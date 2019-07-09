Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - A Slight Decrease In The First Week Of July

Taking into account the fluctuating situation on the market and the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long.

The high-yield bonds and closed-end funds which invest in them started the new month with a slight decrease in their prices after the investors doubted the potential rate cut.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

Over the past shorter week, the prices of the high-yield bonds remained in red territory. The main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) fell by $0.19 per share and finished the last session at $86.99 per share. On Friday, we saw a slight correction in the prices due to positive economic data which questioned the expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Also, it is important to mention that, on Monday, the index distributed its monthly dividend of $0.39 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Source: Dividend.com

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice another decrease of 0.07 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is 0.78 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 150 days. As you see, it is 0.97 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) $0.1000 per common share.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) $0.0950 per share.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) $0.1000 per common share.

New America High Income Fund (HYB) $0.0550 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, I have plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. As we see, the Z-scores in the sector are positive, and we should not be very aggressive when we take "Long" positions. I really try to use the Z-score as an indicator and to avoid "Long" positions in funds which have relatively high Z-score.

Of course, Z-score is not everything, and we should analyze the high-yield funds in more details. Z-score is a statistical tool, and it is only the first step of our research. Their portfolio, earning/coverage ratio, duration, discount or premium, credit quality are important factors which you should implement into your analysis.

Аt this point, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) is my favorite. Relatively low Z-score and one of the highest discounts. The earnings of the fund are enough high to cover the dividend, and its current yield is 8.87%. The chart below proves that this fund is traded at a higher discount compared to its peers.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and +2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. From my perspective, if there is no fundamental reason behind the high Z-score, I will close my "Long" positions in these funds which have statistical parameter above 2.00 points.

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) is the CEF with the highest Z-score. Over the past week, its price went up by 1.14%, while its net asset value remained in a green territory with 0.54%. I was trying to find the reason behind this Z-score, but I did not find anything sufficient. Its current yield of 7.86% is one of the lowest ones in the area. Furthermore, the latest earning was not enough high to cover the dividend, and it is getting even more worrying if we take into consideration the negative UNII balance per share. So, the whole situation is not very impressive, and I can recommend staying away from this fund at so high Z-score.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.03 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.14 bps of the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past shorter week, most of the high-yield closed-end funds increased their net asset values. Only the NAV of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) remained in negative territory with 0.24%. Although the prices of the funds were moving in different directions, the overall result was positive. Yes, we cannot talk about a significant statistical edge, but the discounts in the sector remain attractive.

If I have to mention a fund which can be reviewed as potential "Long" candidate from the above participants, it will be Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK). Currently, it has Z-score below the average and 8.93% discount. Its current yield is 8.54%, and as we are going to see, it has one of the best historical returns on its net asset value, which is a sign for the quality management team.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -6.85%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.15%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I am not surprised to find that most of the funds which have high current yield are traded at lower discounts. Most of the investors are here for the yield, and they prefer to buy these ones with the higher one. Of course, this is not everything, and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios which can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earnings/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance are one of the indicators which I use for this purpose.

I believe MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) continues to be risky at these price levels. As you see, we can easily categorize this CEF as overpriced if we use discount/premium as a reason.

Source: CEFdata.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) is taking again the gold medal of the "highest five-year return on net asset value" competition. Reviewing the participants, I may consider as potential "Buy" candidates the ones which have a high relative return for the sector and are trading at a discount of more than 10.00%. Unfortunately, none of the funds meets my other criteria. The metric which does not cover my requirements is the Z-score. I usually prefer a negative Z-score when I seek new "Long" opportunities.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Five funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.10%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.55%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.66%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as a potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high.

Note: This article was originally published on July 07, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.