Gold Monthly: Expect More Upside

Momentum in July should remain positive for gold; our end-month target for GLDM is at $14.55/share, a nearly 5% appreciation from its current level.

As we are in the late phase of the economic cycle and the US yield curve sends ominous signals, demand for defensive assets like gold is likely to grow.

Investment case

After an impressive rally in June, we remain convinced that momentum will remain friendly in July. Although we acknowledge that there is some excessive optimism about the magnitude of the forthcoming monetary policy easing cycle in the US and there is some weakness in the gold physical market, we think that haven demand for gold will continue to grow during the late phase of the cycle. It seems that the probability of a recession is much higher than some are willing to accept and investors who are over-exposed to risky assets could revise materially their asset allocation in the next twelve months, which would therefore benefit defensive assets like gold.

Against this backdrop, we believe that the momentum in gold will continue to surprise to the upside in the course of July. Therefore, we leave unchanged our constructive outlook for the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM), which replicates the performance of gold prices.

Our end-month target sits at $14.55/share, marking a nearly 5% appreciation from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About GLDM

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, GLDM is, in our view, one of the best long-term investment vehicles due to its low cost of ownership. It presently offers the lowest total cost of ownership (expense ratio + spread) among gold ETFs.

As a gold ETF, BAR's objective is to replicate the performance of gold prices less the Trust expenses. To do so, the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank. This physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts. The strong co-movement between gold prices and GLDM tracks very well the fluctuations of gold prices.

However, we note that the premium of GLDM to gold has increased notably since the start of July to 1.61%, which is the highest over the past twelve months. Investors should take this into account before building a long position in GLDM. Due to the volatility of the delta between GLDM and gold, this premium could fade in the very near term.

Source: ETF

Impressive rally in June

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Gold reached its highest since May 2013 at $1,439/oz on June 25, having rallied 8% on the month. This pushed its year-to-date performance to nearly 10%, making gold the second-best performer after palladium (+23% year-to-date).

While gold appreciated in line with our expectations last month, the magnitude of rally exceeded our already quite bullish expectations. What we failed to anticipate is the extent to which the market would overreact to the Fed's dovishness. The rally in gold prices intensified after the conclusion of the June 19 FOMC meeting. Although the Fed confirmed a dovish stance, FOMC officials' projections for the Fed funds rates did not materially change, as the chart below shows.

Source: Fed (w/ our edits)

FOMC members left unchanged their rate outlook for 2019 (with a median Fed funds rate of 2.4%, implying no rate cut this year) but revised more "dovishly" their outlook for 2020 (with a median Fed funds rate of 2.1% from 2.6% at the March meeting, which now implies two 25bp rate cuts for next year). But this did not prevent the market from revising even more aggressively US monetary policy expectations, evident in the steep declines in implied rates from the Fed fund futures contracts in December 2019 (orange line) and December 2020 (purple line), as we illustrated in the chart below.

Source: Thomson Reuters, Orchid Research

The aggressive rates market pricing of the forthcoming US monetary policy easing cycle led to a sharp depreciation in the dollar (with the DXY falling 1.5% in June, the most since January 2018) and a slump in long-term US real interest rates (with the 10-year US TIPS yield falling to 0.27% at the end of last month, its lowest since November 2016).

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

This elicited significant speculative buying in Comex gold (466 tons, according to the CFTC, or 9% of annual physical demand for gold, the largest monthly pace of spec buying since the CFTC started to publish its statistics since 1986) and robust gold ETF buying (92 tons, the largest monthly pace of ETF buying since February 2017).

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

What do we expect for July?

Some observers may argue that gold now looks vulnerable to a correction to this aggressive bond market pricing of Fed rate cuts. This is especially true considering a possibly gradual de-escalation of the US-China trade spat as both countries agreed to resume trade talks at the G-20 summit over June 28-29.

However, we caution that the market could be right and that a recession may occur sooner rather than later. In this regard, the rapid steepening of the US yield curve in longer maturities looks ominous and could well indicate that a recession is around the corner, as our friend Albert Edwards at Societe Generale conjectured in his latest note (June 27, 2019).

We have reported previously how the bulls have mistakenly taken a false sense of confidence from the fact that the inversion of the US 10y-2y curve, which normally precedes recession, has not yet occurred. We have explained previously our own view that 10y-2y inversion is neither a necessary nor a sufficient condition to predict a recession.

We (and others), have also pointed out that the alarm bells for an imminent recession would really start ringing if the 10y-2y curve began to steepen. Again there is reassurance among the bulls that this is not yet happening, but the rest of the yield curve (which leads to 10y-2y steepening) is now shouting recession from the rooftops.

Source: Societe Generale

In the same vein, the recession probability over the next 12 months (implied from Treasury spreads) built by the New York Fed rose sharply to 30% in May (latest data available), its highest since the Great Recession. Historically, a reading above 28% has consistently led to a recession over the past 50 years.

Source: New York Fed

If the market is right and that a recession is likely in the months ahead, we believe that demand for recession hedges like gold will continue to grow despite a possible reduction in macro uncertainty stemming from progress in trade negotiations. This should result in stronger monetary demand for the bullion via an increase in net long speculative positions, stronger ETF inflows, and more physical buying.

In the physical markets, however, the sudden appreciation in spot gold prices has deterred buying sentiment. Most notably in India, anecdotal evidence indicates a significant decline in business activity due to the rally in domestic gold prices, which could therefore undermine the seasonal pick-up in demand ahead of the Indian wedding season (October-December). In the US market, American Gold Eagle coin sales were down 79.6% year on year in June and down 9.5% year on year in January-June. This suggests a lack of participation from collections to the marked appreciation in gold spot prices.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Closing thoughts

Putting all together, we are reluctant to turn bearish on gold after its strong performance in June, despite 1) over-optimism about the magnitude of the forthcoming US monetary policy easing cycle and 2) some weakness in the physical market. We expect strong momentum in gold prices to continue in the course of July because haven demand for the "barbarous relic" continues to grow.

Our July forecast for GLDM is at $14.55 per share, representing a nearly 5% appreciation from its current level. We would take advantage of a possible dip to extend our net long exposure to GLDM.

