unrealistic PEG and PE ratios and ill-defined long-term prospects. There have been no insider open market purchases of stock this past year, but four insiders have sold $4,703,600 worth of stock from March 27th to June 25th at prices ranging from $287.20 to $357.50. The company is in a very competitive business and Sam Adams beer sales keep dropping. Grocery stores keep allocating more space to the growing number of other craft brands. As the following Chart shows, the number of American breweries keeps increasing sharply. (The Economist May 18th 2019 page 81

More craft beers are entering their local markets. In Georgia the number and size of craft breweries keeps increasing. The new Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta, which hosted the Super Bowl this year, sells a lot of local craft beers and some major brands, but does not carry Sam Adams.

THE DOGFISH HEAD ACQUISITION

For the recently completed transaction, Boston Beer paid approximately $173 million in cash and 427,096 shares of restricted Class A Stock. The 8-K filing also specifies that for at least two years the company cannot sell itself or it’s major brands (“BBC change of Control”). Boston Beer “currently estimates that the transaction will not have a material impact on full-year 2019 earnings per diluted share.” As a result of the merger, Dogfish Head beers will have a more frequent delivery schedule resulting in a fresher product. Also as a larger company, there may be better access to higher quality hops and better ingredients.

If all goes well, the effect on earnings will probably be neutral for 2019 and slightly accretive for 2020. However on BEERVANA, Jeff Alworth compares the deal to the AOL Time Warner merger which never meshed, and writes “Their companies have radically different identities and approaches to beer. I can’t see how these gears will fit together.” In any event, the deal increases Boston Beer’s exposure to the very competitive craft beer category, with sales of craft beer for the entire company going up from around 20% to around 30%. This is not a growth area. When asked the biggest challenges facing a craft brewer now, Jim Koch of Boston Beer said "The market's growing two percent, the number of breweries is growing 15 percent."

FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

Part of this earnings increase was because “Shipments for the quarter increased at a significantly higher rate than depletions and resulted in significantly higher distributor inventory as of March 30, 2019 when compared to March 31, 2018.” 10-Q. The company expects distributor inventory will drop to 3 or 4 weeks on hand from the current 6 weeks level. This will lower future earnings.

TRULY SPIKED SELTZER AND COMPETING BRANDS

Truly Spiked Seltzer has been the company’s best product for growth and even the company was surprised at at how strong sales were during the first quarter, but Boston Beer may be too optimistic about future sales increases given greater competition. White Claw is the leading brand and appears to be increasing its lead over Truly Spiked Seltzer. Other competition includes Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water and Cape Line sparkling cocktails from Miller Coors, Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer and a rebranded Bon & Viv with a Superbowl ad from Anheuser Busch. On June 25th, Bon & Viv became the first hard seltzer with national draft distribution. Drinkers will now see neon signs, glassware and coasters promoting Bon & Viv. The larger brewers have more resources to support their brands.

More brands and smaller local craft brewers are also entering the competition. Refresca from Constellation Brands Corona is planning a major marketing campaign. In a June 19,2019 article from the Philadelphia Inquirer, Refresca and Golden Road received the highest rating. In Colorado at least five good sized craft breweries have launched or are preparing to sell hard seltzers. Because hard seltzer is fermented like beer, it can be produced with the same equipment. Canarchy has decided to sell its Wild Basin seltzer in all 50 states.

THE FUTURE

By 2023, cannabis drinks could have a market of $1.4 billion. Constellation Brands invested $4 billion in cannabis company Canopy Growth, Heineken is now selling Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops (zero calories) in California Dispensaries, and other large companies including AB InBev are now pursuing this opportunity.

Last year alcohol consumption decreased by 0.8% and beer consumption decreased by 1.5%.

Boston Beer has a strong balance sheet and is planning many new products including Tura Kombucha. However the competition is also looking at trends and developing new products. With increasing competition across their product lines and a short interest of 20.7% of the stock, Boston beer is now very overpriced.

I am short Boston Beer.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.