Endeavour Silver: All Eyes On Terronera

Nevertheless, the Terronera project could prove to be a turnaround for the company but such growth will only stretch into the long term.

Endeavour Silver (EXK) is a junior silver miner that appears to be overvalued in relation to peer silver miners. The overvaluation is unsupported by the company’s revenues and earnings, and the current mining dynamics of the company are unfavourable (the production costs exceed the revenues).

In the current operating environment, the company is relying on the Terronera project for business growth. The project, in fact, has attractive mining dynamics and could prove to be a turning point for the company. Nevertheless, there are certain considerations that need to be taken into account before investors initiate a long position in the company. Let’s get into the details.

At the time of writing, EXK last traded at $2. The stock has been in a state of depression during the last 12 months and has shredded by ~38% during the period. But the key point here is that even at the current prices, EXK appears to be overvalued in comparison with peers. My selected peers include First Majestic Silver (AG), Silvercorp (SVM), Fortuna Silver (FSM), Hecla Mining (HL), and Pan American Silver (PAAS). I have analyzed the peer miners on an EV/EBITDA multiple which is a commonly used metric in the mining industry, and the P/B ratio. The results are plotted in Figure-2 and indicate that EXK has undoubtedly the highest EV/EBITDA in the industry. Besides, its price-to-book multiple is the second highest among peers and follows the lead of AG.

It could be argued that the relatively higher EV/EBITDA and P/B valuation (observed for both EXK and AG) is a depiction of the fact that both these companies are Mexico-based silver pure plays. Even though I believe that being in safer mining jurisdictions do provide some margin of safety but the fact alone does not compensate for the high valuation especially when considered in the light of EXK's revenues and EBITDA profiles. EXK’s income statement shows that Y/Y revenues have declined by 10% and demonstrate a negative 3-year CAGR of ~7%. Further, the EBITDA was washed out by ~71% Y/Y and is diminishing at a 3-year CAGR of ~40% (Figure-3). EXK is clearly in the red zone with all the four selected performance metrics going negative.

Currently, I see two catalysts behind EXK's disturbed revenue profile: a prolonged depression in silver prices and the company's troubled production. Being a primary silver producer, the company's revenues are highly leveraged to silver prices. However, since silver has largely remained sluggish in the wake of a prolonged US-China trade war (which appears unlikely to come to a conclusion anytime soon), I see remote chances of revenue growth through recovery in silver prices. Nevertheless, if silver could make it to the range of $16-20/oz in the medium to long term (say, 2-5 years), then surely the stock will bounce much higher.

The other main catalyst behind EXK’s revenues is its production volume. Unfortunately, EXK is likely to have a tough fiscal year (in 2019) from an operational perspective. The company currently operates four mines, namely Guanaceví, Bolañitos, El Cubo, and El Compas. During the current fiscal year, the company expects a large Y/Y downside to its production attributable to the El Cubo mine, which had been a star performer during FY 2018 and had delivered the strongest AgEq (read: silver equivalent ounces) production.

It's worth noting that last year, El Cubo produced ~4.58 Moz of AgEq (according to my calculation, which also incorporates the ~26.6 Koz of gold production, converted at the then-prevailing silver: gold ratio of 75:1). For FY 2019, this production is expected to drop to less than half the production recorded during FY 2018 (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: News Release)

EXK has also reduced the expected mill throughput from 1500 tpd to a range of ~700-750 tpd due to depleting reserves and lower ore grades anticipated at El Cubo. In my view, this was a rational decision taken by the company, but EXK does need to compensate for the lost production at El Cubo.

In the current situation, Guanaceví is the next best thing that EXK could hope for. This mine produced ~1.96 Moz oz of AgEq during FY 2018 (I have converted using silver: gold ratio of 75:1) and if we compare these numbers with FY 2019 guidance, we can see a healthy Y/Y increase of ~0.7-1.0 Moz in AgEq production from Guanaceví (refer to Figure-4).

The problem with Guanaceví is the low grade and high-cost operations at its Porvenir Norte and Santa Cruz deposits that affect the overall mining dynamics of the mine. Although EXK is developing two alternate high grade, and low-cost ore bodies at the Milache and Santa Cruz Sur deposits, the completion of these projects would extend beyond FY 2019. This essentially means that despite Y/Y production upside, the mining costs will tend to suffer and EXK will have difficulty improving its EBITDA during FY 2019.

At this point, I would like to emphasize that EXK currently produces AgEq ounces at an average AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) of ~$19.37/oz (net of gold credits), and with silver prices within the range of $15-16/oz, the mining dynamics are clearly unfavourable for the company.

The operational challenges at two of its key operating mines require that EXK either improve the productivity of its mines (which I believe is a very difficult task for management) or search for another high potential mining asset. Fortunately, EXK is advancing notably on the second option. Terronera is a development project that has a 10-year mine life and could contribute in excess of ~5 Moz in sustainable AgEq production each year at an expected AISC of ~$1.36/oz. Then again, given the current silver prices, one can imagine how the Terronera mine could remarkably generate high operating margins for EXK and could altogether revamp its mining profile.

Essentially, I see only two issues before EXK could fully capitalize on the Terronera opportunity. First, the $115 MM required in CAPEX for mine construction and the planned expansion of mill capacity (bifurcated into initial CAPEX of ~$76 MM and subsequent CAPEX of ~$39 MM). For a junior silver miner that aims to become a senior silver producer, such funds are massive in relation to its liquidity position. EXK’s Q1 2019 operating cash flows came out at $2.1 MM, and the company had only ~$22 MM in cash assets at the end of the quarter.

However, EXK essentially remains debt-free with long-term debt of only ~$1.83 MM that is well-covered by its liquidity position. This should enable EXK to obtain CAPEX funds with ease. Alternately, EXK may also enter into a JV agreement with another mining company for providing financing for the project. We shall wait and see how EXK goes for the construction of the Terronera mine. But one thing is certain, the Terronera project would definitely improve shareholder value by adding ~$118 MM in after-tax NPV (at a discount rate of 5%). Given EXK’s outstanding shares of ~131.3 MM, this would mean upside of $0.89/share.

This leads us to our second problem, the timeline for project development. EXK expects the initial construction to span over 18 months, and it has recently obtained the final tailings permit for the mine, which is a green signal indicating that EXK could now proceed with mine construction. If things go smoothly, Terronera operations could go live by the end of FY 2020 or towards the beginning of FY 2021.

Investor Takeaway

In my view, the intervening period would largely see flat performance from the stock unless of course, we see momentum in silver prices. If silver prices gain strength going forward, and EXK manages to complete Terronera on time, then these two catalysts would bring noticeable upside to the stock price and we may see EXK well above $3.50. In the absence of either of these factors, EXK is a costly investment in the silver mining space, and (as we have seen in an earlier part of our discussion) the company is relatively overvalued among peers.

In my opinion, it would be wise not to initiate a position in the company at this point. Rather, investors should wait for a couple of months to see how EXK goes about the development of the Terronera mine before they decide to invest in the stock.

