The Always-Coming But Never Here Recession

Hope may be misguided, because, at some point, yields need to rise for any of this to make sense.

Central banks around the world are likely too paranoid to wait and, thus, will take action as “insurance."

“Neither a wise man nor a brave man lies down on the tracks of history to wait for the train of the future to run over him.” - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Feels like the dreaded R word has been in people’s minds for quite some time with the way bond yields have behaved, but we never quite get to a recession in the US.

A frustrating environment for economists? Most likely. Traditional metrics that would warn of a coming recession don’t seem to be working or, at a minimum, are seemingly always moving in different directions. Stocks are considered a leading indicator. By that metric, the economy is strong, and there is no recession in sight (assuming the S&P 500 (SPY) is your barometer).

Bonds are a leading indicator, too, of course. Yield curves all around the globe continue to get crushed. And, 2-year Treasury yields in the US have had a sharp drop – typically not a good sign, as I noted on Twitter (@leadlagreport).

Central banks around the world are likely too paranoid to wait and, thus, will take action as “insurance” against an economic contraction, trying to keep the ongoing age of moderation intact. The problem is that other than the stock market responding positively, nothing else on the ground really has. Economic surprises continue to look more and more negative.

The issues are several-fold here. Multiple economic indicators are sending severe warning signs, and bonds say there is no inflation in sight. Stocks are anticipating that the Fed acts, but not anticipating whether the Fed will ultimately be effective. I believe this is the core dilemma for why it feels like we are always nearing a recession, but it never comes. Because so much of the market is not just a leading indicator of the economy but also is a driver of economic activity, we may not have an impending recession unless stocks cause it by erasing significant wealth through a meaningful correction or crash.

As I noted in this week’s Lead-Lag Report, near to intermediate-term indicators suggest this remains a risk-on conducive environment, with emerging markets (EEM), small-caps (IWM), and cyclical trades likely to benefit. Bearishness remains high and makes logical sense, but there is room for the reflation trade to momentarily work within the confines of meaningful economic weakness and fears of an impending recession. The hope of the Federal Reserve getting ahead of it may mean we never actually get to a recession. That hope is more than enough to keep bullish sentiment at play in oversold risk assets. Hope may also be misguided, because, at some point, yields need to rise for any of this to make sense.

